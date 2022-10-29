Over 30 Hormone Support Reviews - Legit Over 30 Hormone Solution Supplement?

Do you find it discouraging to learn that you cannot gain your desired effects despite your best efforts? Can't seem to keep your mood swings under control? If the answers are yes, there may be another underlying cause for women's struggle to attain balance. The team at Applied Science Nutrition has a deep respect for women because of how they manage the continual changes in their bodies throughout their lives.

Whether it's puberty, pregnancy, or menopause, women are often forced to deal with cramps, pain, and hot flashes, among other things. These are mentally as well as physically taxing. Luckily, as per Applied Science Nutrition, all it would take to solve the problem is to provide three hormones with an equal playing field. Here is all the information our editorial team could gather on Over 30 Hormone Support.

What is Over 30 Hormone Support?

Over 30 Hormone Support is a dietary supplement designed to help the female body. In particular, it has been developed to control hormonal imbalance, which is becoming more and more of a concern for women in various phases of life. By taking the Over 30 Hormone Support, women can now expect healthy weight loss results, satiety, natural relief from menopausal symptoms, increased energy levels, and regulated mood, among other benefits. Unlike most supplements that only temporarily improve female health, the team at Applied Science Nutrition set out to identify and address the fundamental cause. Let's take a closer look at the Over 30 Hormone Support function to see how much this team knows.

How Does Over 30 Hormone Support Work?

Over 30 Hormone Support aims to address hormone imbalance. The solution targets three critical female hormones: estrogen, cortisol, and insulin. One of the two main female sex hormones, estrogen, is made in the ovaries and is found in breast tissue, fatty tissues, adrenal glands, the liver, and other organs. It is well known that these levels change as people age.

Women can anticipate higher estrogen levels, for instance, throughout their menstrual cycle or during pregnancy. Levels often decrease during childbirth and breastfeeding. Even though estrogen levels tend to vary, it has been linked to healthy mood, blood flow, cholesterol levels, and strong, healthy bones.

Regarding its effect on weight management, one source described how extra insulin is produced when estrogen levels are higher than progesterone, the second female sex hormone. Insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar, signals our body's cells, tissues, and organs to take up any available glucose or ketones. Too much insulin may cause insulin resistance, a condition in which our body's components cannot receive insulin signals about fuel supply. High blood sugar and eventual weight gain are the results of this.

But that's not where the problem ends. When estrogen levels are low in comparison to other hormones, the body is said to be pushed to convert energy into fat to maintain equilibrium. It appears that estrogen plays a role in women's experiences of mood swings, sleeplessness, anxiety, despair, and infertility. Finally, there is cortisol, generally known as the stress hormone. Cortisol, produced in the adrenal glands, is not entirely terrible.

In reality, it is essential for preserving our metabolism and blood sugar levels , as well as for lowering inflammation and enhancing memory. But as the saying goes, too much of anything can be dangerous, and cortisol is no exception. Why? High cortisol levels have been connected to weight gain, acne, thinning skin, easy bruising, muscle weakness, and weariness. High estrogen in the blood is a common contributor to elevated cortisol levels in women.

The Applied Science Nutrition team recognizes the interdependence of estrogen, cortisol, and insulin, which they have incorporated into the Over 30 Hormone Support formula. With this information, we may go on to this supplement's more intriguing feature: the list of ingredients.

What Ingredients are Inside Over 30 Hormone Support?

The key ingredients inside Over 30 Hormone Support are:

Don Quai

Don Quai is a traditional Chinese medicine herb used to alleviate menstruation cramps and menopausal symptoms. This herb is typically recommended for women experiencing breast swelling and soreness, mood swings, bloating, headaches, and hot flashes. But as of this writing, the scientific evidence on its efficacy is largely inconclusive. Additionally, doctors have not yet evaluated its value. Something to be mindful of is the potential side effects, ranging from sensitivity to light to loss of appetite and diarrhea.

Red Clover

Red clover is a flowering plant that has long been used in traditional medicine. This ingredient, like Don Quai, is thought to help those with arthritis, asthma, and even cancer while easing the symptoms of menopause. Menopausal women may primarily get comfort from red clover because of its abundant isoflavone content, which may lessen the frequency of hot flashes and night sweats. This herb might even help with mild depression, vaginal dryness, and anxiety. Independent research is still required considering the prevalence of contradictory findings, writes one source.

Licorice

Licorice is a perennial legume commonly used as a flavoring agent; nonetheless, this ingredient is thought to relieve menopausal symptoms in traditional Chinese medicine. Some studies have shown that it can help with cramps and bowel movements during one's period. An exciting article about licorice effects on estrogen discovered that the substances in licorice root are likewise estrogenic. Or, to put it another way, they may help the body's estrogen receptors become active, which could account for its capacity to support menopausal women. Finally, licorice is supposed to stop cortisol from being converted, which will result in higher energy levels.

