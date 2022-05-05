Outlook Business: Meet The Movers And Shakers Of Indian Business

Thursday, May 05, 2022
The ones featured in this article have unique stories that speak volumes of their efforts. Some overcame hurdles, and others fought off prejudices.

Updated: 05 May 2022 8:52 pm

Champions are not born; they prove on the field to claim that title. It takes many of them to become a force of a team or nation. We just scratched the surface, and we found the following, there are plenty more in the making. That story is for another day. The featured ones have a unique story that speaks volumes of their efforts. Some overcame hurdles, and others fought off prejudices. The journey was not easy as it may seem, but it was made smooth by their grit and determination. In doing so, they have inspired many others of their generation and the generation next.

Scaling new heights in new ventures 

