Piya Pal Emphasises On The Need To Be Fit Inside Out

The modelling scene isn't simple. It takes a lot of efforts that will be needed to mould your body and mind into the beauty and body posture demands for modelling. Piya Pal, the emerging fashion model agrees to the basic idea of fitness and skincare being an important part of modelling. "It is so critical to be engaged with your nutrition and rest as you prep yourself up for the model shoots and ramps everyday and off the camera", she says.

Fitness, alongside legitimate nutrition, is vital for keeping up a healthy way of life. Being fit increases energy, keeps up physical usefulness and may keep or limit chronic diseases. For Piya, fitness is a serious and crucial part of being a perfect model. Even though, there are plus size models who are in the same industry which promotes body positivity, there's a need for models to stay fit and in proper proportions in order to walk in the ramp.

Piya adds her fitness choices, "High-power cardiovascular exercise, for example, running, swimming, hopping rope or cardio kickboxing are only a couple of the numerous kinds of activities that I follow on consecutive days. I make sure that I burn up the sufficient calories that my body needs to get rid off. This way, I keep my body toxins free as well as far free."

When enquired about the diet schedule of Piya, she responds the question gleefully by adding that she doesn't go by a diet plan, but exercises portion control on her food by dividing the food according to the calorie and nutrients intake. "I eat a lot of protein, especially on days I work out. I add sprouted grams, butter, pulses and even sugar in my daily diet but only after ensuring the quantity and calories accordingly."

Cheat meals are normal once in a while according to Piya. In fact, she treats herself to what she craves. "I haven't completely ridden the foods I love. Mainly because I’ve learned my body and knows when I need a little something special.”

Beauty and fitness is not all that matters to being a model, Piya adds. The individual you are outside of your career implies more than your achievements. The effect you make on others will be your heritage. "Modelling should enable and inspire individuals to try to be like you, in a healthier way. For that, proper attitude and mindset is important to showcase for being an ideal model that can influence many", Piya proudly says.