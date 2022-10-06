Parul Bhargava On Her Fitness Journey And Why She Thinks Being Physically Fit Is Crucial To Her Mental Well-Being

Parul Bhargava understood the importance of having a fit body after over a decade of having experienced burnout and post giving birth. She realized how being physically fit is directly proportional to being mentally fit. She says we should take care of our body and treat it as much as we value intellect and intelligence.

She says, “The importance of having a fit body is multifold. It’s not just about taking care of your body because you should feed it right and work it out. It is also about sustaining the requirements of a challenging and taxing day, which is easily possible if your body is fit. Having a fit body allows you to manage the pressures of a long work day ahead and spend time with your family.”

Parul, an entrepreneur for over a decade, always thought she could never be a gym nut. Her friends and family would coax her repeatedly in the hopes that she would eventually consider giving it a try so that her fitness journey would at least kickstart. However, she could not do it.

On how her fitness journey finally started, she explains,

“During the first wave of covid, when the lockdown began, and everything was being done virtually, I was fortunate to be introduced to the beautiful concept of virtual personal training. It gave me immense comfort to give a jump-start to my fitness journey from the comfort and luxury of my home without having to travel to the gym and work out in front of numerous people who are already so good at what they do. I was not bothered about who was watching me, and all my inner constraints eventually vanished because of the assurance I got from my trainer.

It’s almost been two years since I started working out, and today, I know I can safely call myself a fitness enthusiast. I now work out every morning, and I can tell you this, My workouts give me such a good rush of hormones that at the end of it, I know I can conquer the world. I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to have a fit body and to achieve physical fitness, and you do not have to chase a number. It simply means being able to pick up your body weight in a way that not only you transform your body with it, but you also allow it to do wonders to your mind. Trust me; the experience has been an exhilarating and tremendous achievement.

I still am a rookie in my fitness journey, learning the nuances of working out as I push forward. What I know and believe in each day is that every day, because of my workouts, I can move my body in unimaginable ways possible and also in every other way that I want it to, while at the same time, helping my mind in remaining focussed on things that I should be focused about.