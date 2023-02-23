Phentermine Over The Counter In The US Right Now – Scam Alert [Beware]

Phentermine over the counter alternatives for weight loss are considered as one of the fantastic solutions for obese individuals. Many people combat the toughest hurdles on the journey of losing weight and trying to get healthy.

If you have tried many other strategies to lose weight and are still frightened by the past failures, Phentermine OTC alternative are the right choice for you.

Whether you are tired of attempting fitness journey or have a hit a plateau of frustration after losing a few pounds, this article about Phentermine over the counter weight loss supplements will definitely help you out.

Losing weight is a struggle to change your lifestyle, manage food cravings and take charge of your life to see results. However, if you are tired of making all these efforts, luckily, there are some optimal ways to address that problem.

We all know about the old-school Phentermine drug that is approved by the FDA as a weight loss medicine, as it works wonders to suppress appetites. While it certainly was a miracle drug for obese individuals, there were many drawbacks associated as well.

Being a controlled substance, Phentermine is not available for all to use. However, there are now Phentermine over the counter alternatives that are much safer to use and delivering excellent results without any side effects.

If you want to know more about Phentermine OTC supplements, read the complete article.

What are some best OTC Phentermine Alternatives Available?

With so many options available in the market, you might get confused while making the decision. In this section, we have shortlisted the best OTC Phentermine alternatives for our readers to make their selection process easier.

Check out some of the best OTC phentermine alternatives that can make your weight loss journey easier without any negative effects.

1. PhenQ (Day time weight loss)

PhenQ is one of the best Phentermine OTC supplement in the market that is known for its unique and effective weight loss formula.

It is created with a blend of natural ingredients to cater all the aspects of weight loss. PhenQ is created by Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited that is a known brand to manufacture highest quality supplements.

One of the game-changing ingredient included in PhenQ weight loss pills is α-Lacys Reset®, a proprietary formula that significantly benefit fat burning, weight loss, and enhancing lean muscle mass.

PhenQ Benefits

PhenQ pills targets weight loss from different angles to provide numerous benefits to achieve your weight loss goals with overall well-being. These five aspects include fat burning, food cravings, fat accumulation, energy boost, and mood balance.

Following are the benefits that one can achieve while using PhenQ pills:

PhenQ helps in enhancing fat-burning process with thermogenic ingredients that contributes for significant weight loss.

It helps in accelerating metabolism to make your calorie burn faster.

PhenQ creates body heat, aka thermogenesis, to bring faster weight loss results.

PhenQ reduces body’s ability to store fat cells in the body and prevent accumulation of new fat cells.

PhenQ helps in maintaining long-term weight loss goals by preventing further weight gain.

The powerful PhenQ formula suppress appetite that can help you feel fuller for longer and makes you stick to your caloric deficit routine.

The potent ingredients will recuing food cravings and improve insulin sensitivity to regulate your sugar in blood levels while maintaining low-calorie food intake.

PhenQ is a great energy booster that gives motivation to the user for daily workout and staying strong with the healthy lifestyle.

Caffeine included in PhenQ helps the user in staying alert and focused.

PhenQ has the ability to stabilize your mood and brings positive attitude, even when you are eating less throughout your weight loss journey.

PhenQ Ingredients

Following are the important ingredients that are included in this best fat bruner formula. PhenQ diet pills have all the potent constituents in right potency to make it an effective weight loss supplement:

Calcium – as Calcium Carbonate

Chromium – as Chromium Picolinate

L-Carnitine fumarate

Caffeine

Nopal cactus fiber

Capsimax Plus Blend

α-Lacys Reset®

2. PhenQ PM (Night time Fat burner)

PHENQ PM is a weight loss supplement which is believed to be a night time fat burner.

This formula, in particular, promotes fat burning while sleeping by maximizing each of the three sleep phases. PhenQ PM is also one of the best Phentermine OTC alternative to help melt stubborn body fat while suppressing your food cravings and triggering your metabolic rate.

In addition, PhenQ PM focuses on improving sleep quality and time to fully comprehend the relationship between quality rest time and weight loss. The mechanism of PhenQ PM is uniquely based on the importance of recovery and healing that the body went through after reaching the deep sleep stage.

Usually when people are sound asleep, the body burns fat in three stages, as follow:

It works by boosting the human growth hormone (HGH) in the body to promote the production of IGF-1, insulin like growth factor-1. This helps in overall body composition, cell repair, and controlling sugar in blood levels, which is usually linked with obesity. Poor sleep quality can reduce the amount of HGH that can affect the weight loss results as well.

