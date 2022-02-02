Pankaj Jaiswal: Exploring New Horizons

"There is nothing permanent except change," Greek philosopher Heraclitus once said.

Pankaj Jaiswal, a first-generation entrepreneur and founder of Next Entertainment – a production house in his early 30s understood the meaning of the quote quite early in life. Even at the height of the pandemic, when most of us were shell shocked with the hard times people across the globe were facing, Pankaj was thinking about what changes he could bring about to share some positivity to showcase that at the end of the tunnel there is always light.

Pankaj zeroed in on using videos as a medium to become an agent of change. The choice was natural as he is the founder of Next Entertainment – a production house. Even his association with the entertainment industry and Bollywood celebrities for a long time acted as a catalyst in choosing his next course of action. He has been helping multiple bigshots of the industry to bridge the gap between the public and fans using social media.

He recently produced a sequel to his video series "Saare Jahan Se Acha." on Youtube, which legendary Director Prakash Jha anchored. The series endeavoured to highlight that we, the people of India, can change society for our betterment if we want to. The series highlighted the work done by unheard real-life hearo who helped people in distress without greed or expecting glory.

Pankaj forrayed in the entertainment industry quite early in life and started with Doordarshan in 2013 immediately after passing from Somaiya College. His first series for the national broadcaster was 'Naa Hausla Harenge Hum'. Post that, he produced a few short films and TV serials as well.

In 2019, He produced a movie, "Amma Ki Boli", Which Narayan Chauhan directed. The film received appreciation from critics and moviegoers alike. The movie's storyline revolved around a widow, five grown-up children, and a scooter.

Faruk Zafar essayed the lead role of Ammaa. The other star cast included Sanjay Mishra, Priyal Patil, Govind Namdev, Sitaram Panchal, Hrishita Bhatt, Zakir Hussain, Ishtiaq Khan, Shekhar Singh and a few more in supporting roles.

Pankaj will reveal information about a couple of big projects he is working on in the next few weeks.

" Picture abhi baki hai, I am here to stay." is what Pankaj says.