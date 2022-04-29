Pingpong Payments Is Back With An Amazing Demystifying Cross Border Business Event In Bangalore

After it's huge success in the cities like Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat etc, Pingpong Payments is ready to spread its wings in Novotel Hotel, near outer Ring Road in Bangalore on 22nd April 2022 as its back with an amazing Demystifying Cross Border Business Event in Bangalore.



PingPong Payments is an organization that connects the Indian market globally. It is one of the best platforms for e-commerce merchants, exporters, and international businesses. The organisation was founded in New York in 2015 and its market valuation is $2 billion. And currently, it is located in more than 43 countries and regions, more than 750 people are employed in this organization worldwide, and there are over one million users of PingPong.



Its mission is to nurture Indian businesses to grow global and prosper in the international market. The India head office of PingPong is located in Bangalore. The event witnessed the extraordinary team spirit of PingPong Payments India.



Speakers from the industry's giants like PingPong, Amazon, DHL, Lucria consultants, Zonguru and other industry leaders were important part of this event. The majority of attendees were exporters, global sellers and freelancers. It acts as a bridge to connect them on a higher scale and helps in their growth.





PingPong Payments offers several amazing benefits, including the capacity to getting accounts in the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Hong Kong, and Japan. Clients can likewise get FIRC rapidly. They likewise give various extra advantages through programs like BAP and Xcelerate, which help vendors in expanding their business in overall stages.



Talking about the objective of the firm Chetna Sharma, the firm's Lead-India Marketing, shared the ease of doing business the world over and helping in simplifying the process of payments. It provides an ecosystem to be the one-stop solution for global e-commerce merchants, freelancers and exporters to help them in enhancing and increasing their growth. They are organizing a series of Leaders and x scale events in various cities of India to support the business community.



PingPong Payments India has been named one of the world's 250 fastest-growing fintech companies by CB Insights in 2018. PingPong was named one of FXC Intelligence's Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies in 2019 and awarded the Alexander Hamilton Award for Best Practices in Restricted/Emerging Markets.



Talking about the event, PingPong Payments India's country head, Mukesh Kumar Sahu shared that the Bangalore event is a bit more special, not only the above stated one but in this event, they have recognized the top sellers of 2021 who have won international trips under PingPong India’s loyalty program for their exemplary performance.

