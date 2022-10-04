Phentermine VS Adderall: Best for Appetite, Energy and Focus?

When it comes to looking for the options for appetite suppression, energy or focus, some individuals consider using Phentermine or Adderall. However, these drugs should only be used when prescribed by a doctor and should never be abused in an off-label way to benefit your health.

Adderall isn't a prescription medication for weight loss. Therefore you shouldn't take this medication to shed excess weight. Take it only in the event that your doctor prescribes it for other ailments, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or narcolepsy.

Adderall VS Phentermine: Which is the most effective for weight loss?

Phentermine (also called its brand name Adipex) has been approved by the FDA as a amphetamine-like prescription drug that's used to reduce appetite and aid in weight loss.

Adderall is a prescription drug which combines dextroamphentamine with amphetamine to treat disorders such as ADHD and narcolepsy.

One of the most frequent side effects associated with the use of Adderall may be loss in weight, so this medication can be taken off-label in order to help you lose weight. However, it could be hazardous to take medication with no prescription or guidance of your physician or doctor.

In other words, using Adderall to lose weight isn't always advised or safe.

Phentermine does not work as powerful as Adderall, which means that it isn't a substitute for ADHD. Its primary goal is weight loss and has passed thorough FDA tests to confirm this usage. Adderall however, on the other side, is only approved for treating other ailments which means that as a result there are a few unidentified dangers associated with using Adderall to help lose weight.

Here's what Adipex does for weight loss: According to an April 2014 review, adults with obesity who took phentermine/topiramate (along with making lifestyle changes like eating a balanced diet and exercising) experienced up to 9 percent more weight loss than those who took a placebo medication.

Phentermine is the better choice for you if your goal is to shed weight. It is a viable treatment for those suffering from significant overweight.

Whereas Adderall is the better choice for helping you to maximize your focus and cognition.

As always, either of these medications need to be prescribed to you by a doctor and be taken under medical supervision.

Over the Counter Alternatives

Maybe you're thinking about what you can take over the counter to help you lose weight, or raise cognition? There are other natural fat burning and ADHD compounds out there which are completely natural which are safer alternatives

However, it's advised to take these medications to use them for FDA-approved purposes with an appointment with your doctor. Don't take the medication in any other way.

Best OTC Phentermine and Adderall Alternatives:

PhenQ: Best over the counter Phentermine Alternative

Vyvamind: Best over the counter Adderall / Vyvanse Alternative

If you’re looking for safer options that work in similar ways to Phentermine or Adderall, it may be worth checking out these options we’ve sourced.

PhenQ: Over the Counter Phentermine Alternative

Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited is a well-known brand that's in the front of supplementation for more than 10 years. The company offers a clinically-proven alternative to an over-the counter PhenQ alternative to phentermine. This weight loss supplement boosts the metabolic process with scientifically known natural ingredients, assisting in the burning of fat and curbing cravings.

PhenQ has the best-rounded advantages of all other weight loss supplement claimed to provide phentermine-like over-the-counter substitutes. The formula for weight loss is a combination of from every angle, preventing the accumulation of fat, boosting the amount of energy you have and causing you to feel fuller longer after eating.

PhenQ aids in weight loss and has these benefits:

Helps you burn fat

Reduces the storage of body fat

Reduces cravings for sugar

Boosts energy levels

Enhances mental and mood clarity

The main ingredient that is the key ingredient in PhenQ is the patent-pending the a-LACYS RESET(r) formulation which contains alpha-lipoic acids, cysteine base and magnesium. Research has proven that the a-LACYS RESET(r) naturally enhances fat-burning and decreases your appetite activating thermogenesis.

The natural phentermine alternative is made up of Capsimax powder. The capsaicinoids that are concentrated contained in this ingredient work as a boost for the thermogenic procedure. This puts your natural fat-burning ability in high gear.

While LACYS RESET(r) as well as Capsimax enhance your body's capability to fight the effects of fat, caffeine, nopal cactus, as well as the chromium picolinate are powerful combinations to stop cravings for sweets and carbohydrates. PhenQ is a simple formula that is an effective and natural supplement to the journey to lose weight.

PhenQ is a balanced diet pill that is made of all-natural ingredients, which means it's ideal for those looking for a method to shed weight without suffering from the adverse consequences of prescription drugs such as Phentermine. Both women and men have reported great results using these diet pills, with numerous reviews stating that this weight-loss supplement was helpful in helping people achieve their weight loss targets.

