Plenity Reviews - Why This Weight Loss Aid Is Not Ideal?

When you begin your weight loss journey, you want every advantage possible. This is why people are always on the lookout for the next big thing in weight loss, whether it’s a new diet, a new exercise routine, or a new supplement. If you come across Plenity reviews while looking up on the internet, you are bound to get swayed.

Most of them claim that Plenity is a revolutionary weight loss product that can help you lose weight and keep it off. Plenity is one of the prescription weight loss medications that's FDA approved, which adds to its credibility.

But before you go ahead and purchase this prescription drug, there are certain things you need to know. This article will provide an unbiased Plenity review, highlighting both the good and the bad, so that you can make an informed decision.

What is Plenity?

Plenity is a prescription medication that is intended for adults who are overweight or obese, and who have tried other weight loss methods without success.

Plenity weight loss pills work by creating a feeling of fullness so that you eat less at each meal. In other words, an appetite suppressant. Some plenity reviews claim that you feel so full after taking the drug that you may not even feel like eating for hours at end.

While this may sound like an ideal solution to aid weight management, there are some drawbacks to using Plenity. In theory, that works. Plenity is made of a soluble fiber that expands in your stomach, making you feel full and reducing your hunger.

The drug is available in the form of gelatin capsules that you take before each meal. It is meant to be used alongside a reduced-calorie, healthy diet and increased physical activity. But, having worked personally with clients of all ages, we can vouch for the fact that losing weight is not as simple as popping a pill and watching the pounds melt away.

Weight loss is a complex process that involves making changes to your diet, lifestyle, and mindset. While Plenity may help you eat less at each meal, it will not magically make all the other changes necessary for sustainable weight loss.

That's not all either.

How does Plenity work?

As explained, Plenity works primarily by creating a feeling of fullness. It does this by absorbing water and expanding in your stomach, giving you the sensation of being full.

The drug is made of a soluble fiber called cellulose, which is derived from plant cell walls. When the cellulose comes into contact with water, it forms a gel-like substance that takes up space. According to some clinical research, it is estimated that Plenity occupies about 25% of the space in your stomach.

This expansion of the stomach can help to reduce hunger and make you feel fuller after eating. As a result, you may eat less at each meal, leading to weight loss over time. While this mechanism of action may sound promising, there is some controversy surrounding the use of Plenity for weight loss.

Most of it stems from the clinical study that they cite so aggressively time and again on their website. It mentions how users who used Plenity as opposed to placebo lost a significant amount of weight. Though it fails to mention some vital details which may make you question the relevancy of that study.

Plenity Ingredients

For a weight loss pill that is so aggressively marketed as the holy grail for weight management, Plenity certainly doesn't have the goods to show for it. It contains just two ingredients. Even mediocre weight loss supplements have more ingredients than that!

The two ingredients in Plenity are cellulose and citric acid.

Cellulose

Cellulose is a type of soluble fiber that's sourced from fruits and veggies. It expands in your stomach when it comes into contact with water, giving you the feeling of fullness.

Citric Acid

Citric acid is added to the mix to help the cellulose expand more effectively. We see no other purpose for it being there.

What the manufacturers have smartly done is blend these two ingredients to form a patented ingredient called Hydrogel. Hydrogel is basically like a sponge.

It absorbs about 100 times its own weight in water. So, each plenity weight loss pill contains thousands of these hydrogel particles packed together closely.

When you ingest the Plenity pill, it dissolves in your stomach and the hydrogel particles expand. This expansion takes up space in your stomach and makes you feel full. Pretty simple really.

Does Plenity work?

Let's try to get a scientific perspective on whether or not Plenity does what it claims to. Does it help you lose excess weight? Here's what we think.

Plenity may work. But with several caveats

Plenity at its core is nothing but an appetite suppressant and not even a very effective one at that. It's just a simple soluble fiber that expands in your stomach and makes you feel full.

So, if all you're looking for is something to help you eat less at each meal then Plenity may work for you. But there are several reasons why we think it's not the best weight loss supplement on the market.

First, the effect of Plenity is not long-lasting. The feeling of fullness only lasts for a couple of hours after taking the pill. So, you'll have to take it with every meal if you want to experience its effects.

Second, the weight loss results from using Plenity are not very impressive.

