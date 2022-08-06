Phentermine over the counter: 13 Best generic Adipex p, Phentramine d, Phenaprin, Phenalean alternatives with reviews

Quick Summary

1. Best Overall with User reviews, reputation as appetite suppressant and OTC alternative to Phentermine/Adipex- PhenQ

2. Most comprehensive weight loss pill (Best Doctor formulated ingredients & hormones targeting) product – Lean Optimizer , Burn Lab Pro and Phen 375

3. Best for fitness pros and enthusiasts, fat burner for workouts – Instant Knockout and Burn-xt

4. Best weight loss pills on Amazon: Burn-XT and Old School Vintage Burn

Read more on all these over the counter Phentermine/Adipex alternatives

Plenty of clinical testing on Phentermine preceded the endorsement of the medicine by FDA in 1959 as an appetite suppressant for the obese fraternity across the world. And this stimulant amphetamine-like prescription medication was among the most used weight loss ingredient back in the years 2002-2006.

Phentermine is an amphetamine-like drug that transmits signals to neurotransmitters and in turn the signal reaches to the brain. The drug, works with chemicals called neurotransmitters in your brain stimulating your neuron bundles to push out a particular group of neurotransmitters called catecholamines, such as dopamine, epinephrine (formally known as adrenalin), and norepinephrine (noradrenalin).

This causes a “fight or flight” reaction in your body, halting any feelings of hunger/appetite. Consequently, you get rid of your hunger since your brain doesn’t get the hunger message. This is also probably because of phentermine’s effects on leptin levels in the brain.

By 2005, it was proclaimed as a dangerous substance, owing to critical side effects reported on products containing phentermine like phen phen, fen phen etc. There were severe side-effects like blurred vision, headaches, insomnia, tiredness and stomach upsets to more serious side effects like dangerously high blood pressure and chest pain.

There are a number of clinically proven diet pills now on the market that are available over the counter that have no reported side effects. So there seems little point in taking any risks associated with Phentermine 37.5 mg (generic Adipex, Lomaira etc.) when safer alternatives exist.

However, even if you are using a weight loss pill such as phentermine or Adipex or you are on a diet, the real key to fat loss is high-intensity exercise, especially the kinds of strength training, circuit training — with real weights, real sweat and real effort.

And this is because high intensity workout can transform your entire hormonal profile, to something that favors keeping off the weight.

While “PhenQ” is getting the most raving reviews and quickly becoming the best alternative to prescription diet pills like Phentermine Hydrochloride (and Ephedra), Burn Lab Pro and “Lean Optimizer”, on the other hand are one with the best Doctor formulation & comprehensive hormones (leptin and ghrelin) targeting ingredients products. These supplements also target cortisol for weight loss.

So, Phen Q and Burn Lab Pro are the ones positioning themselves as best otc herbal alternatives to prescription diet pills like Adipex-P or generic Phentermine.

Below we mention the best phentermine/adipex alternative products in the market that can enhance your weight loss efforts and help pave the pathways to quick weight loss success.

1. PhenQ

Review: PhenQ is one of the most popular, widely successful dieting supplement with various positive user reviews. It comes with multiple weight loss mechanisms in one pill to help you shed off some extra pounds and gain your preferred body shape.

Currently, this appetite suppressant pill is getting the most raving reviews, lately and getting increasingly popular among the consumers.

Overall, PhenQ is a much safer thermogenic fat burner which works similar to ephedra and does not have any side effects. In fact, it’s kind of Ephedra and Phentermine combined in one product.

PhenQ incorporates all natural ingredients that makes it a very effective Phentermine alternative product for weight loss, and it has ideally gotten rid of the negative side effects that have been associated with the previously popular diet pills.

PhenQ ingredients

PhenQ ingredients include:

Calcium Carbonate – 625 mg

Caffeine Anhydrous – 142.5 mg

L-Carnitine Tartrate -150 mg

A-Lacy Reset – 25 mg

Nopal – 20 mg – 3 mg

Piperine Extract – 3 mg

Chromium Picolinate – 80 mcg

Capsicum Extract – 8mg

PhenQ is manufactured by Wolfson Berg LTD – reputable industry leaders when it comes to the formulation and manufacturer of health supplements.

PhenQ’s performance and the abundance of successful user stories and reviews being posted over the years can be attributed to its powerful blend of ingredients, as well as the various ways through which it is formulated to operate.