This well-known weight loss supplement is perfect for anyone who wants to boost the efficiency of their workout and diet routine. Because PhenQ assists the body's natural metabolism and helps you lose weight more quickly and at the same effort.

Try PhenQ is risk-free because of the 60-day money-back promise. If you're not satisfied with the result you are able to return your purchase within 67 days and receive an entire refund.

Pros:

Weight loss pills that work for both genders

The power of powerful ingredients, backed by scientific research

An all-encompassing approach to losing weight

60-day money-back guarantee

Gluten-free and vegan-friendly

Buy-two, get-one-free discount

Cons:

It is not sold over the over the counter from retail outlets (only accessible on the internet)

Stock is often out of stock because of the demand

Vyvamind: Over the Counter Adderall Alternative

Vyvamind is a brand new inclusion to the lists of the top Adderall alternatives, however it's steadily climbing the ranks with great reviews because of its effectiveness as well as its safety and reliability.

Vyvamind was designed to replicate the most beneficial effects that come from smart drug and ADHD drugs, but without the negative side effects or the risk of addiction. The result is a powerful natural alternative to adderall that provides the mental energy boost that comes from the potent caffeine pill along as well as the cognitive enhancement and motivational boost of a regular nootropic.

It appears to be working in the beginning as some customers review Vyvamind as "natural Vyvanse" albeit unofficially.

Vyvamind Benefits

Combining a variety of carefully chosen nootropics that have been clinically tested, Vyvamind can enhance cognitive performance and help you become more productive and focused.

Benefits you could anticipate from taking Vyvamind are:

More attention span

Focused and intense

Help to get into a flow state'

More energy for the brain and less mental fatigue

Alertness and alertness increase

Sleeping less is easier.

Processing speeds that are faster

How Vyvamind Works

Vyvamind starts working immediately, initiating a multi-faceted approach to fight lack of motivation, distraction or brain fog. The ingredients have been chosen and formulated in such an approach to bring about general improvements in cognitive function and emphasis on improving concentration and mental endurance.

The primary mechanism of the action of Vyvamind is manipulation of neurotransmitters. Particularly, the components contained in Vyvamind rapidly increase levels of two major neurotransmitters: dopamine and acetylcholine. Acetylcholine is the main neurotransmitter responsible for functional executive cognition (speech and working memory, reaction processing, information processing etc.) Dopamine is responsible in motivating behaviour (as well as promoting an optimistic mood and confidence).

In addition to stimulating the production of neurotransmitters, Vyvamind will also boost your mental power with its precise amount of caffeinated anhydrous. This dose of caffeine is combined with a large serving of theanine to control adverse effects, ease anxiety, and help prevent "burnout".

This is all back by extensive support for your brain health and assist with natural stress management that keeps you at your peak throughout long durations of time.

Vyvamind Formula Overview

Let's look at the brain pill ingredients found in Vyvamind and the way they function:

Citicoline The most efficient cholinergic available, Citicoline quickly raises acetylcholine levels in the brain. This boosts concentration, focus and the ability to learn.

Tyrosine: Consuming an amino acid like this has been shown to increase dopamine levels, increasing motivation levels and improving overall cognition.

Theanine is a common ingredient in tea. Theanine is a powerful nootropic that eliminates the fog in the brain, eases anxiety, and blocks the adverse effects of caffeine, while making the stimulant stronger at same at the same time.

Caffeine: This ingredient from Vyvamind does not require any introduction. Caffeine is most likely the strongest natural stimulant available in supplements today. In just 75mg, you can reduce fatigue, boost alertness, and help sharpen your focus.

B6: Vitamin B6 is essential for the production of dopamine, a healthy energy metabolism within brain cells as well as other. B6 deficiencies can lead to greater incidences of ADHD.

B12 Vitamin B12 is an additional essential B vitamin. It is utilized in many nootropics due to its ability to boost mental energy and also helps to maintain healthy brain cells.

When to Take Vyvamind

We believe that Vyvamind is the best for people who need an boost in motivation, focus and mental power. It is not appropriate for those seeking a regular mental health supplement. We suggest taking Vyvamind when you are aware that you'll need to stay focused and 'locked in to work for about 6-8 hours.

For the best results, consume Vyvamind at the beginning of the morning, with a large glass of orange juice, water or tea. It is not recommended to drink Vyvamind when you are drinking a caffeinated drink. Consuming Vyvamind in conjunction with or shortly after breakfast can reduce its effectiveness initially , but it will also last longer.