It is designed for overweight and obese adults

Plenity's target is overweight and obese adults with a body mass index or BMI of over 30. Now, that's a category of people who are already struggling with their weight.

So, it's not like Plenity is designed for people who are just looking to lose a few pounds. It's meant for people who are significantly overweight and have been unable to lose weight through diet and exercise alone.

Unless you fall into that category, it's impossible to even get a prescription for Plenity. So many weight watchers turn to the black market to find the drug, without the faintest idea of what they are receiving.

It's a one trick pony

Are you struggling to curb your appetite? Do you get frequent hunger pangs? Plenity might help you stay without eating for a brief period of time. But what if the primary problem in your weight loss journey is not even calorie restriction?

What if you are eating a balanced diet and working out regularly but the weight just isn't coming off? Maybe you have a slow metabolism. Maybe you are deficient in some minerals that play a vital role in metabolism regulation.

Unfortunately, Plenity is not going to do much in that case. It's a one-trick pony that only suppresses your appetite. It doesn't have any other benefits that can help you lose weight or keep off the lost weight. There are other weight loss supplements that offer so much more that this seems redundant in comparison.

The clinical study was conducted on pre-diabetics and diabetics

One of the biggest draws of Plenity is that it is FDA-approved. The FDA does not approve supplements lightly. So, that must mean that Plenity is effective and safe for use, right?

Wrong. Just because a supplement is FDA-approved does not mean that it is completely effective or safe. The FDA only approves supplements that they think have some potential benefit.

In this case, the clinical study, which was sponsored by the manufacturers by the way, is used to support the claim that Plenity is an effective weight loss supplement and can prevent weight gain.

But there are some problems with that clinical study. First of all, it was conducted on pre-diabetics and diabetics. So, we don't know if the results can be applied to the general population.

Second of all, the study was conducted on very small sample size. There were only 132 participants in the study. And of those, only 79 completed the entire 12 weeks. So, the results may not be very accurate.

Plenity Cost

One of our biggest gripes with Plenity is the cost. It costs $98 per month at the time of writing this article. That's just obscene for a weight loss pill that's just some soluble fiber. Do you know where you can get more soluble fiber for 1% of that cost? In the grocery store.

Whole food fiber intake is anyways better. Plenity is grossly overpriced. If you want to try it, we suggest that you just add more fiber to your diet instead. You'll get the same benefits without spending a fortune.

Possible side effects of Plenity diet pill

All weight loss pills and supplements come with the risk of side effects. Plenity is no different. The most common side effect is abdominal pain. This generally happens because people are not used to a large amount of fiber they are consuming.

Other side effects include flatulence, bloating, and diarrhea. These side effects are generally mild and go away after a few days or weeks of use. But even then, when it does happen, it can be pretty annoying.

In rare cases, Plenity can cause more serious side effects like dehydration and electrolyte imbalance. There's also a serious risk of hypoglycemia if you are not careful. So, if you do decide to take Plenity, make sure to monitor your blood sugar levels closely.

Also, the European Union, which has more restrictions than the US FDA has pointed out that it contains a food additive called Titanium dioxide, which has been associated with genetic modification. Is it worth using weight loss aids that can potentially alter your genes?

Is Plenity worth it? - Our Plenity weight loss review

If your body mass index (BMI) is over 25 and you have tried making lifestyle changes but failed, Plenity might be worth a try. If you are diabetic or have pre-diabetes, have eating disorders, and have a BMI of more than 30, you might qualify for a Plenity prescription. But remember that it will only help you curb your hunger to a small extent.

Anything more than that and you are better off trying something else. This is just some dietary fiber that can be obtained from citrus fruits. There are other weight loss supplements on the market that can offer more benefits without any side effects.

We have some serious doubts about its weight loss effectiveness. So, we would not recommend Plenity to someone who is looking for a comprehensive weight loss solution. Instead, check out one of the three alternatives we have listed below.

#1 - PhenGold - Top Choice

The #1 alternative to Plenity that we recommend is PhenGold. PhenGold is a powerful weight loss supplement that aims to address the weight loss conundrum by helping tackle multiple weight loss obstacles at once.

The first thing PhenGold does is help regulate your appetite. It does this by increasing levels of serotonin in the brain. Serotonin is a hormone that makes you feel full and satisfied after eating.

So, by increasing serotonin levels, PhenGold can help to reduce your overall food intake.

