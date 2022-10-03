Peptiva Reviews - Does This 26 Billion CFU Probiotic Cut It?

There are over 25000 Peptiva reviews on Amazon. That does make one wonder what this dietary supplement brand has that cuts it for so many people. We take a closer look to see if the 26 Billion CFU Probiotic can really make such a difference.

Probiotics have really taken off, haven't they? Almost to the point where they are being peddled as a panacea for everything that ails you. Stomach trouble? Have some probiotics! Feeling bloated? Take some more probiotics! Diarrhea? You know the drill…

Moreover, supplement manufacturers have created an impression that more the active cultures in a supplement, the better it is. Sadly, that has people making the beeline for products like Peptiva which has a whopping 26 Billion CFU Probiotic.

There's just one problem, though. More is not always better when it comes to probiotics. In fact, it could be the other way around.

In this article, we will do an in-depth Peptiva review and look at what scientific credibility it has for boosting gut health, sleep support, digestive health, and cognitive health.

Best Alternatives to Peptiva

Biotics 8 - Top Choice

Probiology Gut+ - Best probiotic for family use

What is Peptiva?

Peptiva is a leading brand of probiotic supplements that are marketed to the moon. It is touted as the best probiotic for digestive and immune health. The company that makes it, i-Health, claims that the product is clinically supported to help reduce occasional gas, bloating & nausea.

Peptiva probiotic supplement also supposedly helps with IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) symptoms as well as non-IBS digestive discomfort.

It does not end there either. They actually club it with some herbs and call it a probiotic sleep aid. That folk is novel. We will explain why in a bit. For now, let us shine some light on the range of products in Peptiva's stable.

What are the products in the Peptiva range?

There are three products in the Peptiva range for various health benefits.

Peptiva Probiotics Sleep Support

Peptiva Probiotics Sleep Support is the bestselling product in the range. It is a probiotic supplement with herbs that is designed to improve restful sleep quality and duration. So, it contains valerian root extract, which is one of the most popular natural sleep aid formulations, melatonin, a naturally occurring hormone that can help you fall asleep and also improve sleep quality, and gamma aminobutyric acid.

These herbs and aminos are in addition to the standard 26 Billion CFU of probiotics.

The capsules are enteric-coated, which means that they are designed to resist the harsh stomach acids and release the probiotics in the intestines where they can do their job better.

Peptiva Probiotics Digestive Health

This is a regular probiotic supplement with 50 Billion CFU of active cultures. That's a lot more than what you get in most probiotics. The idea is that more is better when it comes to probiotics. But, as we will discuss later, that might not be true.

The supplement also has L-theanine, Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), and Lemon balm extract, which are supposed to reduce stress and anxiety.

Peptiva Vegetarian digestive enzymes plus Prodigest

Peptiva vegetarian digestive enzymes is exactly what the name suggests. A blend of powerful digestive enzymes that help you better digest your food. The capsule also has ginger and Artichoke to soothe the stomach and stimulate digestive juices.

A lot of people experience bloating and gas when they start to use probiotics. Some even experience cramping. Taking the digestive enzymes is supposed to reduce these side effects and allow healthy gut bacteria to thrive while reducing digestive issues.

Prodigest is a digestive enzyme that is derived from the porcine (pig) pancreas. It contains lipase, protease, and amylase enzymes that can help with the digestion of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.

How does Peptiva claim to work?

Depending on the version you choose, Peptiva's working methodology and claimed benefits differ.

But at its core, the marketing message focuses on improved gut health. Here are some of the primary benefits they claim to offer.

Improved gut microbiome

Your gut microbiome is highly dependent on the food you consume. Probiotics are live microorganisms that offer a whole host of benefits when it comes to gut health, including better nutrient absorption, improved digestion, and reduced inflammation.

The human gut is home to trillions of microbes, most of which are beneficial. These good bacteria play an important role in keeping the bad bacteria in check. But, the bad bacteria can sometimes take over, leading to infections and digestive issues. Probiotics can help restore the balance of good and bad bacteria in your gut.

Improved quality of sleep

Sleep is one of the most underrated, restorative functions of the human body. It is during sleep that your body gets a chance to repair itself and recharge. But, poor sleep can have a negative impact on your overall health.