This is one herbal alternative to phentermine diet pills that will not only help you to suppress your appetite so that you don’t pack more calories into your body, but also will allow you to melt away fats by boosting your metabolic and thermogenic rates, eliminate the production of fat cells, and transform your life, daily mood and energy levels.

Side-effects of phentermine led to a rise in a number of natural amphetamine-like "phentermine alternatives" and a number of clinically proven herbal ingredients that are now available over the counter, online and even in stores like Walgreens, GNC, CVS etc. The best part - they don't have adverse side effects, unlike phentermine/amphetamines for weight loss. And based on user reviews & ingredients profile, PhenQ is probably the best, as of now.

Consumers should not that you can't buy authentic Phentermine pills over the counter, the only way to get this drug is with Phentermine prescription. Buying Phentermine online from any illegitimate source is illegal.

However, you may consider using safe Phentermine/Adipex substitutes like PhenQ and with similar benefits and fewer potential side effects than the actual drugs.

2. Lean Optimizer

Review: Lean Optimizer is currently the MOST comprehensive weight loss pill available in the marketplace. Period!

Although, NOT as popular as PhenQ, this product is an all-natural and powerful weight loss supplement that not only targets your appetite, but also your “weight controlling hormones” –leptin and ghrelin and can lead the way to comprehensive weight loss success.

However, keep in mind that the formula doesn’t contain caffeine, so if you are looking for a product with stimulating effect of caffeine, this might not be for you. However, it has other ingredients that target “serotonin” stimulating 5-htp etc. to target the appetite suppression.

Lean Optimizer is generally safer and side-effects free product than other stimulants-based fat burners.

With this formula, you’ll be able to torch the excess calories so that you can develop a slimmer and better figure. Those who use this formula are able to maximize their effectiveness by using it with a solid and effective workout routine and a healthy diet.

Lean Optimizer ingredients

The ingredients list is so comprehensive, it’s a good idea to check out for yourself on the official website of Lean Optimizer. Dr. Sam Robbins explains all of the ingredients mentioned on the label –

Doctor formulated, contains Natural Ingredients & Herbal Extracts to naturally help optimize & enhance “fat burning” hormones and faster metabolism… Resulting in more energy, decreased belly fat & reduce appetite + cravings. Lean Optimizer is a thermogenic fat burner with NO added caffeine, NO ephedrine, and NO diuretics, utilizing the Synergy Optimizer technology.

Pros

Doctor formulated

Manufactured in USA in an FDA complaint facility (NSF & GMP Certified)

Contains Earth-Grown Organic, Non-Gmo Natural Herbs & Extracts

Lab tested for Purity & Potency.

Science based dosages.

Contains no stimulants

Diverse ingredients- Lean Optimizer is an “all-in-one” formula , in a small convenient pill… that works like “5 products in 1” to help

Dramatically decreased appetite & cravings

Increased metabolism & higher energy levels

Faster fat-loss in stubborn areas (belly, legs, etc.)

Improved fat burning hormones

No stimulants, jitters or energy crashes.

Available without prescription

Cons

Expensive

Only available on official website

Its formulation is very unique in the market as compared to other products on the market. This one features ingredients that you can feel confident in adding to your daily lifestyle and your hormonal approach towards weight loss.

Even though the “theory” of losing weight is simple – eat less & exercise more – in the REAL world, it doesn’t work because your body is fighting against you. To not change!

Your body is designed to survive, by adapting to any situation.

That’s why Lean Optimizer™ is CLINICALLY PROVEN to work – safely, quickly and LONG-TERM because of its 14 clinically proven ingredient and a SIX-MODE “fat attack” system.

The World’s Only 6-Mode “Fat Attack” System

1- Metabolic Optimizer System

2- Appetite Neutralizer System

3- Thyroid + Energy Maximizing System

4- Insulin Sensitizing System

5- PH Alkalizing System

6- Delivery Enhancer System

3. Instant Knockout

Review: Instant Knockout is a glucomannan-based appetite suppressant, and was mainly targeted towards fitness pros, fighters, athletes and bodybuilders to get shredded while maintaining muscle mass, energy and sanity. For busy working people into workouts & fitness training, this might be one of the best appetite suppressant and fat burner for you. Another similar product for fitness enthusiasts is Burn Lab Pro.

