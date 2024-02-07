Pioneering Excellence: Recognising India's Top 7 Business Visionaries

Sagar Raichandani, Hidden Gem

Sagar Raichandani, the founder of Hidden Gem, launched his business inspired by his nomadic lifestyle and passion for travel. From hostel experiences, Hidden Gem has evolved into a one-stop solution for backpackers and travellers seeking unique and immersive experiences.

One of the biggest challenges, Raichandani says, was building a community with a shared love of travel. Hidden Gem fosters this by creating "homes" for backpackers and travellers, allowing them to connect and experience the charm of different places in a unique way.

Hidden Gem serves a variety of travel needs and extends beyond hostels. The travel agency provides customised experiences and solutions, regardless of whether a client wants to plan an exotic wedding destination or embark on a backpacking expedition. Raichandani envisions Hidden Gem as a reliable partner for all travel needs, from planning to execution, ensuring a memorable journey for every traveller.

https://www.hiddengemretreats.com/

Dr. Paras Shah, DivineTalk

A personal crisis can catalyse change, as Dr. Paras Shah's story so vividly demonstrates. Navigating a difficult divorce, he found solace and guidance in a surprising source – astrology. This experience ignited a passion, leading him to create DivineTalk, a unique app offering genuine astrological consultations alongside holistic practices like meditation, yoga, and Ayurveda.

Recognising the need for a trustworthy platform in the digital astrology space, Dr. Shah envisioned DivineTalk as a beacon of authenticity. The app boasts verified astrologers who offer personalised guidance, starkly contrasting to notorious platforms filled with misinformation and profit-driven motives.

DivineTalk goes beyond mere fortune-telling. It embraces astrology as a tool for self-discovery and well-being. Integrating it with practices like meditation, yoga, and Ayurveda, the app fosters holistic mental, emotional, and spiritual growth.

https://divinetalk.in/

Mr. Dhiraaj Badkar, Inspire Academy

Established in 2015 by Mr. Dhiraaj Badkar, Inspire Academy shines brightly in aviation, hospitality, and travel tourism education. The institute's strategic alliances with leading industry players facilitate internships and placements for students pursuing courses in Air Hostess, Airport Management, Hotel Management, Cruise Ship, Travel Tourism, BBA, and MBA in Aviation, Hotel Management, and Travel Tourism. The courses, thoughtfully designed with a focus on industry requirements, yield industry-ready graduates.



The academy's accolades include "The 10 Best Vocational Education and Training Institute In India 2018" and the "Skill Learning Award – Aviation Training" in 2019. Inspire Academy has successfully trained over 7000 candidates. Students who complete their courses can access abundant job opportunities through the in-house placement assistance cell. Inspire Academy provides world-class education with a faculty of aviation experts, IATA-certified professionals, and alums from IIM-Ahmedabad.

https://www.theinspireacademy.com

Manoj Joshi, IT Solutions and Services

Established in 2013 by Manoj Joshi, IT Solutions and Services (ITSS) extends its global reach by servicing clients from diverse regions, including India, USA, Australia, UAE, and China. ITSS offers a comprehensive suite of services covering website designing, social media management, content creation, branding, paid ads, and automation.

Manoj Joshi is recognised for his outstanding leadership as a business pioneer and a sought-after public speaker. Invitations to speak at Mumbai University, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, and Josh Talks showcase Joshi's commitment to empowering the new generation. His impactful speeches resonate with diverse audiences, reflecting his journey to inspire and guide emerging leaders.



ITSS will unveil exclusive plans for startups and small business owners, aligning with its commitment to fostering a supportive ecosystem. These initiatives aim to accelerate growth, contributing significantly to India's economic development.

Aishwarya Ranjan, iYaatra Holidays

Born from a passion for travel and a knack for recognising various demands, iYaatra Holidays helps curate unique experiences for every wanderlust. Founder Aishwarya Ranjan, a seasoned hospitality professional, saw a gap in the industry: travellers craved flexibility and tech-driven simplicity alongside customised packages.

iYaatra bridges this gap with its soon-to-launch DIY platform. Travellers will easily be able to create the vacations of their dreams, from low-cost getaways to exotic excursions. There are no rigid itineraries—just smooth planning and expert support on call 24/7.

Having completed 5000+ satisfied travellers, this bootstrapped startup has already attracted recognition. Shown in Jio Cinema's "The Indian Angels," the firm's commitment to creativity is evident.

iYaatra Holidays believes every trip should be a joy, a story waiting to be told.

https://www.iyaatra.com/

Rahul Ghose, Octanom Tech Pvt Ltd

Rahul Ghose, the Founder and CEO of Octanom Tech Pvt Ltd, is a professional with over fifteen years of experience in diverse management roles in the financial markets. His journey began at 17, trading during his college days, kindling a passion for the misunderstood field of trading & investing. Observing the prevalent issues in the financial space, Ghose desired to democratise this field, and Octanom Tech was born.

Experiences of running an enterprise led to learning the importance of frugality; Ghose emphasises strategic spending while overcoming hurdles in customer acquisition. Octanom Tech, home to Hedged.in, envisions reducing over a billion dollars in global investment losses over the next decade. Its upcoming launch of India's first Loss reduction. The engine promises to empower small traders and investors globally.

Ghose emphasises, "Execution is key, delegation is vital, and emotional intelligence is vital for success in any organisation,” fostering these principles in Octanom Tech's culture.

https://octanom.com/



Mr Santosh Kushwaha, Kamal Skilled Games

Kamal Skilled Games (OPC) Private Limited, led by Mr Santosh Kushwaha, is a thriving interactive gaming platform that showcases adaptability and transparency. With its focus on legal compliance and quality experience, Kamal offers a platform for both seasoned and amateur enthusiasts to enjoy various games while aiming to earn money.

Kamal has become a reputable name in the gaming sector, dedicated to client pleasure and ongoing innovation, offering everything from casino games and sports betting to fantasy sports. Besides offering a selection of action-packed fun, Kamal facilitates social interaction among users through the platform's multiplayer features.

Online games provide accessibility, diverse genres, social interaction, and economic opportunities, including esports. Technological advancements continue to shape the industry alongside regulatory and ethical considerations.

Kamal enhances user earning potential by diversifying its game portfolio, offering incentives and ensuring transparency. Through these strategies, Kamal aims to empower individuals and become a leading gaming platform financially.

www.kamal.games