There are many factors that can affect the quality of your sleep, including stress, anxiety, medications, and diet. Peptiva's Sleep Support supplement is designed to help you get a good night's sleep by reducing stress and anxiety levels.

Reduced inflammation

If you look deep into diseases, most of them can be attributed to chronic inflammation. Chronic inflammation can happen because of many reasons, including poor diet, stress, and gut imbalance.

Probiotics can help reduce inflammation by modulating the immune system. They can also help produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which are anti-inflammatory.

Cognitive benefits

Your brain is also impacted by the health of your gut. In fact, there is a strong connection between the gut and the brain, known as the gut-brain axis.

The gut-brain axis is a two-way street where signals travel from the brain to the gut and vice versa. These signals impact everything from mood to immunity. Probiotics can help improve cognitive function by reducing inflammation and modulating the immune system.

What are the ingredients in Peptiva's supplements?

There are many different strains of probiotics, and each one offers different benefits. Peptiva's 26 Billion CFU supplement contains different strains. Here are the common ones.

Lactobacillus acidophilus - This is one of the most common strains of probiotics. It is found in fermented foods like yogurt and sauerkraut. It offers a wide range of benefits, including improved digestion, reduced inflammation, and enhanced immunity.

Bifidobacterium bifidum - B. Bifidum is a probiotic that is commonly found in the gut. It helps to break down food, absorb nutrients, and produce vitamins. But it also has been shown to have some powerful cognitive benefits.

Bifidobacterium Animalis - This good bacteria is commonly found in the human gastrointestinal tract and plays an important role in supporting a healthy digestive system and promoting gut health.

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus - This is one of the most popular probiotic strains. It's been shown to be effective in treating diarrhea, improving lactose intolerance, and boosting vaginal health.

Lactobacillus Paracasei - L Paracasei is a strain of good bacteria that helps with gut health, immunity, and digestion. Studies have shown that L Paracasei can reduce the duration of the common cold.

Valerian Root extract - This is a natural herb that has been used for centuries to treat anxiety and insomnia. It's a safe and effective way to reduce stress and for improving sleep quality. That said, this is only included in the peptiva sleep support formula and not in the peptiva advanced digestive relief.

Melatonin - This is a hormone that is produced by the pineal gland. It helps to regulate the sleep-wake cycle. Melatonin supplements can be effective in helping you adhere to a normal sleep schedule resulting in improved sleep quality.

Does Peptiva work?

This is a question that we commonly hear from our readers. Does Peptiva really cut it? Does it work? Is Peptiva worth the price?

After carefully analyzing everything, we have mixed feelings about it. Here are our thoughts.

Too concentrated a dose

The minimum colony forming units (CFUs) for a probiotic to be effective is 20 billion. With that in mind, 26 billion seems like overkill. In fact, 26 billion is the bare minimum dose in Peptiva sleep supplement.

The peptiva advanced digestive relief formula contains 50 billion. This is what we meant when we mentioned earlier that more may not always equate to better results. In fact, excessive probiotic intake has been linked to negative side effects like gas and bloating.

Many users who have never introduced probiotics to their system can do better with a lower dose in the beginning. We recommend starting with a lower dose and working your way up to avoid any negative side effects.

Mixed results with valerian root

Since Peptiva markets itself as a gut-healing, sleep-inducing combo supplement, it's important to see if the valerian root extract is effective. Unfortunately, the results with valerian root have been mixed.

While some users reported feeling more relaxed and falling asleep faster, others said they didn't feel any difference. Melatonin on the other hand is a more tested and proven sleep aid. But it does little to alleviate the root cause of sleep problems like stress and anxiety.

Most importantly, the idea of blending probiotics with sleep aids seems gimmicky, more than anything else.

Mixed customer reviews

If you go past the fancy peptiva reviews that hog page 1 on Google and dig a little deeper into the actual customer reviews, you'll see that they are quite mixed.

While some users reported feeling more energetic, others said they didn't notice any difference. in fact, there are tons of reviews where users claim that it did not work as advertised, made no difference to their sleep, and caused gas and bloating. Go figure.

Not all the bacterial strains you need

Apart from a couple of the aforementioned strains, Peptiva is missing some of the more important probiotic strains like L. acidophilus and B. longum which are crucial for gut health. If you want a complete probiotic supplement, you're better off with one that contains all the strains you need.