This is a “fat burner” supplement meant to accelerate fat loss for athletes or those who wish to be more cut and defined. That is its core competency. The company says, “For high impact muscle definition. Get a ripped, fighting fit physique. Naturally.” That is their value proposition and tagline.

Instant Knockout has become a huge hit among professional fighters. From cutting down fat in time for weigh-ins to staying lean all year round for their training, pro fighters have chosen IK as their go-to fat burning and energy product.

This comes as no surprise. Instant Knockout, as its name suggests was designed for this level of activity. While it works for the average joe as well, it speaks volumes about the product if it is being used by pro athletes in such a hardcore sport as Mixed-Martial Arts.

Instant Knockout ingredients

Green Tea Extract

It ramps up your rate of metabolism and reduces stored fat like a sledgehammer to your fat cells.

Cayenne Pepper

It’s one more ingredient that’s turned out to be popular recently among people attempting to lose weight. Cayenne pepper consists of capsaicin; the active element in chili peppers.

Glucomannan

Glucomannan is soluble fiber. BMJ Open has suggested glucomannan may suppress food cravings and promote satiety. This complex carbohydrate source has a beta-D-glucose and beta-D-mannose long-chain structure which means it goes by through your stomach without being digested, making you feeling fuller for longer.

Caffeine Anhydrous

This ingredient has the capacity to prevent adenosine receptors, revitalizing your nervous system into overdrive. It gives you strength and power, allowing you to blast through even the toughest of workouts.

L-Theanine

Caffeine’s benefits are very well known, but it’s also recognized to result in a late energy slump. That’s where L-Theanine comes in. When coupled with caffeine, it smoothes out any jitters and prevents any crashes.

Piperine

According to Arthritis Research & Therapy, Piperine can have anti-inflammatory traits, while the Indian Journal of Pharmacology found the substance may have fat-reducing effects.

4. Phen375

Review: Phen375 is a weight loss/appetite suppression dietary supplement made with stimulants for appetite suppression and increased metabolism. It’s positioned as otc phentermine alternative available without prescription and may help assist calorie burning, cut down stored fat, and boosting energy.

Its formulation incorporates common stimulant ingredients, and the product is developed in a safe, FDA approved center under pharmacy grade standards. Additionally, the company suggests cutting about 500 calories a day in order to lose a pound each week. This formulation is intended to help individuals cope with increased hunger and diminished energy that comes from a caloric reduction

All round, Phen375, just like PhenQ is a much more secure thermogenic fat burner than Phentermine which will work comparable to ephedrine and does not have any side effects. Some people think it’s like Ephedra and Phentermine combined in one product, specifically since it contains Bitter orange (or synephrine). Read more user reviews of Phen375 vs Phentermine.

Phen375 kind of combines the stimulants properties that made those pills (Ephedra and Phentermine) very effective products for weight loss, and it has perfectly removed the negative side effects which were linked to the previously well-known diet pills.

Phen375 Ingredients

Calcium Carbonate: Prevents the body from storing more fats.

Chromium Picolinate: Suppresses cravings and regulates a healthy blood sugar level.

L-Carnitine: A proven effective metabolism booster that converts fats into usable energy.

Caffeine Powder: Reduces hunger and boosts the metabolism

Cayenne pepper extract or Capsimax. (red chili pepper extract), piperine (black pepper extract), niacin and caffeine. These are all thermogenic agents that help speed up the process of burning stored fats in the body.

Dendrobium Nobile Extract: An extract that comes from a specific type of orchid, Dendrobium Nobile Extract is believed to increase energy and motivation in doing physical activities.

Citrus Aurantium Extract (US Formula): A very potent ingredient for burning fats. It is also commonly referred to as synephrine or bitter orange.

Coleus Forskohlii Root (US Formula): Reduces blood pressure to counteract the effects of the caffeine content of Phen375.

Phen375 Pros

-Phen375 consists of more than six ingredients for fat burning

-All ingredients are natural and safe

-The health benefits may be seen in as little as one week

-Will enable better rest & sleep, healthier diet regime, and increased energy

-Promotes regular bowel movements

Phen375 Cons

-The formula is a little expensive (you get what you pay for)

-Phen375 can only be bought online without prescription

-Side effects can include upset abdomen, moderate headache, and on rare occasions fatigue.

-Caffeine and Citrus Aurantium can also result in mild side effects, depending on the individual

-The ingredients Forskohlii and L-Carnitine aren’t perfectly researched enough to verify whether or not they’ll have weight loss effect.

