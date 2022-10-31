Parull Khanna- A Woman Of Substance In A Man’s World

Coming from a simple middle class family, to dreaming of flying high, and today, becoming one of the leading women entrepreneurs in India, ParullKhanna, has carved a niche for herself. Her journey has been a tough one, with great lows & a few good highs. With a recent win at the Queen of the World pageant, she was crowned as Ms. India, winning the title & hearts of the judges as well as the audience.

Let’s dive deep into her journey so far!

She started her journey as a Cabin crew, at the age of 18 with a dream of flying. She later went ahead and got married at the age of 20 in a love marriage. And then the fairy tale came crashing. However the marriage gave two beautiful daughters to her, to look forward to life. Post that, pertaining to separation after ten years of marriage, she went ahead and perused her dreams again, that had taken a back seat in the pursuit of marriage.

That also comes from a place of being financially independent to be able to put food on the table as a single mother, wanting to raise two daughters. She went ahead and started working in a Corporate firm. Simultaneously, she joined hands with one her friend, who owned an Interior Designing company. Since, she always had an eye for designing, her keen interest, soon took her to designing houses for clients. With time, she formed her independent company into Interior Designing & styling for Homes & commercial spaces.

She later went to explore her designing streak, into jewellery designing & curating as well, during COVID. Today she runs two successful businesses with elan, that have its wings spread across India, with a cliental across India, Canada, US& Dubai. But does that give utmost satisfaction to anyone who has worked so hard & been through a roller coaster ride in life, as a woman? Naahh…

Parull Khanna is a huge supporter & contributor to organisations like SETU that operates under EmpowHER India. She doesn’t believe in giving cash donations blindly, but rather prefers to invest her heart & soul along with her precious time in the causes she feels for, from the core of her heart. , Celebrating her close association with these organizations, she is wholesomely involved in the skill-based teaching programmes to the kids, especially girls out there, who look up to her as an inspiration.

She has recently started an initiative under her name: ‘ParullKhanna Initiative for Cancer’, through which she pledges to brings some ray of hope to the children who are suffering from this dreadful disease. The cause is specially addressed towards children, because, she had lost her mother to cancer while she was just a toddler. Hence, the initiative is very close to her heart and hopes that each & every single person who reads this shall come forward & try their best to further lend their support to do the needful as well.

Parull Khanna is an entrepreneur who dons many hats, with poise & passion in everything that she puts her attention to. She believes, if every human is treated equally with equal opportunities, irrespective of caste, creed or gender, the world will be a better place to live in. And for the people, for children, whose life feels like have come to a standstill, she urges people to at least try & bring some cheerful moments in their lives. And that exactly, is what a Queen stands for, the kind of Queens we need in our society as well.

True to her pledge.True to her word.Truly declared, as a woman of substance with a golden heart.





