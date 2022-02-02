Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Playing New-Age Politics In Socialist Space, Anardeen Khan Shows He’s Got Skills

Anardeen’s day begins with public meetings, where people from different parts of the district travel to his home and apprise him of their financial troubles, job issues, social problems.

Anardeen Khan, Young Politician

02 Feb 2022

The society needs heroes more than it needs politicians. And if it gets a politician who is ready to play hero in order to resolve the various problems in the public sphere, nothing like it. Anardeen Khan, born in Sikar, Rajasthan, is one such new-age political figure who’s got the skills to turn the tide in favor of the most deprived sections. In return, he has received immense love and respect from the people of his district. It is something that he shares with his idol in politics, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who was a great leader and public figure in the aftermath of Indian independence. 

Talking about his inspiration as a politician, Anardeen Khan says, “I have read Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s life and works in detail and I want to propagate his ideals in personal as well as public life. His persona is inspiring for me and others like me who want to lead the public but stay close to the common man.”

Anardeen’s day begins with public meetings, where people from different parts of the district travel to his home and apprise him of their financial troubles, job issues, social problems, etc. By staying in constant touch with his people every day helps this emerging political figure in Sikar to keep his ear to the ground. For that, he doesn’t mind waking up even at midnight, if it means his presence could help resolve some issue or another. He continues to serve his people with a smile on his face.

No wonder that he is considered to be a hero in his region. Be it building a health care center, improving a school’s infrastructure or constructing a road to a remote village, he is always ready to help people in trouble. Khan is the people’s leader across the social spectrum.

He explains, “I fight for everyone in the society, who needs my help. Going beyond the caste barriers, my fight is for a corruption-free society, where the poorest and downtrodden of the people don’t feel neglected anymore.”

A truly inspiring young man, Anardeen Khan is a role model for the new generation of politicians who look at politics as a means of social progress.
Follow on facebook - https://www.facebook.com/adkhan.hck.