Secondly, it amplifies your metabolism a tad. So that even if you are unable to lose weight because of your metabolism, it has you covered.

How does PhenGold help you lose weight?

Any weight loss aid for long-term use must look at weight loss holistically. There's no way that only appetite suppression, metabolism enhancement, or thermogenesis will help you lose weight and keep it off.

It has to be a combination of all three. This is what PhenGold does. It helps you lose weight by suppressing your appetite, boosting your metabolism, and enhancing thermogenesis.

Appetite Suppression with HCA

PhenGold contains Garcinia Cambogia extract which is standardized to 60% HCA. HCA is the active ingredient in Garcinia Cambogia that suppresses appetite by increasing serotonin levels.

So, when you take PhenGold, you will not only feel full after eating but will also have fewer cravings throughout the day.

Thermogenesis with Green Tea and Green Coffee

A sluggish metabolism is the #1 culprit for weight gain. If your metabolism is slow, you will find it very difficult to lose weight. This is where PhenGold comes in. It contains green tea and green coffee bean extract which are two of the most potent thermogenic agents available.

These ingredients help to increase your body temperature slightly which forces your body to use more energy to maintain its temperature. This leads to increased metabolism which in turn helps you burn more calories, fat burning and lose weight.

PhenGold also contains caffeine which further enhances thermogenesis. But don't worry, the caffeine content is very low so you won't experience any side effects like jitters or anxiety.

Energy to stay active

The third PhenGold advantage is its ability to boost your energy levels without the use of any stimulants. This is very important because when you are trying to lose weight, you need all the energy you can get.

This is where PhenGold excels. It contains ingredients like Vitamin B6, B12, and Rhodiola Rosea which are known for their energy-boosting properties. There's a hint of caffeine that amplifies this effect.

PhenGold Cost

Despite being a well-rounded weight loss supplement, PhenGold is priced at just $59.99, which is excellent. If compare that with Plenity as a weight loss tool, you'll realize how superior this is.

PhenGold - Why we think it's a great choice

Phengold is a winner on all fronts. It's a well-rounded fat burner that will help you get rid of that excess weight without struggling with hunger or a slow metabolism. It also powers your day for unhindered workouts, which we feel is always a great add-on.

#2 - PhenQ - Powerful Combination Weight loss aid

PhenQ is one of the strongest natural weight loss aids on the market. It is a combination of five different weight loss mechanisms that work together to give you the best possible results.

In case you are unaware, PhenQ was created 9 years ago.

That's right. For close to a decade, it has remained the go-to weight loss supplement for people who are serious about losing weight.

It is only now that other companies are starting to catch up with PhenQ and even then, it outsells most fancy dietary supplements.

How does PhenQ work?

PhenQ's working is firmly rooted in science. The five different mechanisms are:

Suppresses appetite

PhenQ contains ingredients that help to reduce your hunger pangs and cravings. This reduces your calorie intake and helps you lose weight. The ingredient that does this is Nopal cactus fiber.

Blocks fat production

PhenQ contains ingredients that help to block the production of new fat cells. This means that even if you do overeat, your body will not store the excess calories as fat.

Burns stored fat

PhenQ contains L-Carnitine and Capsimax that helps to stimulate your body's natural fat burning mechanisms. Think of this like tapping into the multiple layers of fat that you have stored in your body and using them for energy.

Increases energy levels

PhenQ contains caffeine that helps to increase your energy levels. This is important because when you have more energy, you are more likely to be active and burn more calories.

Improves mood

PhenQ contains amino acids that help to improve your mood. This is important because when you are in a good mood, you are less likely to binge eat or overeat.

PhenQ Cost

PhenQ is priced at $69.99 for a 30-day supply. That's pretty reasonable considering that this is the #1 selling weight loss supplement on the market. You get a much better deal if you buy the three-month package.

It gets you two months for free. That too with a 40% discount.

PhenQ - Why we think its a great choice

PhenQ is a complete fat burner. It ticks off all the boxes when it comes to weight loss. It suppresses your appetite, blocks fat production, burns stored fat, increases energy levels, and improves mood.

It comes with a proven track record, that's a decade old. You cannot go wrong with this one.

#3 - Leanbean - Keep your calorie intake in check

Leanbean is the top-selling appetite suppressant in the world. We need to mention this because Plenity is basically an appetite suppressant too. But Leanbean is not a one-trick pony like Plenity.

