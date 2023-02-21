According to the World Health Organization (WHO), worldwide obesity numbers have tripled since 1975. About 39 % of adults are classified as overweight, with 13% within the region of obesity.

From gym subscriptions to dietary supplements, it is no shock that our markets are flooded with all sorts of products and services that claim to help individuals lose weight.

PhenQ is one of such supplements that help to accelerate weight loss process and decelerate body weight gain.

Manufactured by one of the world’s leading brands in the supplements industry, Wolfson brand (UK) Limited, the product promises users a formula that combines multiple weight loss processes.

In this article, we will explore the PhenQ Reviews under the claims of the brand by looking at the product’s composition, manufacturing procedures, and customer reviews. In the end, you should have a general overview of the product’s quality and potency by examining its pros and cons.

PhenQ’s Overview : PhenQ Weight Loss Pills That Actually Work!

Weight loss supplements use different approaches in achieving their goals. For example, some increase the user's metabolism to help burn stored fat; some suppress the user's appetite, so they eat less and reduce their calorie intake; some hinder fat production, and some increase energy levels to help users work out more.

Unlike other weight loss supplements that use just one or two of these processes, PhenQ uses a formula that combines all of them to form a potent dietary supplement that guarantees weight loss in the user.

According to the brand, this claim is backed by a lot of scientific research and studies they have carried out on the most efficient weight loss approaches.

For a product that has not been on the market for long, the number of positive feedbacks it has received from users on its quality and efficiency is staggering.

To provide you with an objective assessment of PhenQ, we present the pros and cons of the product below:

Pros:

The ingredients used in manufacturing the product are all organic. In addition, they do not contain artificial additives for flavoring or coloring, making them safer compared to other supplements.

Effects of the product on the body occur quicker than with other supplements.

The brand that makes PhenQ is popular and well-trusted to manufacture products of the highest quality.

It helps reduce the appetite of the user.

The product is made from ingredients that make it suitable for vegetarians and vegans to use

The product revitalizes the cells, boosting energy levels in the user

It can be used without any form of prescription to order

The company offers free shipping for all orders anywhere in the world

Customers are offered a 60-day money-back guarantee if they are not satisfied with an order

You get discounts for multiple purchases

The product received a lot of positive reviews from users and even got voted the best fat-burning supplement.

Cons:

The product contains stimulants that may disrupt the user's ability to sleep when taken around bedtime.

Purchases can only be made from the PhenQ website.

Pregnant women or nursing mothers are warned against the use of PhenQ

It is also not suitable for children

Ingredients

One factor that people consider when choosing a fat-burning supplement or any other supplement is whether the ingredients have been listed on the product label or not.

A company that is confident in the quality of its product is never afraid to be open to the general public on what it contains.

This list helps consumers to establish if the product contains any substance they are allergic to or not. With this list, health professionals are also able to tell whether the product will react with a drug the user is already taking or not.

The ingredients that make up PhenQ are listed by the manufacturers, and we will take a look at what each of them in the paragraphs below:

α-Lacys Reset

α-Lacys Reset is a patented formula that combines alpha lipoic acid, cysteine , and magnesium. It is mainly used to reduce tiredness and to help athletes recover after intense workouts. It has also been scientifically proven to improve metabolism in the body, which contributes to weight loss.

L-Carnitine Fumarate

L-Carnitine Fumarate is a naturally occurring amino acid that exists in foods like vegetables and red meat. In the body, it helps to convert stored fat into energy and lose excess muscle mass & lose excess weight. This contributes to weight loss and improves energy levels. In addition, the increased energy promotes the capacity to workout out more, eventually helping to reduce weight too.

Calcium Carbonate

Calcium Carbonate is a chemical in the body that improves bone development and transmits messages to the brain. It gives the body the impression that it has stored up enough fat that requires burning.

Reacting to this information, your brain suppresses your appetite to ensure that you do not take in more food when your body can burn the available fat for the nutrients and energy it requires.

Nopal

Nopal is from the nopal cactus, which has a high fiber content. The fiber fills you up, extending the amount of time it takes for you to become hungry again. This aids your ability to control your cravings and helps to improve bowel movement.