5. Burn-Xt

Review: Jacked Factory’s Burn-Xt thermogenic fat burner is a very popular diet pill, that ranks among Amazon.com’s best-selling appetite suppressants. Designed to boost energy and suppress your appetite, it is packed with vital ingredients to increase the metabolism, improve training and increase concentration. However, unlike many other products sold on Amazon & other ecommerce websites and stores like GNC, Walmart etc, this fat burner has a completely transparent label and you know exactly what’s in it and how much.

Key Features:

Boost metabolism

Boost energy

Appetite suppressant

Fortunately, Jacked Factory Burn XT is packed with the fundamental ingredients that are essential for an effective fat burner. Not only do the ingredients carry thermogenic properties which have the ability to increase the metabolism, but ingredients such as caffeine will help you grind through gruelling workouts when you’re undergoing a calorie deficit.

Although there are various similar products available on Amazon.com, this product has been around for many years now, with a loyal following of repeat customers.

Besides, not all weight loss products sold on Amazon can be trusted, as the marketplace is plagued by fake reviews, thereby compelling FTC to take action against some of the companies promoting their products on Amazon using fake reviews.

Burn-XT ingredients

Overall, it’s a simple yet powerful formulation, which makes Burn-XT one of the best-selling appetite suppressants in the marketplace.

Ingredients Per Two Veggie Capsules: Acetyl L-Carnitine HCL 700mg, Green Tea Leaf Extract (98% Polyphenols, 75% Catechins, 45% EGCG) 450mg, Caffeine Anhydrous 270mg, Capsimax Cayenne Pepper Fruit Extract 50mg, Bioperine Black Pepper Fruit Extract 5mg. Other Ingredients: Hypromellos (Capsule), And Leucine.

6. Fenfast 375

Review: FenFast 375 is an all-natural ingredients based diet supplement and marketed as phentermine & over the counter generic Adipex alternative. The herbal ingredients in these capsules work in synergy to help curb cravings and appetite, while also providing cognitive benefits like focus to enhance workouts and elevate your energy levels.

FenFast 375 is produced by a firm referred to as Intechra Health. This manufacturer aims to create items that are secure and efficient, and almost all their goods move through strenuous clinical research before hitting the market.

The elements in FenFast 375 include caffeine, l-theanine, l-phenylalanine, and theobromine, all accomplish to increase your energy levels. This will also help you to working out considerably more efficiently, as your levels of energy will rise even with a caloric deficit from diets.

Ingredients

-L-phenylalanine – L-phenylalanine is an amino acid present in the body that assists in manipulating feelings of fullness by launching a hormone called cholecystokinin.

-Caffeine

-Theobromine – Theobromine can boost energy levels along with suppressing appetite, particularly when it’s mixed with caffeine

-L-theanine – This substance assists in stress and anxiety reduction. Stress and anxiety can make it difficult to lose weight.

Pros Of Fenfast 375

Everything in Fenfast 375 is completely natural. No synthetic ingredients making their way into your body.

The ingredients in FenFast are efficient and clinically studied for weight loss properties

Fenfast 375 may help reduce your appetite thereby boosting your energy levels. Doing this, even though you’re in a caloric deficit, you’ll still posess the energy levels for daily activities and workouts.

The L-phenylalanine element also behaves as a nootropic (adderall alternative) and might also aid in increasing your concentration enabling you to work out longer and more efficiently to assist you in losing weight.

Cons Of Fenfast 375

FenFast 375 is quite expensive.

FenFast 375 contains strong stimulants, and some people may have difficulty sleeping while taking it.

7. VINTAGE BURN Fat Burner by OldSchoolLabs

Review: One of the top-rated fat burner on Amazon.com, Vintage Burn comes with powerful combination of ingredients, although NOT as good as Lean Optimizer. VINTAGE BURN is a third-party tested weight loss supplement made exclusively with premium ingredients including green coffee bean extract, green tea extract, and raspberry ketones to help burn stubborn belly fat. Zero artificial substances, zero synthetic additives, zero preservatives.

Vintage Burn quickly became one of best-selling weight loss supplements on Amazon.com with repeat customers purchasing to support their diet program.

On the positive side, the company doesn’t hide behind a proprietary blend or secret sauce. So many other supplements do this, and it’s annoying. So, kudos to Old School for publishing the details.