It is an all-natural supplement which is very effective in not just suppressing appetite but also boosting metabolism and energy levels.

Plus, it has other ingredients like Choline which help in fat burning, and CLA which helps in preventing weight gain. All these factors make Leanbean a much better choice.

How does Leanbean work?

Ultimate Life, the manufacturers of Leanbean wanted to make a supplement that would be helpful for women who are looking to lose weight. So, they added some powerful ingredients like capsicum extract, green coffee bean, and green tea extract which all have thermogenic properties.

But the primary ingredient in Leanbean is Glucomannan.

Makes Calorie control effortless

Leanbean is designed to help men and women control calories without feeling deprived. You see, we are surrounded by food, which means temptations. So, the best way to lose weight is by keeping our calorie intake in check and that’s where Leanbean comes in.

It has clinically proven ingredients like 3 grams of Glucomannan which helps in appetite suppression. This means you will feel fuller for longer periods and won’t feel the need to snack in between meals.

Burns the extra calories with thermogenesis

There are multiple ingredients in Leanbean that help in thermogenesis. This is the process where your body burns more calories to generate heat.

Some of the thermogenic ingredients in Leanbean are Capsicum extract which contains capsaicin. This is the compound that gives chili peppers their “hot” taste. Green coffee beans and green tea extract are also thermogenic.

In other words, you burn calories even if your diet and exercise are not on point.

Keeps you motivated

The third and final way Leanbean helps in weight loss is by keeping you motivated. This is because when you start seeing results, it becomes easier to stick to your diet and workout plan.

And that’s exactly what Leanbean does, it jump starts your weight loss journey so that you can see results quickly and stay motivated throughout.

Leanbean Cost

Leanbean is priced at $59.99 for a 30-day supply. At the same time, you pay $98 for Plenity. No Plenity weight loss review mentions that this is a lot more expensive.

Plus, you need to take 3 Plenity pills per day which means one bottle will only last for 10 days. Whereas with Leanbean, you take 6 pills per day and one bottle contains 180 capsules that last for a month.

So, it is clear that Leanbean is not just a better appetite suppressant, but a more affordable one too.

Leanbean - Why we think its a great choice

In conclusion, we think Leanbean is a great choice for those who are looking for an all-natural and effective weight loss supplement. It suppresses appetite, boosts metabolism and energy levels, and keeps you motivated throughout your weight loss journey. Plus, it is very affordable too.

Plenity Reviews - FAQ

Q. Can Plenity be used long term?

A. No. Plenity is recommended only for short-term use, that too with supervision from a healthcare professional. It is only effective when clubbed with a healthy diet and exercise routine. Else, you may not even lose the kind of body weight that you expect to.

Q. What are the side effects of Plenity?

A. The most common side effects of Plenity are diarrhea, flatulence, and abdominal pain. In some cases, it can also lead to dehydration and electrolyte imbalance. But those cases are rare.

Q. Is Plenity worth it?

A. That depends on a variety of factors. If you are looking for a short-term weight loss solution, then Plenity may be worth it. But if you want something that is sustainable and will help you keep the weight off in the long run, we suggest you try one of the three other options listed here.

Q. Can I take Plenity with other medications?

A. Since Plenity is only available with a prescription, it is best to consult with your healthcare professional before taking it. This is because Plenity can interact with other medications that you may be taking and cause serious side effects.

Q. Which of these three alternatives are ideal for women?

A. All three of these alternatives are ideal for women. But if we had to choose one, it would be Leanbean because it is specifically designed for women and has mild thermogenic ingredients that help boost metabolism.

Q. Do I need to cycle off any of these supplements?

A. No, you don’t need to cycle off any of these supplements. You can take them for as long as you want. But we suggest taking a break for a few weeks after every 3-4 months to let your body adjust.

The Bottom Line

Plenity may be an FDA approved weight loss aid, but it is not ideal. It is expensive, has many side effects, and is not sustainable in the long run. We suggest trying one of the three other options listed here.

PhenGold - If you seek a well-rounded, safe diet pill

PhenQ - If you seek a strong diet pill with multiple weight loss mechanisms

Leanbean - If you seek a mild diet pill for sustainable weight loss

We hope that this helps. Good luck!