Natural OTC Adderall alternative that has rave reviews

Excellent substitute for prescription drugs to treat ADHD

Natural ingredients without any known negative side effect

One of the top supplements to the brain for highly-performing adults.

Discounts for purchases of more than one bottle

Are Phentermine and Adderall Similar?

Phentermine isn't at all like Adderall. You can't take Phentermine for ADHD. Nor should you take Adderall for weight loss. Phentermine has an intended purpose is for weight loss, and it's been through rigorous FDA testing to support this use.

Is Phentermine like ADHD medication?

Considering Phentermine's similarity to amphetamines, phentermine has been used off label to treat ADHD. However, no doctors recommend this. It is thought people do this to increase norepinephrine concentrations in the brain which could help improve function and symptoms, such as attention span, reduced impulsivity, and more in patients with ADHD.

Can you take Adderall and Phentermine together?

Phentermine is a stimulant based drug, Adderall is also a stimulant based drug. The two should not be taken together. This rule also applies to other similar drugs to Adderall such as Vyvanse, Ritalin, Strattera, Concerta etc.

You should only be taking either of these drugs under supervision of a doctor, and having a prescription to do so.

Does Phentermine help you focus?

If you're looking into weight loss supplements You may be looking into Phentermine and Adderall. These drugs are meant to be used for different reasons, and using either could harm your health.

In reality, it's not recommended or safe to use either drug unless prescribed by your physician.

With that important point to be considered, let's look at the information you need to know about phentermine vs. Adderall in relation to weight loss, as well as the potential side effects and safety concerns to consider when you're prescribed either.

Safety Considerations for Phentermine and Adderall:

Phentermine and Adderall may cause negative side effects. Here are some things to keep in mind prior to using either medication as directed:

Side Effects of Adderall

Based on the Mayo Clinic, common Adderall adverse reactions include:

Anxiety

Dry mouth

Loss of strength or weakening

Stomach pain

Weight loss

These effects usually do not require medical treatment, and will go away by themselves when your body adapts to drug. However, it is recommended to seek medical attention when you have one of the following problems:

Bladder pain

Cloudy or bloody urine

Urinary urges that are frequent

Painful, difficult or burning Urination that is painful, difficult or painful

A rapid, pounding, or irregular heartbeat

The lower back or side of the body can cause pain.

Adderall is also among the most frequently misused medications According to the Mayo Clinic. It is a fact that taking Adderall to lose weight without having a prescription is an instance of this. The misuse of the drug could lead to dependency or an addiction.

It's important to stay clear of this medication if you're currently or have recently stopped taking (or have recently removed yourself from) the class of antidepressants known as MAO inhibitors, according to the Mayo Clinic. Mixing them could result in worse side negative effects.

Adderall and Your Gallbladder

There is no evidence that Adderall is a common cause of problems with the function of your gallbladder. But, it may influence your bladder and cause pain or an abnormal urinary frequency.

Side Effects of Phentermine

Adipex can cause adverse reactions, as per reports the Mayo Clinic. Most commonly, they include:

Heart rate increase

A tingling or prickling sensation in the feet or hands

Dry mouth

Sleeplessness

Nervousness

Constipation

It is also recommended to stay clear of this drug if you suffer from any of the following issues according to Mayo Clinic:

Heart disease

Hypertension

Thyroid overactive

You're expecting or nursing.

Similar to Adderall as well, you must stay clear of phentermine when you're currently or recently quit taking an MAO inhibitor.

Should You Take Phentermine or Adderall for Weight Loss?

In the battle between Adipex and Adderall to reduce weight, Adipex wins because it is FDA-approved to combat the problem of obesity.

If you're not experiencing excessive weight gain or your physician doesn't suggest the use of phentermine, you might not be required to take Adderall against Adipex in any way. Instead, talk with your physician about losing weight by making modifications to your lifestyle suggested from the National Health Service which includes:

A healthy diet

Incorporating plenty of fiber

Exercising regularly

Drinking plenty of water is the key to staying Hydrated

Reduce your intake of alcohol

Phentermine or Adderall: What you need to know

Both Phentermine and Adderall should only be used if you are prescribed them by a doctor and given them under medical supervision.

Only one can be taken - not both. They should not be taken together.

If you are looking for safer options, there are natural alternatives to both Phentermine and over the counter Adderall:

PhenQ: Best over the counter Phentermine Alternative

Vyvamind: Best over the counter Adderall / Vyvanse Alternative