OSL Vintage Burn ingredients

Green Coffee Bean Extract, Green Tea Leaf Extract, Raspberry Ketones, Olive Leaf Extract, Caffeine, Bacopa Leaf Extract, Garcinia Fruit Extract, Chrysin, Forskohlii Root Extract. Amounts of each ingredient in this supplement are disclosed on the product label, which is included in the Amazon product images.

OSL HERITAGE: Old School Labs, California; Supplements That Make Sense, 4 Years in the Making. Their team of experts are available by email or social media to answer questions regarding the best way to use a product.

Yes, there are a few side effects that come from the Vintage Burn fat burner. It is the result of the chosen ingredients. For a safer version of this formulation, you might be interested in taking a look at Instant Knockout.

Even though it’s lactose and gluten-free, there have been quite a few reports of users suffering from side effects, like nausea with regular use.

Vintage Burn, like Instant Knockout is also a product targeted towards bodybuilders, athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Weight loss supplements don’t distinguish between fat and muscle. This means that you may be losing muscle at the same rate you are losing fat.

Muscle burns three times as many calories as fat per pound. It is your best weapon for burning more calories and making future fat loss more difficult.

Vintage Burn is a thermogenic fat burner specifically formulated to preserve muscle to give you real and continuing results. It can also improve your mental focus, mood, and pre-workout energy.

8. Phentabz

Review: PhenTabz by Lexium International is an over the counter weight management product that promises to provide several benefits linked to weight loss. This phentermine alternative seeks to execute two important attributes: to boost the body’s versatility of fat burning while encouraging a heightened metabolic rate and minimizing appetite. The company also makes otc stimulant Addtabz.

PhenTabz ingredients include:

Caffeine

Synephrine HCL

Octopamine HCL

Methylhexamine (DMAA)

Pros

-Synephrine in PhenTabz is a very popular and effective stimulant clinically studies to reduce fat cells in the body at high doses, though there might be certain negative side effects like nausea, dizziness etc. typically associated with those kinds of stimulants.

-There are numerous, advantageous facets of PhenTabz Rx, like the parent company's longevity and positive user reviews.

Cons

-Methylhexamine, just like Synephrine is recognized to have the ability to cause rapid fat-burn, but it has some negative effects. DMAA is in fact banned by the FDA and many other organizations around the world.

-Weight loss properties of ingredient Octopamine HCL is questionable.

User review: I have been utilizing PhenTabz for the past six months and I’ve been dropping off excess weight regularly. The product can be brutal, but it’s a little something I am willing to put up with so that I can accomplish my weight loss goals. I have had to cope with some stomach upsets and nausea, but I haven’t come across anything at all serious. I have been losing over 5 pounds every month and I plan to keep going until I reach where I want to be. I am not sure that everybody is able to be tolerant to the supplement so I would not be quick to suggest it for everyone. I would advise that you test your tolerance with a small amount first before you commit to using PhenTabz to lose weight.

9. Phentramin-D

Review: Phentramin-D is an over-the-counter weight loss pill manufactured by Lazarus Labs, that claims to help people to burn fat quickly without any risk of dangerous side effects. The company talks of it as a “nutraceutical compound”, which is just a portmanteau of the terms “nutrient” and “pharmaceutical”. They also claim that it may improve metabolic rates and boosts energy levels, and minimizes mood swings.

Phentramine D Ingredients

2 Phenylethylamine Hydrochloride (PEA, is an amphetamine typically present in substances such as chocolate. It’s regularly employed in supplements for mood boosting and weight loss.

1,3,7 Trimethylxanthine (This is just another name for caffeine, the weight loss ingredient in coffee, tea, and energy drinks. Because of this when users report mood bolsters and strength from choosing Phentramine, they’re just referring to getting buzzed on coffee.)

Hordenine Hydrochloride - It probably has minimal outcomes on stimulating your adrenal system, causing users to feel slightly energetic, nervous, or otherwise anxious, that may consequently raise your metabolism a little, but there isn’t much scientific evidence that it’s good for weight loss.

