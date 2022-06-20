Partho Dasgupta Explains What 5G Has In Store For OTT Services

The late 2000s witnessed the advent of Web2.0, the first iPhone, the transition from analogue to digital television, and the emergence of 3G. People could watch anything they wanted, whenever they wanted, and anywhere they wanted with the convergence of these occurrences that gave streaming media a sensation of omnipresence. Then came 4G/LTE, which revolutionised consumers' ability to consistently watch their favourite shows from virtually anywhere. It, too, had its limitations including patchy reception, signal deterioration, and the loss of uplink capabilities in some unfavourable circumstances. Partho Dasgupta BARC ‘s ex CEO and current Managing Partner at Thoth Advisors, introduces the promises of emerging 5G that will bring the cloud computing infrastructure required to deliver consistent, high-quality OTT services closer to end-users.



“5G will accomplish this through real-time processing and low latency. This might be a game-changer for real-time data distribution and live broadcasting via OTT networks. Network operators and streaming platforms will be able to handle a big quantity of streaming demand more efficiently with the launch of 5G,” informs Partho Dasgupta.



Notably, the amount of video content consumed has increased dramatically in recent years, and 5G is designed to accommodate this increasing trend. However, the future of streaming is about more than just meeting demand. It's about the new digital experiences made possible by 5G. OTT providers and broadcasters now have a chance to give a wide range of services to their viewers, including live sports in 4K and beyond, 360° videos, headcam footage, virtual reality, and other immersive experiences.



Partho Dasgupta explains, “The 5G network, which is made up of local ‘macro’ towers strategically placed, will bring processing closer to the users. This will allow a faultless user experience to be delivered despite the limitations of distant servers or the computing capabilities of particular devices.”



It is true that all the new network versions promise improved performance, stability, and dependability and 5G is no exception. Therefore, the introduction of 5G will enable consumers to access information in a variety of forms, genres, and sorts at their leisure. Users can experience uninterrupted HD and 4K video streaming thanks to the 5G network. So, there's a chance that OTT services may grow in popularity while satellite broadcasting media would fall.



Advertisers will benefit from the introduction of 5G as well. With the support of 5G networks, they can ensure real-time data flow. “By leveraging the popularity of OTT platforms, advertisers will be able to provide customised ads to consumers instantaneously and directly,” notes Partho Dasgupta , the former CEO of BARC. Advertisers would also be able to provide highly localised adverts without having to pay more for data storage or transport. As a result, users will profit as the amount of AVOD material available on OTT platforms grows.



Moreover, to ensure that content streaming increases and clients are retained, OTT providers are already engaging with telecom partners. Customers, on the other hand, frequently complain about poor quality on the 4G network when content demand spikes. With the arrival of 5G, OTT services will be able to interact with 5G providers and more quickly satisfy demand spikes.



Nevertheless, 5G has been hailed as the next generation of mobile communications technology for several years, but it is still in its early stages of network implementation and market growth. Some obstacles may cause the global implementation of 5G to be delayed, resulting in a slower than planned impact on the OTT market.



In conclusion, this next-generation connectivity will certainly drive viewers to stream more frequently, on the go, and go live. Video will become the dominant mode of digital content consumption thanks to 5G. We should all brace ourselves for the next breakthrough digital solution known as 5G network connectivity, which will boost reliability, data streaming speed, and video delivery capabilities.

