Out Of Outfit Ideas? Here Are 5 Items You Can Steal from Your Boyfriend's Closet! Recommends Noor Vishu Sehgal

To look fashionable, you don’t always need to spend a ton of money. Yes, you heard it right. If you are running out of outfit ideas and you feel that it’s time for a wardrobe makeover, don’t start shopping. Instead, hunt your boyfriend’s closet and you are bound to find some gems.

Styling up your boyfriend’s clothes is super easy and gives you a whole new look. Noor Vishu Sehgal, a fashion designer, and influencer are here to save you some moolah and give you some awesome tips to look stylish in your boyfriend’s clothes.

Noor, a luxury influencer on Instagram loves making content on fashion, styling, and makeup. She has a unique fashion sense of her own and all her looks are picture-perfect. Her content is fresh, and innovative and is an inspiration for a lot of youngsters to look and feel stylish.

Noor totally believes that one’s boyfriend’s closet is full of very cool and trendy options. And once you know how to style it right, you won’t look back to your own wardrobe. So, if you are bored of wearing the same clothing pieces, steal some amazing pieces from your boyfriend’s wardrobe and give your look a twist.

Here are 5 clothing items from your boyfriend’s wardrobe to level up your fashion game by Noor Vishu Sehgal, Founder, Gussiedup.co

Casual in a T-shirt

Boyfriends have tons of cool, casual, and comfy t-shirts. So, ditch your fancy tops with lace and fringes. Go for a laidback look with his t-shirt. Pick up a black, blue, or any graphic design t-shirt and pair it up with sneakers. If you want to make it cooler, tie a cute knot at the bottom of the t-shirt and you are good to go. Love for hoodies:

Stealing one’s boyfriend’s hoodie is one of the most romantic parts of any relationship. Well, now you don’t need to keep it only as your boyfriend’s memory but can style it up too. You can easily wear a hoodie with any of your tops or dresses. It gives a very cozy and comfy look. Shirt it up:

There is nothing more stylish than wearing your boyfriend’s shirt. Be it a plain white shirt or a striped one, you are guaranteed to look smart and chic. Oversized shirts are always in vogue and they make a perfect outfit for a casual Sunday brunch. Keep the top buttons open, go for soft curls and some layered necklace, and your boyfriend won’t be able to take his eyes off you. Bold in a blazer:

Have a party to attend but don’t have the right outfit? Do not worry. Go for the safest little black dress from your wardrobe and sneak your boyfriend’s blazer. His blazer will make you trendy and classy just in a jiffy. The oversized look of the blazer also gives a bossy and bold look. So, turn some heads around with a “girl boss” moment in your boyfriend’s cool blazer. Cool caps:

From a baseball cap to a bucket hat, men have some cool cap options to accessorize themselves. And the right accessory can make even a simple outfit stand out. So, if you are confused about what to do with your hair or you’re simply having a bad hair day, opt for a cap. It gives an athleisure look and it looks perfect with denim shorts or plain t-shirts.

So, what are you waiting for? If you are planning to spruce up your outfits a little bit, follow these amazing easy hacks by Noor Vishu Sehgal to look stylish in your boyfriend’s clothes. Enough of stealing your boyfriend’s heart, it’s time to steal his wardrobe.