Synephrine Hydrochloride (otherwise known as bitter orange, a popular weight loss stimulant)

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

No cost for shipping on any orders

Produced in GMP and NSF-certified, FDA-licensed, and examined facilities (in line with the official website)

Cons

Consists caffeine under its scientific name, despite the company claiming it doesn’t

Higher priced than other similar products

A processing fee of $10.95 per bottle

Some unsafe and possibly dangerous ingredient

10. PhenAprin

Review: PhenAprin by SutraHealth is a quick weight loss formula that focuses on boosting metabolism levels. It may also pass as an workout aid with its caffeine levels helping you perform and focus considerably better during physical routines.

It also delivers other advantages being a Phen-alternative product like appetite suppression. Curbing cravings is a vital aspect for combating against obesity, as snacking routinely and promptly accumulates against your fitness practices.

PhenAprin Ingredients

L-phenylalanine – Research has proven that this element triggers CCK release. CCK ties into lesser hunger pangs by triggering satiety. As a result, it’s a superb aid for losing weight.

Theobromine

Caffeine Anhydrous

L-taurine –Also known as Tau, professional medical research has advised lots of advantages from L-taurine for individuals struggling with obesity, diabetes, and glucose intolerance.

L-carnitine –L-carnitine is yet another common ingredient in weight loss supplements thanks to its potential fat burning benefits.

Dehydroepiandrosterone –DHEA is a very resilient anti-stress ingredient. As a result, it’s exceptional for strengthening focus during workouts and everyday living.

Pros Of PhenAprin

It melts away fat build up in difficult body regions.

PhenAprin helps prevent fat over-production.

PhenAprin improves your focus for enhanced overall performance.

It boosts your energy, vigor and mood while protecting against stress.

Cons of PhenAprin

Too much caffeine may cause mild anxiety in sensitive users.

DHEA can be a questionable ingredient for some, considering it is regarded as a steroid or pro-hormone & thus banned in athletic competitions.

The company doesn't seem to offer refunds

PhenAprin User review: I've been using these diet pills for about 8 days now. So far I've lost 3 lb. I'm definitely directly attributing those three pounds to the pills however, because they have curbed my appetite so I'm eating a little less. My only complaint really, is that they do tend to make me a little bit jittery. It's not awful jitteriness, but it's still there. With all the weight I've gained over this quarantine lockdown, I'll take a little jitteriness to lose some of those pounds I have gained. For me, it's an easy choice. As such, I'm pretty happy with my purchase!

11. Phen RX

Review: PhenRx is a modern diet pill with appetite suppressing formula created and formulated by U.S. based NexGen BioLabs Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. NexGen offers various types of products ranging from weight loss supplements to general health and beauty supplements.

The product is available in several kinds, consisting of Topical Patches, Weight-Loss Drops, and PhenRX PM. The organization focuses primarily on over-the-counter products that they state are “intended to be substituted for prescription medications.” PhenRX was created and promoted as an alternative for those who don’t want to take a prescription weight-loss drug.

PhenRx is recognized as a powerful fat burner & otc Adipex-p version that promises to have the advantages of lowering appetite, raising metabolism, enhancing focus and energy levels, all while assisting people to lose weight quickly.

PhenRX Ingredients

PhenRx ingredients include:

1, 3, 7 – Trimethylxanthine (Caffeine)

Beta-Phenylethylamine

Synephrine HCL

N-Dimethyl-4-hydroxyphenylethylamine

Schizandrol A

5-Hydroxytryptophan

Yohimbe HCL

1,3,7 – Trimethylxanthine

Pros

PhenRX involves some natural and herbal compounds.

PhenRX is legal for over the counter use.

Positive reviews from some users.

Cons

Lack of customer service from company

Some consumers complained not being able to get a refund, although the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

12. Phena-Lean

Review: Phena-Lean by Anabolic Warfare is a diet supplement that might help enhance energy and facilitates your weight loss goals. Its formulation features a mix of stimulants that creates thermogenesis and reduces body fat. It can possibly enhance focus, energy, and metabolism.

Phenalean Ingredients

Paradoxine – A patented extract of Grains of Paradise, Paradoxine may offer stimulant-free fat loss benefits.

Lean GBB – A nutritional supplement type of Gamma-Butyrobetaine, Lean GBB is a natural molecule that the body converts into L-Carnitine. L-carnitine helps fuelling your workout routines by giving you continuous energy needed at the time of resistance training.

Caffeine Anhydrous – A kind of dehydrated caffeine, Caffeine Anhydrous, is a stimulant with weight loss and improved energy benefits as well as athletic performance.

