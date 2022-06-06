Planning To Study Abroad? Check Out This List

Globetrotter, entrepreneur & educationist Jagat Patel, CEO of Overseas Education Centre, a pioneer in his field, sends about 1500 students every year from across India, to foreign universities.



Founded in 2003, Jagat Patel's core objective was to help students achieve their dreams to study abroad. With a well-trained team that looks after every student, at each step from consultation, to selection of the university, application & also visa formalities, OEC became the pioneer, soon enough of a hassle-free overseas education process.

If you're planning to study abroad, here are the basic steps every student needs to ensure.

- English Requirements as per university & colleges (IELTS, TOEFL, GRE)

- Strong statement of purpose.

- 2 Recommendation letters from school or college.

- Provision for tuition fees & living expenses, either paid personally or by bank loan.

Jagat Patel shares, 'Since its establishment in 2003, OEC has emerged as the leading visa consultancy for overseas education in India. We offer a comprehensive solution for all your overseas education needs. Our experienced counselors help students find the best education opportunities worldwide. We offer guidance throughout the visa application, funding, and pre-departure process, Jagat Patel shares his success story & his core workings.'

OEC works with institutions around the world including United Kingdom, Australia, USA, Canada & New Zealand.