No prebiotic blend

None of Peptiva's probiotic strains may survive the trip to your gut unless they're accompanied by a prebiotic blend. Prebiotics are a type of indigestible fiber that serves as food for probiotics.

They help to keep the probiotic alive and thriving in your gut so that it can do its job properly. Without a prebiotic blend, most of the probiotics in Peptiva may be killed off before they even reach your gut.

Click here to Buy the Best Probiotics

Peptiva Side Effects

Any probiotic supplement can potentially cause side effects like gas and bloating, particularly if you're not used to taking them. That said, the possibility of side effects after taking Peptiva increases manifold, because of the strong dose.

Read the reviews if you are still unsure. But introducing 50 Billion CFU of live bacteria into your stomach is not a great idea unless you have tolerated a smaller dose first.

Additionally, valerian root is known to cause side effects like headache, stomach upset, and dizziness in some people. If you're sensitive to supplements, we recommend starting with a smaller dose or avoiding it altogether.

Peptiva Cost

Peptiva's suppplements are priced as below.

Peptiva Sleep Support - $59.99/mo

Peptiva Advanced Digestive Relief - $64.99/mo

The prices are not exorbitant. But what if it does not work for you? Peptiva is non-refundable and does not offer a money-back guarantee. You're basically stuck with the product, whether it works or not.

Is Peptiva worth the price?

We cannot make that decision for you, can we? We have presented all the facts. The choice is yours. In our opinion, there's a slim chance that it may work for you. But there's an even bigger chance that it won't.

We recommend trying a probiotic supplement with a lower dose first. If it works for you, then you can consider jumping to a monstrous dose like the one Peptiva delivers.

In fact, there are two probiotic supplements that offer a low dose of live bacteria, along with a prebiotic blend. They are priced much lower than Peptiva and come with a money-back guarantee too.

#1 - Biotics 8 - Top Choice

There are several reasons why Biotics 8 makes it to the top of our list of recommendations every single time. This well-rounded probiotic supplement offers everything you need for gut health in one convenient pill.

Biotics 8 has 20 Billion CFU of live bacteria, making it one of the safest probiotics on the market today. But what sets it apart is the 10 different strains of probiotics that it contains, along with prebiotics, digestive enzymes, and Vitamin D.

What is Biotics 8?

Because of the health halo that surrounds probiotics these days, manufacturers have been able to get away with cramming just about anything and everything into their products and labeling them as probiotics.

Biotics 8 is different. This supplement contains only live bacteria, prebiotics, and digestive enzymes - the three most essential ingredients for gut health.

There are no fillers, artificial colors, or flavors in Biotics 8. Just pure, unadulterated goodness. That too, in a dose that won't have you making a beeline for the toilet.

Biotics 8 Probiotic Strains

There are 10 different strains of live bacteria in Biotics 8 - more than any other supplement on the market today. These strains have been carefully selected to offer a comprehensive blend of gut-friendly bacteria.

The 10 strains are:

Saccharomyces Boulardii

Lactobacillus Plantarum

Lactobacillus Casei

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Lactobacillus Paracasei

Lactobacillus Fermentum

Bifidobacterium Longum

Bifidobacterium Breve

Bacillus Bifidum

In addition to this, it also contains -

Chicory root fiber

Digestive enzymes

Vitamin D

As you can see, Biotics 8 contains more diverse, beneficial strains of live bacteria to restore digestive health than any other supplement on the market.

This is important because each strain of bacteria offers different benefits for digestive problems. For instance, L. Plantarum has been shown to reduce bloating and IBS symptoms while B. Longum can improve cognitive function. There's B. Breve which can boost immunity and S. Boulardii which can fight harmful bacteria in the gut, according to research published in the Yale prevention research center.

The diversity of strains ensures that you're getting the maximum benefit for gut health, regardless of what your specific needs are.

Benefits of using Biotics 8

There are countless benefits associated with using a well-rounded probiotic supplement like Biotics 8. Some of the most notable ones are:

Reduced bloating and gas

Improved regularity

Elimination of harmful bacteria

Reduced inflammation

Improved cognitive function

Boosted immunity

Faster nutrient absorption

These are just some of the benefits that we have hand-picked based on clinical research and customer reviews. This is not an exhaustive list by any means.