The plant is rich in amino acids that help increase energy levels in the body that boost workout activities. The large concentration of amino acids in the body also helps cut down fluid retention in the tissues. This reduces water weight in the body.

Piperine

Piperine is an alkaloid that is mostly found in black pepper. This can increase the rate of metabolism and the production of heat in the tissues to improve energy levels. All this contributes to the burning of the fat within the body.

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B3 or Niacin is another substance that tells the body to burn available food for energy instead of storing it as fat or adipose tissue. This effect is better observed when you engage in physical activities. Thus combining vitamin B3 and rigorous exercising becomes a very effective and best weight loss pills .

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium Picolinate is mainly used to regulate blood sugar levels, but they also help to reduce fat and develop muscle tone. In addition, it influences weight loss by helping to reduce your craving for carbohydrates and sugars.

Capsicum Extract

Capsicum Extract is another substance found in some peppers that contributes to increasing metabolism and thermogenesis in the body. These influence the rate at which fat is burned in the body.

The substance also helps you control the amount of food you consume by reducing your appetite and cravings.

Caffeine

Caffeine is one of the most popular stimulants in nature. It revitalizes your cells to increase the energy levels in the body. It also helps to clear the mind and improve our ability to perform various activities.

It also affects the body's ability to produce heat and burn fat. Caffeine also helps to suppress the body's cravings and appetite. This makes the user eat less food than they usually would.

How Does PhenQ Work?

PhenQ is powerful and efficient. It works by triggering all the different mechanisms that supplements use to achieve weight loss in the body. The combined methods ensure that the user experiences weight loss in one way or another.

If one method fails to help the user, the same supplement uses another assured method to achieve the goal of weight loss.

The following are the different mechanisms used by PhenQ to promote weight loss:

Fat Burning

To lose weight, one needs to burn fat that is stored in the body. One way to achieve this is by burning the stored fat. Fat burning process occurs to transform the fat into nutrients or energy the body requires at a particular period, such as during a workout session.

The ingredients in PhenQ increase the body's heat and metabolism. Fat is burned, and energy is dissipated throughout the body as a consequence. Burning the fat reduces the amount stored, contributing to weight loss.

Blocking Fat Production

The body produces new fat tissues to replace old ones that you burn during a workout or when your metabolism increases. This is its way of ensuring that it is balanced.

PhenQ contains ingredients that block the production of new fat in the body by preventing the formation of new adipose tissue from replacing burnt ones.

When the rate at which fat gets burned is greater than the rate at which it is produced, it reduces fat, leading to weight loss.

Suppressing Appetite

Eating more calories while working out is a waste of time. Every fat you burn during a workout gets replaced by the calories you consume.

Changing eating habits is not easy, and most people need some form of help.

PhenQ provides this support by helping to control the cravings and appetite of its users.

It contains high fiber that gives the user the feeling of being full and calcium carbonate to send messages to the brain to suppress appetite.

Reducing the amount of food one eats helps constantly maintain the calorie deficit created through exercising, leading to weight loss.

Energy Boosting

When following a diet, the change in food eaten usually causes the individual to dip in energy levels. This reduces their ability to work out as required to achieve weight loss.

PhenQ contains natural stimulants that help to revitalize the cells in the body to help boost energy levels. With increased energy levels, the individual works out more to burn fat and promote weight loss.

Mood Enhancement

Mood swings can affect a person’s readiness to commit to a diet plan or exercise schedule. These are very important activities that contribute to a person losing weight.

The ingredients in PhenQ have been designed to help improve your mental state and promote calmness. These put you in the right frame of mind to pursue your weight loss goals with no hindrances.

PhenQ is also known for the best fat burner and makes weight loss simple and direct by combining all these different methods. It helps you save time and money on your weight loss journey.

Benefits of Using PhenQ: Do Fat Burners Work?

Weight loss is a journey that ultimately seeks to improve how good a person looks on the outside and improve their overall health. In addition, burning fat helps prevent many heart-related diseases and chemical disorders associated with being overweight.

Discussing the way PhenQ works in the above paragraphs gives a hint on many other benefits the product offers to its users apart from the obvious weight loss.

