Plant Based Treaty Is Making Waves In Indian Cities, Mayors Agree With The Determination Of Positive Actions

The Plant-Based Treaty focuses on 100% Plant Based Food System, Compassion, Climate Mitigation, Health Justice, and the need to move to climate-resilient, non-exploitation systems.

Since Climate Save India , Animal Save India and Health Save India launched the treaty in India in 2021, twelve cities have ratified it.

All of the mayors in these cities have expressed concern about climate change and want to have more and more initiatives introduced to mitigate the effects such as pollution, water bodies decline, and much more.

In Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) the city mayor, Dr. Swati Godbole, cited how "there would be no Narmada river if there were no trees. And we wouldn't have Jabalpur if it weren't for the Narmada! We must act quickly to protect our water bodies, plant trees, and eat more sustainably!”

Mr. Dayashankar Tiwari, mayor of Nagpur (Maharashtra), has taken the initiative to plant trees in every square mile of the city, including fruiting trees and indigenous varieties. They plan to expand more and more ideas alongside the Plant Based Treaty.

"I endorse the Plant Based Treaty because, through the medium of this treaty, we understand how degrading climate change is, not only for the environment but also for our citizens and animals alike," said Mr. Naresh Mhaske, the mayor of Thane in Maharashtra, in a letter. "I also endorse this treaty because I believe that it is the only way to save our planet." I believe that we need to change the way we eat and the way we live our lives.

He proudly declared Thane to be a clean and green city that has received numerous awards for its cleanliness. Thane Municipal Corporation organizes a tree-planting drive in various parts of the city every year to keep the city clean and green. He even re-emphasized the importance of the hour in maintaining environmental balance. It is critical to growing more trees in order to live a better life.

In Amravati (Maharashtra), Mayor Chetan Gawande emphasized the urgency of climate action and the way recent events have turned out to be integral. He is himself trying to form a committee of climate action for the city.

Other towns and cities situated in Gujarat have endorsed the Treaty, including Rajkot, Jamnagar, Mundra, Bhuj city mayor, and Bhujpur Sarpanch, who have similar solidarity with the realization of action aiming to halt the planet's degradation. They are themselves working on several initiatives in the cities like Lake Restoration, Effective Plantation models, Plastic and Waste Segregation, and more.

In Rajkot, the mayor Pradip Dav, had assured that the Treaty would be propagated to different parts of the city as it's crucial. For the same Rajkot Municipal Corporation would be onboard to carry the campaign forward.

The mayor of Jamnagar, Binaben Ashokbhai Kothari, has given a very huge support to the campaign by getting the introduction of the treaty in schools and colleges across the city. The team of Plant Based Treaty was also invited during their campaign in Jamnagar to the Food Corporation of India office there to give a presentation on Animal Agriculture and its relation to climate change. The mayor was so much inspired by the session that they had been invited to do the same for Skill India Academy which saw 100+ women attend the session!

The next few months will see activities such as Street Art and more workshops in the city with Climate Change and Plant Based Treaty as the theme.

Mayor Keyur Rokadia of Vadodara, Gujarat, stated that Animal Agriculture is a significant threat to our planet and that this treaty is essential to a better world for all!

Kirtibala Danidhariya, the mayor of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, endorsed the Plant Based Treaty with delight and appreciation for the issues it addresses. She called for a shift in how students are taught about climate resilience in particular. She promised to give the campaign her full support and root for a compassionate approach that protects the environment while also supporting animal rights.

The mayor of Ahmedabad applauded and stated in the letter that "We appreciate your initiative and efforts on behalf of our planet, namely the Plant-Based Treaty. We applaud the efforts your organization is making to combat deforestation. We also like your Restoration theme for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Best wishes for your tireless efforts on behalf of people, the environment, and greening our planet."In its inclusion in Indian cities, The Plant Based Treaty has been getting a good amount of support from all sectors of people like businesses, organizations, celebrities, and many other eminent people. It has been reaching various cities and politicians too in the process.

The team of Climate Save India has been welcomed by the cities to carry out awareness in the above-mentioned twelve cities in all sectors like- businesses, institutions of education, interfaith leaders, and other government departments and municipal corporations in cities too. This would be a campaign in the upcoming months incorporating mass outreach in colleges, schools, cities’ markets, and other prominent places. There are plans to do internship programs, talks, and lectures at the school level too for sensitization of children and college students. Public awareness campaigns and street activism are also an integral part of the campaign incorporating ways such as artistic wall art conveying the messages and other mediums too.

While explaining the interconnection between the plant-based diet and environment, Aprajita Ashish, the Regional Liaison of Asia of Animal Save Movement, stated, "When we are having our meals, we can't just focus on the food itself. We need to look beyond the plate – where the food is coming from, what it is doing to the world out there. Once we become aware of the immense pressure animal products create on our resources and the impact they have on our planet, we won't be able to view our daily diet as the same again."

The Plant Based Treaty has had global endorsements of up to almost 38,000 individuals, up to 1000+ businesses and organizations, and many eminent people who are vocal about the issues that they stand by.