Planify appoints CA Uttam Agarwal as independent director

Pursuant to approval of the Board of Directors, basis the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, Planify announced the appointment of Uttam Prakash Agarwal as an independent director with immediate effect.

Agarwal brings in more than three decades of experience in the areas of taxation, finance and restructuring having worked extensively in areas such as statutory audit, income leakage audit, concurrent audit, stock audit of public sector banks under RBI's appointment.

Currently, Uttam Prakash Agarwal has been on the board of various companies which includes Mirae Asset, 3i Infotech and others. Earlier, he was associated with many big firms as Independent Director which includes Reliance Capital Limited and Yes Bank

58-year old Agarwal is a CA and holds B.Com, FCA, ICA , CPA (Australia) as his educational qualifications.

He has been the youngest President of ICAI 2009-10, and has been acknowledged by former President of India, for his commendable work in the industry and presented with ‘Recognition of Excellence Award’.

Agarwal was a technical advisor on the Board of International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), Developing Nations Committee (DNC) of IFAC and Small and Medium Practices Committee (SMP) of IFAC. He is also a member of the Disciplinary Committee constituted by the Council of the Institute of Actuaries of India nominated by the Ministry of Finance from 2009 to till Date.

Speaking on the appointment, Rajesh Singla, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are delighted and honored to welcome Uttam Prakash Agarwal to our Board. His depth of experience spanning over three decades is exceptional. I am confident his broad-based expertise and strategic insights will add high value to our Board and our operations. We look forward to working with him as we further grow our business and strengthen our mission to help every family enjoy quality grocery at their fingertips.”

Uttam Prakash Agarwal said, "I am delighted to join Planify Capital Private Limited as an Independent Director and be a part of the company's rapid growth journey. This is an exciting time for Planify, as it is rapidly approaching its Vision 2025 growth targets and surpassing significant milestones in doing so, which also becomes a source of excitement to me."

Planify Capital Private Limited is a fintech company that aims to build India's biggest private equity marketplace. It helps startups and entrepreneurs for fundraising by providing seed funding, start-up funding, and growth funding through accredited investors.

It offers pre-IPO, upcoming IPO & private equity through secondary share sales by providing liquidity to angel Investors, AIFs, VC, and Private Equity funds. It helps employees unlock their net worth by liquidating ESOP of employees, pool of employees, or startup ESOP sale program. It offers to sell the startup and business to help founders make an exit and pass the baton to the new founders.

For more information please visit: https://www.planify.in/