This section looks at these other benefits of PhenQ in detail:

Confidence Boost

Being overweight often affects a person's confidence and self-esteem. Such individuals often believe they don't deserve to be a part of society due to their body size.

Reaching one’s weight loss goals with the help of PhenQ sparks a spirit of belief in these individuals. The person tends to grow in confidence, believing that they can reach any goal they set for themselves just as they reached their weight loss goals.

The weight reduction also helps them be less self-conscious of how other people react to them during interactions. This improves their self-esteem, making them feel great.

Healthy Weight Loss

The brand that manufactures the product lists all the ingredients with claims that they are all-natural with no synthetic additives. It also provides a certificate of analyses from third-party laboratories as proof of the claims on composition made.

Having an all-natural product ensures that the goal of weight loss is achieved without the fear of picking up an adverse reaction or condition.

Many weight loss supplements contain a lot of strange substances that lead to diseases such as diabetes and even cancers. PhenQ assures users of its quality and safety.

Consumers are assured of a healthy way of supporting weight loss.

Increased Energy Levels

PhenQ is manufactured from ingredients that increase metabolism and promote thermogenesis in the body.

These focus on burning the fat stored in the tissues to produce energy that is dissipated in the body. This helps to increase the energy levels of the individual, revitalizing them for their activities.

The product also contains stimulants that increase the rate of message transmission between the brain and body. This makes the user feel more awake and energetic.

Improved Mood

The ingredients in PhenQ help to keep users calm, helping to reduce agitation and improving their moods. Helping users achieve their weight loss goals also adds a sense of accomplishment to their mental frame, increasing confidence and improving moods.

Value for Money

Per the confidence that the manufacturers of PhenQ have in the quality and potency of their product, they provide a 60-day money-back guarantee for customers that claim they are not satisfied with the after purchase.

Therefore, customers are assured that the product will definitely work within those 60 days, or they can always get their money back if it doesn't. This is good value for money.

The brand also offers free shipping for orders made from anywhere in the world.

Healthy Eating Habit

The ability of PhenQ to suppress appetite and cravings in a user helps prevent them from eating unnecessarily. For a person on a diet, this enables them to keep to their eating plans better.

Side Effects

Generally, the fact that the ingredients used in the manufacture of PhenQ are all organic with no synthetic additives makes it safe.

Firstly, some users may experience certain side effects like headaches and nausea, which are expected to disappear after a couple of hours or days. However, these are not necessarily side effects but adjustment effects.

The body, when getting used to the various changes occurring in its rate of metabolism and fat burning, tends to adjust to maintain balance. However, this adjustment may induce certain reactions in the body that are expected.

Also, people have different reactions to certain substances, whether they are natural or not. Some users may be allergic to substances used in making PhenQ, making its consumption uncomfortable or even life-threatening to them.

This is why the list of ingredients is provided on the label to help users determine if the product contains anything they are allergic to.

In another way, users already on a prescription may find some ingredients in PhenQ reacting with substances in their prescriptions to produce adverse effects.

This is one reason why we advise that you seek the opinion of a health professional before using the supplement. You do not need a prescription for PhenQ. But it would be in your favor to know if it combines well with a medicine (if any) you are on.

The stimulants in the product increase the nervous activity of users, as well as their energy levels. Although this is not an adverse side effect, taking the supplement around bedtime may end up interrupting your sleep.

Who Should Use PhenQ Weight Loss Supplements?

Your body mass index (BMI) is the measure of your stored body fat. It compares your weight and height to derive a number that is mostly used to determine if a person is overweight or not.

A person is considered overweight when they have a BMI greater or equal to 25 and obese if their BMI is greater than or equal to 30.

Being overweight increases a person’s risk of developing heart diseases, osteoarthritis, diabetes, and even some cancers. It also leads to low self-esteem and depression in overweight people who do not feel like they belong in society.

Weight loss is important to help keep you healthy and to help improve your self-esteem, but losing weight is a difficult process. You need a lot of discipline to be able to dedicate yourself to eating healthy and having regular workouts.

These activities may not be enough; you may need to support your efforts with weight loss supplements.

Who Should Refrain from PhenQ?