Di-Caffeine Malate – Di-Caffeine Malate can help with continual energy levels which will help prevent a caffeine crash. It may be easier on the stomach than dehydrated caffeine.

L-theanine – An amino acid found in green and black tea, L-theanine minimizes stress, anxiety, and insomnia.

N-Isopropylnorsynephrine – Used as a stimulating and a fat burning agent, N-Isopropylnorsynephrine breaks down fat into glycerol and frees fatty acids.

Bitter Orange – Bitter orange (Synephrine) is a native tree in Asia. It may encourage weight loss by lowering appetite and boosting metabolism

Phena-Lean User review: This is day 2 on Phena-Lean. The first day I took it with breakfast and i felt something but not like day 2 on a empty stomach! Within minutes I felt like my skin was crawling but it was not an unpleasant feeling because I felt energized as well. I was so hyped and ready to workout i put on my gym leggings inside out! I had so much energy throughout my 2.5 hour workout! And boy did the time fly! There was no crash associated with this product, it’s a good clean hyping factor. I’m not sure about about taking 2 a day at this time but time will tell. My appetite is well under control thus far. I highly recommend this product!

Pros

Overall good thermogenic fat burner

It may aid in visceral fat reduction.

It may help with long lasting energy release, particularly if used prior to a workout.

It may enhance energy.

Cons

It may accelerate your heart rate and help to increase blood pressure.

An element in its formula could potentially cause a heart attack or stroke.

It may cause jitters, trembling, nausea and headaches.

13. Phen-Maxx xr 37.5

Review: Phen-Maxx (37.5) is a fat reduction nutritional supplement that claims to help in weight management and weight loss. Its name ‘Phen’ Maxx, indicates that it is supposed to be an alternative to phentermine/Adapex diet pills which may support a more sculpted body.

Besides, it is also engineered with other 100 % natural ingredients that have thermogenic ability. A handful of professional medical research facilitates the usage of those ingredients found in Phen-Maxx, proclaiming that they may provide individuals a faster and easier way to maintain their weight in check compared to dieting and exercise.

So, like other thermogenic products, Phen Maxx promises to aid in weight loss, appetite reductions, and energy build up.

Phen-Maxx Ingredients – What to Look For

This product has been formulated by a number of ingredients, some of them include;

Green Coffee Bean Extract – caffeinated coffee continues to be on books for offering long term weight loss. A paper in the journal of Gastroenterology Research and Practice, seems to indicate that the chlorogenic acid present in this component may raise the body’s metabolic rate.

Garcinia Cambogia – The main substance present in this component is hydrochloric acid (HCA). One document in the journal Fitoterapia describes that this component has weight reduction and anti-obesity characteristics. And that, it may help regulate serotonin levels as well as glucose uptake, thereby curbing appetite.

Glucomannan – This is a water-soluble fiber which can provide feeling of fullness.

Green Tea Extract – Research shows that green tea extract raises fat oxidation both while sleeping and during exercise.

African Mango – Medically known as Irvingia gabonensis and locally, as wild mango or bush mango, this particular ingredient may perform an active role in assisting weight loss and waist circumference.

Phen-Maxx Pros & Cons

Pros

It may elevate a person’s rate of metabolism

May help to curb the hunger pangs and food cravings

It may play a role in weight problems and obesity management

Might help users attain their body goals

Cons

This product is made up of caffeine which may impact sleep

Some active ingredients are regarded as inadequate

Unwanted side effects which include abdominal bloating may happen

One may gain back the lost weight if they stop using it

Conclusion

If you can lose 1 pound of fat per week through proper diet and exercise (and you can), you can lose 1.3 to 1.5 pounds of fat per week by adding the right weight loss supplements, appetite suppressants or even otc Adderall & Ritalin into the mix.

An additional big advantage of taking the right generic phentermine/Adipex/Lomaira alternative, especially the more powerful ones like PhenQ or Lean Optimizer is they can be particularly good for getting rid of that stubborn fat, belly fat for guys and hip/thigh fat for girls.

So, although even the best “stack” of weight-loss health supplements and mail order adipex/lomaira pills isn’t cutting edge stuff, but experts believe it’s somewhat beneficial for both the lean looking to get seriously lean and the overweight wanting to get lean.

Like you would with any product, it is recommended to seek advice from your doctor before using appetite-suppressing products and otc phentermine pills to your regimen, despite the fact that these products can help you fit into a healthy weight with almost negligible adverse reactions.

