Since the onset of the novel coronavirus, the social reformer was on his toes to help those who are most affected by the pandemic. From providing financial assistance to helping the students in acquiring quality education facilities, the philanthropist is doing everything in his power to nurture the growth of individuals who are putting their best efforts to be recognized as the notable citizens of India. With his selfless approach and industrious efforts, the philanthropist established Radha Raman Mishra Group Of College in his hometown, Tulapur, Sikandra, Prayagraj, and further administers the group of college as its chairman.

Two days ago, the entire resident of Abhaipur Dharmaraj, Sudhakar Pandey's wife and orphan died in a road accident. Rabendra Mishra came forward and provided financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 to the victim’s family who died in an accident. The leader has also taken up the responsibility of providing free education facilities to children who don’t have sufficient financial support or are orphans. The leader's assistance to the destitute and suffering people is widely praised throughout the region.

The children who have become the victims of the unprecedented event have been backed by the support of the proficient leader Rabendra Mishra. The social reformer has taken the whole responsibility of their education and has promised to uplift their status in the society by introducing them with efficient resources and sufficient funds for their growth.

Rabendra Mishra is working 24*7 to support the backward section of society and help them to carve their footmark in the professional world. The leader has advised people to take a leap of faith and build their trust in the government as he will do everything in his attempt to provide them with the best opportunity that can make their path to success more remarkable and inspirational. He further emphasized that apart from offering financial assistance, he will provide them with government support. Parasnath Yadav, Lallu Yadav, Shivakant Jitendra Yadav, Anurag Kumar Pandey, Yadav, Amarnath, BL Yadav, Shailendra Ku Chhotelal, Sukhram were also present while he was addressing the public.

Talking about his journey, the philanthropist says, “My passion for assisting people and helping them to mark their presence in the society has pushed me to serve the nation and provide the people with the best facilities that would make them a renowned name in the society. I believe that nothing could stop you from achieving big if you put your best foot forward and take the route of faith and determination.”

Narayan Yadav and Jagdev Prasad Yadav, resident of Bharehta, the national spokesperson of Samajwadi Lohia Vahini, and Ravendra Kumar Mishra Ravi, chairman of Radharaman Mishra PG College Tulapur Sikandra take a step forward and provided 50 Thousand Rupees to Resident of Abhaipur Sonbarsa, Bahria, who died in a road accident due to trampling of Nilgai. During this, District Vice President of Bharatiya Kisan Union Bablu Dubey and SP workers were present.

Rabendra Mishra, a social activist joined the prestigious Samajwadi Party, led by notable political leader Akhilesh Yadav, in the year 2020, to carry on his legacy and develop a nation that fosters the growth of every citizen. Rabindra Mishra pursued his aim of being a social activist and educator to aid individuals in becoming well-known names in their fields, inspired by the desire to serve the nation. His principal concern is that every child should have equal access to education and that no deserving child should be left behind due to a lack of funding or resources. Rabendra Mishra is one such exemplary leader who is making a positive impact on the causes that matter to them. By using his financial resources to spread change and contribute to areas they are passionate about, the leader is setting an example for others to follow.