Again, the fact that PhenQ is produced from all-natural ingredients doesn’t necessarily mean it is safe enough to be used by everyone.

The brand states that the product is not suitable for people under 18 years old. Therefore, it is not to be used by children. Children should not alter their biochemical activities since they are in their development stages.

Processes that maintain balance within the body have not been well established for one to consider disrupting them.

Pregnant and breastfeeding mothers are also advised not to use the product.

First of all, whatever they consume gets transferred to their babies in the womb or through breastfeeding. Since we have already established that the product is not safe for children, this second-hand use is also inappropriate.

Also, weight gained through pregnancy and breastfeeding is natural. The body changes to help transform the woman's body into a suitable system for baby development. Altering it again with the product may be stressful to the body.

Although the product requires no prescription, users are encouraged to seek the opinions of health professionals before using it. You may have a pre-existing medical condition or a prescription medication that makes PhenQ unsuitable for you.

Dosage & Tips to Start

The recommended dosage for taking PhenQ is one pill with your breakfast and a second pill around lunchtime. This should not be later than 3 pm as the stimulants may interfere with your ability to sleep. You wouldn’t want to ruin your sleep pattern like this.

One bottle of PhenQ has sixty pills that should last for a month if taken according to the recommended dosage. This is a better option than other supplements that usually contain thirty pills—these last for only two weeks.

The brand offers a two-bottle package to customers. You should buy that since it comes with an extra bottle at no cost. This gives you three bottles of the product for the price of just 2.

As mentioned earlier, the body will take some time to get used to the chemical and metabolic changes that will occur due to the supplement. However, the adjustment lasts for only a few days, so don't be alarmed when you start experiencing it.

Often people make the mistake of thinking that taking weight loss supplements means they don’t have to do anything else.

The phenq diet pills work best when combined with a healthy diet and regular workout sessions. These increase the rate of calorie deficiency exponentially, leading to rapid weight loss results as compared to doing nothing.

Also, if PhenQ is used without exercising, you might end up losing weight but still having a body that is not firm and well-toned. The only way to truly get your posture and muscles looking magnificent is to work out.

There are situations when the individual, in an attempt to achieve faster results, increases the frequency at which they take the supplement or take more at once. This is a waste of time as the pills require a period within which to work.

Adding more doses when an initial one is yet to complete its work doesn’t change the rate of weight loss in any way. Not giving your body the chance to adjust to the changes occurring will only put you under constant stress.

When you miss a dose, it is better to just skip it and focus on not missing any other ones instead of trying to double up on it.

Humans are different, and the time it takes to observe the results of PhenQ may differ from one person to another. That is why the brand recommends that users wait for 30 days before they start looking out for the changes in their bodies.

When you finally lose fat & have less weight to the point you are satisfied with, you can stop taking the pills as you continue with your healthy diet and regular workouts.

Remember to observe your weight weekly and not daily, as changes between days are expected.

Where to Buy PhenQ and Guarantees?

The PhenQ weight loss supplement is currently available only on their website. Please refrain from making purchases from other websites like Amazon or eBay. You may end up with counterfeit products.

The brand offers customers some fantastic offers that allow them to save more for multiple purchases.

Customers get a free extra bottle for every two bottles of PhenQ, and two extra bottles for every three bought.

For customers that claim to be unsatisfied with the product, the brand offers a 60-day money-back guarantee for all purchases with the guarantee of a full refund.

Conclusion: PhenQ Truly Helps You Lose Weight!

Many weight loss supplements on the market come with many promises but turn out to be substandard.

PhenQ is different from all these other products. It is scientifically proven to promote weight loss using a combination of the most potent methods currently available.

The brand that manufactures it ensures customers of the highest quality of ingredients, excellent manufacturing processes, and adequate product testing when making the product. Our phenQ reviews article has everything you need to know about the product and how to use it. This guarantees that the product meets the most stringent of safety standards. It is also organic and hypoallergenic.

Results that you attain while using PhenQ will remain even after you have stopped using it as long as you continue eating healthy diets and working out.

In our opinion, PhenQ is currently one of the best weight loss supplements currently available on the market, if not the best. We recommend you integrate it with your diet and workout plans on your weight loss journey.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.