PhenQ PM focuses on eliminating stress hormone or excess cortisol, to prevent the user from indulging into emotional eating. Belly fat, mental stress, and fat accumulation is also linked with raised cortisol in the body. The goal of PhenQ PM is to keep cortisol levels low at night to promote sound sleep for better physical and mental start the next morning.

Another important aspect on which PhenQ PM works is to suppress appetite to prevent you from producing body fat. Sleep deprivation is usually the major cause of feeling hungry and experiencing sugar cravings.

PhenQ PM Benefits

Following are some of the major benefits of this wonderful night time weight loss formula:

It helps in optimizing night-time fat metabolism to enhance faster fat burn.

PhenQ PM aids in increasing metabolism and boosting energy levels throughout the day.

It helps in reducing sugar & carbs cravings and unhealthy appetite.

It helps in supporting weight loss while strengthening immunity.

PhenQ PM supports deep restorative sleep, thus encourage healthy fat loss while enjoying quality sleep.

The use of PhenQ PM enhances mental health and brain cognition.

It helps in promoting healthy and good moods, while reducing stress and groggy feelings.

It aids in improving skin and heart health with overall well-being.

PhenQ PM Ingredients

Following are the main ingredients included in PhenQ PM weight loss formula:

L-Arginine

L-Lysine HCL

L-Theanine

5-HTP

Biotin

Molybdenum

Chromium

B Vitamins – B1, B6, and B5

Choline

Vitamin C

3. PhenQ meal shake (Weight loss shake)

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a revolutionary meal replacement shake that is specifically made to support weight loss journey.

PhenQ meal shake is designed to offer all the nutrients including, protein, vitamins, minerals, and fats to replace meals. PhenQ meal shake in enriched with 24 important nutrients in each serving to make it a perfect choice as a meal or mid-day snack.

PhenQ meal shake is an ideal choice to burn excess fat, suppress appetite, and stay charged up with high energy levels throughout the day. Complete Meal shake by PhenQ is different from other meal replacement shakes, as it provides a full supply of healthy nutrients and makes the user feel fuller for longer. It is very easy to incorporate this nutrient enriched meal shake in daily lifestyle.

PhenQ meal shake helps in supporting physical and mental stress response while improving mood and muscle recovery. Not only it tastes great, but also provides effective fat-burning results. The formula is absolutely sugar-free and keto-friendly, which makes it an excellent support for achieving desirable weight loss results.

PhenQ Meal Shake Benefits

PhenQ meal shake is a unique weight loss support that offers following benefits to its users:

It replaces one full meal and provides all the nutrients that helps in weight loss.

It helps in shedding excess pounds by maintaining calorie limit with one nutrient-dense meal of just 269 calories per serving.

It contains all the scientifically backed and clinically tested ingredients that support fat burning and supports faster weight loss results.

It helps in curbing hunger, thus helps in losing weight while controlling hunger pangs.

It aids in reducing calorie consumption and increase calorie expenditure, thus making it easier for faster weight loss by satisfying hunger cravings.

It helps in boosting natural energy levels, while improving mental focus and alertness.

It is a dairy-free, nut-free, gluten-free, vegan, and keto-friendly formula that helps in keeping your full for longer.

The use of PhenQ meal shake will support rebuilding muscle fibers after working out. Regular exercise will also reduce weight, while the protein in meal shake support strength, endurance and muscle recovery.

PhenQ complete meal shake is an ideal on-the-go option that fits well in a busy lifestyle in reasonable price.

PhenQ Meal Shake Ingredients

Following are the important ingredients included in the formulation of PhenQ complete meal shake:

InnoSlim - 250 mg

KSM-66 Ashwagandha – 300 mg

Pea Protein – 12 g (Leucine, isoleucine, valine, arginine, iron)

MCT Coconut oil – 13 g

Reishi Mushroom Extract – 100mg

Linseed Flour – 11g

Hemp Protein – 1.5 g

Brown Rice Protein – 1.5g

Vitamins and Minerals – (Magnesium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, Di-calcium phosphate anhydrous, Ascorbic Acid, Ferrous Fumarate, Vitamin B12, B6, D3, folic acid, and many others)

Phentermine Weight loss

Phentermine has always been known as an effective weight loss treatment.