Chasteberry

Chaste berries are abundant in flavonoids, which are thought to interact with prolactin, progesterone, and, to a lesser extent, estrogen. According to extensive studies, these berries may be used to treat infertility, breast discomfort, and premenstrual syndrome. Unfortunately, there is less clinical evidence for its potential to relieve menstrual pain and menopausal symptoms in women. Therefore, consulting a healthcare professional beforehand might be the best action.

L-Arginine

L-arginine is an amino acid mainly found in foods such as red meat, chicken, fish, and dairy. This ingredient appears to have met the criteria for inclusion in the Over 30 Hormone Support formula due to its capacity to, among other things, lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings, enhance glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity, and improve blood flow. A 2021 mice study also reported L-arginine's role in reducing oxidative damage and increasing mitochondrial functions, which could lessen stress-induced brain damage and prolong aging processes.

L-Tyrosine

Last but not least, L-tyrosine is yet another amino acid that appears to control how the body uses cortisol. Possible results from doing this could include improved metabolism, balanced neurological and endocrine systems, and optimal immune function. Interestingly, another study evaluating the effect of amino acid imbalance on insulin function found that it may cause insulin resistance. This helps to explain why the Applied Science Nutrition team decided to include this component for women's health, as an imbalance is typical at different stages of life.

Over 30 Hormone Support Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What features does Over 30 Hormone Support have?

A: First, Over 30 Hormone Support have been produced in the USA following the strictest FDA guidelines. Second, it is entirely cruelty-free, non-GMO, and vegan-friendly. The Applied Science Nutrition team also guarantees that their supplements have been regularly analyzed to ensure optimal consistency and purity.

Q: Is Over 30 Hormone Support safe?

A: Over 30 Hormone Support should be safe to take; however, people with pre-existing medical conditions may want to consult a healthcare professional before making any adjustments to their routines.

Q: Who is Over 30 Hormone Support suitable for?

A: Because Over 30 Hormone Support aims to achieve equilibrium between the insulin, cortisol, and estrogen levels, women over 30 who have suffered with their fat reduction journey may wish to try it.

Q: Will this work for people with a slow metabolism, thyroid, or hormonal imbalance?

A: Yes, Over 30 Hormone Support might be beneficial for anyone with a type of hormonal imbalance.

Q: What other ingredients are found inside Over 30 Hormone Support?

A: Supporting ingredients that have a role to play in Over 30 Hormone Support include Vitamin A, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B8, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B5, and Zinc.

Q: What is the best way to take Over 30 Hormone Support?

A: Women are instructed to take one serving (or two capsules) daily with an 8-ounce glass of water to make the most of Over 30 Hormone Support.

Q: What are the perceived benefits of taking Over 30 Hormone Support?

A: When taken as directed, women can anticipate stable estrogen levels. Additionally, they should notice or experience an improvement in their mood, energy level, and weight.



Q: How long will it take for Over 30 Hormone Support shipments to arrive?

A: On average, all shipments within the contiguous United States may take between 3 and 10 business days. The time frame has been extended to 15 business days for international orders.

Q: Does A money-back guarantee protect over 30 Hormone Support?

A: A 60-day money-back guarantee is in place for Over 30 Hormone Support. Women who contact the customer service team within 60 days of the purchase date should have no trouble getting a refund. It is crucial to note that the customer will be responsible for any return shipping expenses. To learn more about the eligibility requirements, individuals may want to send an email to info@over30hormonesolution.com.

How Much Does Over 30 Hormone Support Cost?

Each bottle of Over 30 Hormone Support contains 60 capsules, enough to last one month. You can only order this supplement from the official website. The maker encourages people to order in bulk to receive a discount.

● Buy one bottle of Over 30 Hormone Support for $59 each

● Buy three bottles of Over 30 Hormone Support for $49 each

● Buy six bottles of Over 30 Hormone Support for $44 each

Meet Applied Science Nutrition

The team at Applied Science Nutrition claims that their mission is to "disrupt the supplement industry." More specifically, this company equally focuses on the science underlying each supplement's mechanism rather than merely making sales pitches. That is how the name of this business came to be, signifying the necessity of "applying science to health." Lastly, Applied Science Nutrition swears to only ship doctor-formulated, all-natural, USA-made supplements that are pure, reliable, and subjected to independent testing.

Over 30 Hormone Support Final Verdict

It should be evident from the review above that Over 30 Hormone Support is a supplement intended to balance hormones for women over 30. Hormonal imbalances are a persistent problem for this age group and generally prevent women from achieving their goals. The creators assert to have identified ingredients that primarily restore balance to cortisol, estrogen, and insulin levels. As per our research, changes in estrogen levels may significantly impact insulin and cortisol levels, as well as possibly other hormones, validating Applied Science Nutrition claims.

When considering the ingredient list, things start to feel a little confusing. Most are in the form of herbs, which have been respected traditionally but are not supported by science. Women will therefore need to determine if such a compromise is worthwhile. Mostly, this supplement appears to alleviate menstruation and menopausal symptoms; nonetheless, the likelihood of benefits is too difficult to predict. It doesn't help that the main ingredients are unclear, particularly regarding the concentration provided per serving. So, before placing an order, we urge everyone to do due diligence.

