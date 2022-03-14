People Are Hooked To The Song 'Junoon' By Mitraz, Directed By Yatendra Meghwal

All around us, especially now, we hear so many songs, music pieces, projects, albums, EPs, and whatnot that go viral. This only shows the “high” that the music industry is on today and also showcases the immense opportunities it has been giving to rising and the established musical talents across the world. This is indeed a surreal sight to behold, looking at how a few musical talents have made the most of the opportunities in the field and have gone much beyond that to make sure they raise the bar for others and get ahead from the rest in the industry. The Indian music scene is flourishing and how with the rise of tremendously talented beings who have given gems in the form of their music and songs. One such song named “Junoon,” which is true to its name imbues madness in people for music.

Junoon is the newest track on the Indian music block, and we can’t keep calm as the song by Mitraz is doing exceptionally well on the musical charts and on varied streaming platforms. What has enthralled the audiences even more is the fact that Junoon has been directed by Yatendra Meghwal, who is already known for directing many other musical projects as well in the past under his production Loop Beats Records, which is another reason, why the project looks so rich and original. It has been produced by Divyanshu Dixit, Abhishek Sharma and Yatendra Meghwal. The camera work by Priyanshu Dixit is mesmerizing, while colour grading by Dilpreetvfx is spot on.

People are going gaga over the new song, and its official music video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MchGnrsGQ3E), which Yatendra Meghwal says was a great experience to direct. It has already garnered 5K+ comments and people are showering the team with praises. The entire feel and vibe of the song has connected deeply with the audiences and they are seen swaying to its tunes. Junoon has now garnered 1 million views and has gone viral across platforms of the world. Singing, lyrics, and music everything has made people hooked to the song, thanks to Mitraz, while Yatendra Meghwal’s direction has added more magic to it.