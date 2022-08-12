Plug-in for the Planet!

Is buying an EV worth it? Is there an ecosystem for the EV? How to choose my charger? An Outlook explainer

Time for some time travel. The world decided to combat global warming at the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), to switch from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles (EV) globally. The Indian government joined this mission in 2012. Although the government has set ambitious goals, the penetration of electric vehicles in the Indian market is still in its infancy. With so many points to consider, no wonder the Indian consumer is still wary of switching to e-vehicles because of so many factors to consider.

A common question asked is “Will charging my EV take time?” The answer depends on which charging mode you choose. Various charging modes are determined by what type of current, voltage and power delivery capability are used – such as AC and DC charging. AC charging is more widespread and about 2x-4x cheaper than DC charging. However, DC charging is about 10 times faster. AC chargers are more widespread because of their lower price. Also, they are significantly smaller and their installation is simpler, faster, and less expensive.

EV Charger

Further, AC chargers can be divided into two categories, ‘Private’ and ‘Public’. Both chargers are the same in terms of power and speed, however private chargers do not offer billing facilities. A portable private EVSE is an essential item for all EV drivers to have and keep in the boot of their EV to ensure they are never caught short of charge.

Convenient and Efficient Electric Vehicle Charging at Door-step

Smart portable AC chargers allow you to charge on the go from all types of sockets, from the usual to the industrial. These are the most economical, reliable and globally accepted variant.

JT Mobility provides a variety of chargers to meet different needs in different markets, designed in accordance with international standards, international grade waterproofness suitable for all outdoor environments.

The JT Mobility Charger Advantage

1. Easy to install

2. Portable, plug-in play

3. Complete protection mechanism

4. Simple to operate and user-friendly

5. Strong stability and environment-friendly

6. High compatibility with all e-vehicles

JT Mobility Pvt. Ltd., a start-up company designs, develops and manufactures electric vehicles components. The company’s vision is transform India with leading technology, by providing cost-effective products and solutions, while enabling everyone to drive as many miles as possible. The company will provide new technology, knowledge, and innovation-based solutions for electric vehicles. Additionally, they assist with planning, building and developing charging infrastructure tailored to the needs of EV manufacturers.

JT Mobility is focused on providing customers not only first-class products, but also first-class service.

Vijay Gupta, Founder & CEO, said, “We are seizing these opportunities to revolutionize the world of energy, helping turn our vision of an emission-free future into a reality.” Echoes Nidhi Gupta, Co-Founder & COO, “We aim to offer our customers a variety of the latest EV Charging Supplies. That is why we know how to supply customers with high quality yet budget-friendly products, to create versatile cutting-edge solutions for all automotive industries .”





