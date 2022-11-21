Paris Saint-germain Stars Encourage Fans To Win With 1xbet

1xBet became the Official Regional Partner of Paris Saint-Germain FC in Sub-Saharan Africa, MENA, and Asia in 2022. The ambitious club and bookmaker share the same aspiration - to conquer the hearts of millions of fans who want to win. And that is exactly what a recent video featuring the Parisian players is all about.

The video features several Paris Saint-Germain stars: seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, Euro 2020 champion and MVP Gianluigi Donnarumma, his national team-mate Marco Verratti, one of Africa's best footballers Achraf Hakimi and Spanish player Pablo Sarabia. At the end of the video, Neymar, who knows the price of success, utters the campaign's key message: "If you are with us, you win".

This message invites all who embrace the slogan "Born to win" to join and win together. It is no coincidence that appearances and remarks by the players are interspersed with shots of loyal fans and 1xBet players. This shows that the values of the club and the bookmaker are the same.

You can find more news about Paris Saint-Germain and 1xBet's collaboration on social media thanks to the hashtag #1xPSG. Over the last 15 years, the acclaimed bookmaker has achieved world-renowned status. 1xBet's partnership with Paris Saint-Germain is part of the betting giant's global strategy to support sports around the world. The bookmaker's advertising can be seen during matches in top football leagues, including Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1. Other esteemed partners of 1xBet include worldwide popular clubs Barcelona and LOSC Lille, and CAF as well.