Phentermine is only available for use on a legal prescription by a legal doctor. This medication works by stimulating the central nervous system by increasing the level of alertness and energy.

Phentermine for weight loss is only approved for short-term, as it can cause drug dependency or tolerance if used in longer term.

In spite of Phentermine weight loss results, it is not recommended to use by the people having high blood pressure, heart disease, uncontrolled glaucoma, or pregnant/nursing women. Also, it is not recommended to use Phentermine if you have any underlying medical history of drug abuse or are using any prescription medicines.

How Phentermine weight loss Alternative works?

Phentermine alternatives are popular for weight loss, as it works by burning fat stored in the body. Most of the Phentermine OTC alternatives contain ingredients that trigger thermogenesis to boost metabolism and increase energy levels.

Besides enhancing fat burning, Phentermine alternative supplement also suppress your appetite to give you a feeling of satiety with even smaller meals while curbing your temptation towards unhealthy snacking.

The best Phentermine alternative formula contains all the natural and essential nutrients for the improvement of overall health, which helps in easy weight maintenance process.

Phentermine Weight loss Results before and After

Phentermine has helped many obese people to get rid of their excess weight.

However, the results of Phentermine may vary from person to person, depending on their health and medical conditions.

In general scenarios. Phentermine weight loss results also depend on the dosages, such as, if someone is taking 15 mg Phentermine per day, they could lose up to 7 to 8 pounds within one month.

On the other hand, if the person is using higher dosage of 37.5 mg with proper caloric deficit diet plan and exercise, they could successfully lose around 18 pounds.

In most cases, Phentermine before and after results will be fantastic only when its usage is combined with healthy diet and exercise alongside.

Most of the Phentermine users have reported their weight loss results of about 5 to 10 pounds within the first month with phentermine, diet and workout. However, youngsters and females phentermine users tend to achieve better weight loss results than older individuals, because of their fast metabolic rate and better intensity of workouts.

There are no certain expectations for Phentermine weight loss results, nor has the manufacturer company promised anything like that. However, you can surely maximize your weight loss results with Phentermine by modifying your lifestyle choices and making a little effort for yourself.

Phentermine weight loss doctors near me

You can easily get a reputed doctor around you to get a Phentermine prescription.

All you have to do is to search for health clinics and hospitals near you and find if they have doctors related to obesity and weight management. If this option is not available nearby, you can look for weight loss clinics that particularly deal with prescribing Phentermine and other weight loss prescription drugs.

You have to schedule your appointment with the doctor and he/she will then prescribe you Phentermine with the best dosage that fits your needs for weight loss.

Phentermine Weight Loss Prescriptions

As discussed earlier, Phentermine is a prescription-only weight loss medication that can only be bought when prescribed by a licensed medical practitioner. To get a Phentermine prescription for weight loss, you have to schedule an appointment with your doctor to undergo through proper examination and tests. After evaluating your results and conditions, your doctor will decide whether you are a perfect candidate to get prescribed with Phentermine .

Also, your doctor will decide the duration of treatment and the dosage of Phentermine that best suits your weight loss needs. You can then easily get your Phentermine supply from the nearby pharmacy by showing your prescription.

It is important to know that you should not increase Phentermine dosage at your own, neither should you use it for longer period than prescribed. This is because, it can cause different side effects that could be dangerous for your health.

Phentermine Weight loss side effects

Phentermine is formulated for short-term weight loss treatment only, as there are many side effects associated with it when used for longer periods.

Studies have proved that people who took Phentermine for up to 24 months are likely to experience some commonly reported side effects of Phentermine.

Following are some of them:

Sleep issues

Dizziness

Heart palpitations

Dry mouth

Constipation

Anxiety and fatigue

Nausea or vomiting

Irritation

Skin Flushing or allergy

Besides these commonly occurring side effects, there are some serious side effects associated with the Phentermine used, which includes:

Increased blood pressure

Suicidal Ideation

Metabolic Acidosis

Increased Creatinine levels

Blurry eye or Vision impairments

Fetal harm

Cognitive impairment or brain fog

Hypokalemia

Concluding Thoughts

Due to the side effects and constraints of using Phentermine, it is recommended to choose Phentermine OTC alternatives instead.

The best Phentermine OTC alternatives that we have suggested are perfect to use to embark your weight loss journey without any fears of side effects.

In addition, PhenQ formulas are all made up of natural ingredients that deal with all the aspects of weight loss to offer you faster results within short span of time. Also, there is no prescription needed to use them.