What you can be sure of is that there will be a marked improvement in your overall quality of life.

Biotics 8 Cost

Biotics 8 is priced at $59.99 for a bottle of 60 capsules. This works out to be just $0.97 per serving, which is extremely reasonable considering the quality of ingredients and the number of strains it contains.

There is also the option to buy in bulk. For instance, they have a three-month package priced at $179.99 which is essentially five bottles. The two additional bottles are free.

Click here for the Best Price on Biotics 8

Biotics 8 - Our thoughts

Biotics 8 is a powerful, well-rounded probiotic supplement that contains everything you need for gut health in one convenient pill. It has a potent dose of live bacteria, prebiotics, and digestive enzymes that work together to support gut health.

The 10 different strains of probiotics offer a comprehensive blend of gut-friendly bacteria while the Chicory root fiber, digestive enzymes, and Vitamin D complete the formula.

It also comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. Can it get any better?

#2 - Probiology Gut+ - Top Choice for family use

If you want to introduce probiotics to different members of your family, you need a gentle and safe supplement that everyone can take. This is where Probiology Gut+ comes in.

Probiology Gut+ is a broad spectrum probiotic supplement that contains 4 different strains of live bacteria.

We know what you are thinking. Just 4 strains? Is that enough? Well, rather than getting bogged down in numbers, we need to understand that quality is more important than quantity.

The 4 strains of live bacteria in Probiology Gut+ have been carefully selected to offer the maximum benefit for overall health.

What is Probiology Gut+?

Probiology Gut+ was created as a single solution to a common problem that users face while shopping for probiotic supplements. There are probiotics for men, for women, for seniors, for constipation, and whatnot.

But how about a probiotic supplement that the whole family can use without worrying about any side effects?

This is where Probiology Gut+ comes in. It is a broad spectrum probiotic supplement that contains 4 different strains of live bacteria. 4 strains that are well-tolerated across all age groups and demographics.

These 4 strains are also the most tested ones. So, there's close to zero possibility of it causing side effects.

Probiology Gut+ Probiotic Strains

The idea of using four strains may seem unique. But it's actually quite common in the world of probiotics.

In fact, most experts agree that using four different strains is ideal for universal use. This is because each strain has a unique set of benefits.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Bifidobacterium Lactis

Lactobacillus Plantarum

Lactobacillus Paracasei

All four of these are tested, safe, and have multiple benefits for gut health, immunity, skin, hair, mood, and energy levels. Rather than risking it with an unknown number of strains, it's better to stick with the tried and tested ones.

Probiology Gut+ Benefits

The four strains of live bacteria in Probiology Gut+ have been carefully selected to offer the maximum benefit for overall health.

Here are some of the benefits that you can expect from this supplement:

Better digestion

Reduced symptoms of IBS

No bloating and gas

Fewer abdominal cramps

Reduced inflammation

Better absorption of nutrients

Improved skin health

Stronger immune system

Reduced stress and anxiety

You will also find that Probiology Gut+ is one of the most affordable probiotic supplements on the market.

Probiology Gut+ Cost

Probiology Gut+ is priced at $59.99/mo. That's on par with most other probiotic supplements.

However, where Probiology Gut+ really shines is in its pricing structure.

You have the option to buy a larger package and get some freebies in the process. For instance, they currently have a special where you buy 2 bottles and get 1 free.

This is an excellent way to save some money if you plan on using it for the whole family.

Probiology Gut+ - Our thoughts

Probiology Gut+ is one of the most affordable and effective probiotic supplements on the market.

It is also one of the few that is safe for use by the whole family. Just four strains and 40 Billion CFUS will ensure that everyone in your family gets the benefits of probiotics.

It also comes with prebiotics and digestive enzymes, mind you.

Click here for the Best Price on Probiology Gut+

The Bottom Line

There might be thousands of Peptiva reviews out there. But we are not convinced that it is the best probiotic supplement on the market. Instead, we'd place our money on one of the two mentioned below.

Biotics 8 - Top Choice

Probiology Gut+ - Best probiotic for family use

We hope that this Peptiva review has helped you make a decision. Do let us know which probiotic supplement you decide to go with.

Content Disclaimer:

The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

