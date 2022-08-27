PHIRA SAAL - A celebration Of Traditional Kashmiri Pandit Cuisine Now At DoubleTree by Hilton Gurgaon New Delhi NCR

DoubleTree by Hilton Gurgaon New Delhi NCR is hosting “Phira Saal” - a celebration of traditional Kashmiri Pandit Cuisine at Asia Alive that takes diners on a theatrical culinary journey. Phira Saal is a post wedding Kashmiri Pandit ritual wherein the bride’s immediate family visits the groom’s home laden with gifts and are welcomed with a sumptuous feast.

Kashmiri Pandit Cuisine is an extensive spread that introduced the use of yogurt, asafoetida, and turmeric powder to Indian cuisine. Kashmiri Pandit Cuisine was traditionally cooked on Dhaan (Chulha) in a Deigh (Clay Mud Pot) without the use of Onion and Garlic and with heavy influence of dry ginger and fennel powder. The cuisine’s foundation lies in three exquisite gravies – Kaliya (Turmeric based); Yakhni (Yogurt based) and Roganjosh( Dried kashmiri red chilli powder based) which are used for both vegetarian and non- vegetarian dishes.

The Festival will commence from 26th August to 4th September 2022 and Food enthusiasts can sample this Culinary celebration over curated Thalis for Lunch between 12:30pm-3:00pm or savour the rich flavours over dinner while indulging in an exhaustive buffet spread between 7:00pm -11:30 pm and in this endeavor the festival will offer delicacies like Mutton Yakhni, Mujj Gaad, Dum Oluv, Paneer Qaliya, Kahwa and desserts like Kong Kheer and Kong Phrini curated by Chef Rahul Wali and Home Chef Sunil Mattoo in an ambience that will be reminiscent of the beautiful landscape of the Kashmir Valley.

“My team and I are super thrilled to serve you the traditional Kashmiri Cuisine and take you through this coveted culinary journey” said Chef Rahul Wali.

Chef Rahul Wali

Apart from resident guests of the hotel, this authentic celebration of an exhaustive and universally loved cuisine will attract food connoisseurs not just from premium residential & commercial establishments of Gurgaon but all over NCR.

Rajat Tuli, General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Gurgaon New Delhi NCR said “Phira Saal is a 10 day culinary journey to revive the taste of Kashmiri Pandit Cuisine, it intends to be a holistic blend of culinary delights, handicrafts & traditional music from the land famously known as ‘Heaven on Earth’”

Meal for two: Approximately INR 2499 + Taxes

For more information or to make reservations, please call at +91 8800895511 or +91 9289483004

About DoubleTree by Hilton Gurgaon-New Delhi NCR

DoubleTree by Hilton Gurgaon-New Delhi NCR offers a sophisticated and modern combination of guest services, amenities and technology in a refreshingly spirited and welcoming ambiance. Conveniently located on the Golf Course Road, the hotel is within easy access of the business and commercial establishments in the dynamic business center of Gurgaon and 18 km from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL). The hotel offers 184 guest rooms including 45 Executive Rooms, 11 Junior Suites and two Terrace Suites. Dining at the hotel encompasses Asia Alive, The Food Store, an all-day café and deli; and Spiritual, the gastro bar and lounge. In addition to a 24-hour business centre, the hotel offers expansive conference and banqueting facilities. Recreational options include an outdoor pool and a Fitness Centre.

About DoubleTree by Hilton Hotels

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 640 hotels with more than 145,800 rooms across 52 countries and territories. For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

CONTACT:

Jyoti Choudhary

Marketing and Communications Manager

DoubleTree by Hilton Gurgaon Delhi NCR

+91 8800191476

Jyoti.choudhary@hilton.com



