Organifi Green Juice Reviews: Ingredients, Side Effects, Benefits, Where to Buy

The last time you downed a glass of blended fruits and veggies probably left you scrunching your nose in disgust. You want to be healthy, but you also don't want to gag on what tastes like green sludge every morning. One of the most popular solutions to this dilemma is Organifi Green Juice.

This much-talked-about super supplement is the brainchild of Organifi, a company with several other nutritional supplements under its belt. Green juice, however, is their flagship product.

It comes with the right organic greens to help revitalize and rehydrate the human body. The brand also claims that Organifi Green Juice has immune-boosting capabilities that allow you to fight disease and sleep better.

In this Organifi Green Juice review, we'll look at the health claims/capabilities of the supplement, who the manufacturer is, and more.

What is Organifi?

Organifi is a health-based nutritional supplement establishment. They are the manufacturers of trendy healthy food formulas, superfood powders, and other health-enhancing products.

The green juice superfood is Organifi's most requested product. Other popular Organifi selections include the Complete Health System, Immunity, Red Juice, Sunrise to Sunset, Gold, Glow, and more.

The company came into existence when a group of personal trainers and nutritionists decided to make a healthy lifestyle accessible to everyone. They aimed to provide a viable alternative to all the "quick solve" health products on the market that promise a lot but deliver very little.

Furthermore, their mantra is to help people choose their health daily. They do this by providing delicious superfoods that effectively replace unhealthy sweetened foods. Nowadays, Organifi has a global following and has successfully built a community of health-conscious individuals.

Organifi is an arm of Fit Life TV, LCC, a registered corporation in Florida with headquarters in San Diego, California. The company's contact information is available on the official website.

Essential Facts About Organifi Green Juice

Organifi says its green juice is a food supplement fortified with natural ingredients. It is available in a green powdered form that you can take daily with water or a beverage.

Furthermore, the company claims this green superfood formula provides different health benefits by flooding your body with potent antioxidants and plant extracts.

The supplement is available for sale on the official Organifi website or approved third-party websites. Each jar of Organifi Green Juice contains 30 servings. Furthermore, one scoop of the supplement contains 9.3g of all active ingredients.

Add one scoop/serving to 10 oz of water or a healthy beverage and stir thoroughly. Within a few seconds, you should have a smooth drink ready. Organifi's Green Juice is a nutritional food supplement that's great for people looking to cut down weight. Similarly, it helps flush toxins and balance cortisol and stress levels.

Organifi markets its green juice as a detoxifying blend due to its rich ashwagandha and coconut water content. It also contains nine other detoxifying natural ingredients.

The supplement is available in two incredible organic natural flavors; crisp apple and original mint. If you buy the supplement from the Organifi website, you will get an opportunity to subscribe to the product.

Your subscription guarantees a 10% discount on future purchases. Furthermore, bulk purchases qualify you for a 10% discount and free shipping within the United States.

Users of the green juice supplement qualify for a 30-day refund policy. This policy ensures that customers get maximum satisfaction every time they buy a jar of Organifi Green Juice. Terms and conditions apply, so ensure to ask your retailer if you qualify for the 30-day refund policy.

However, with the thousands of positive Organifi Green Juice reviews, needing a refund is an uncommon experience.

Ingredients

As we mentioned earlier, the jar contains 30 servings. The nutritional breakdown leaflet shows that each serving will have 3g of fiber, 30 calories, 1g of sugar, and 1g of protein.

The manufacturer recommends taking the Organifi Green Juice daily to lose weight faster and boost metabolism.

The green juice supplement contains different superfood extracts with several degrees of potency. Let's examine some of the most important ones.

Organic Ashwagandha

Withania somnifera, or ashwagandha, is a naturally occurring herb. It is native to some parts of Africa and Asia. In many quarters, it is popularly known as the "Indian ginseng." It's been used for centuries in local Indian Ayurvedic medicine.

Studies have shown that ashwagandha has stress and pain-relieving properties. This is a helpful feature for people losing weight or engaging in strenuous daily activities.

Also, these stress-relieving properties will make you feel great and more willing to exercise and eat healthily. If you wish to find a way to relax or rejuvenate your vitality, ashwagandha may be the answer.

Organic Turmeric

This plant belongs to the ginger family. It is grown commercially in many regions of India and Southeast Asia. It is a rhizome that's useful in making culinary spices and several traditional medicine products.

Turmeric's health benefits remain uncertain. However, there are reasons to believe that turmeric helps to lower blood sugar and control insulin activities. It works well for people looking to lose weight and reduce sugar cravings.

Organic Spirulina

This is an edible biomass of cyanobacteria. It contains blue-green algae that grow in salt water and sometimes in freshwater. It has various nutrients that can improve your health when taken consistently.

A teaspoon or 7g of dry spirulina powder contains 47% copper, 6% niacin, 20% riboflavin, 14% thiamin, and 4g protein. The protein content of this plant may reduce unhealthy food cravings, thereby decreasing calorie storage. Additionally, the spirulina content of your blood aids fat burn without exerting too much energy. Furthermore, spirulina has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Matcha Tea

Organic matcha green tea is a unique type of tea that many people in China and Japan enjoy. Drinking green tea is a tradition that dates as far back as the early 1900s. This culture might be one reason these two countries have some of the highest life expectancy rates worldwide.

Matcha tea or matcha green tea has several health benefits thanks to its bioactive compounds. These compounds include theanine, caffeine, catechins, chlorophyll, and more. It also contains antioxidants, which help lower blood pressure and maintain a healthy blood composition balance and weight loss.

Monk Fruit

Luo Han Guo, or Monk Fruit, originates from the southern part of China. It is a round sweet fruit used for centuries as a digestive aid and a remedy for colds.

Monk fruits and sugar have nearly the same sweet taste when consumed. However, monk fruit sweeteners taste sweeter than regular sugar. So you only need a little to notice a difference in any beverage. Monk fruit extracts are what make the Organifi Green Juice tasty and pleasant.

Babylonian Wheatgrass

This organic wheatgrass juice powder comes from a plant (Triticum aestivum). Thanks to its potency and health benefits, it is believed to be a superfood.

It is rare because it would take at least 20 pounds of vegetables to get a one-ounce scoop. Its role is to enhance the potency of Organifi Green Juice further.

Other ingredients in the green juice include organic coconut water powder, red beet, chlorella, organic greens powder, and more.

Scientific Evidence for Organifi Green Juice

Organifi does not provide links to the results of laboratory tests conducted on the supplement. You'd only find claims and customer reviews about the product on the official website.

This lack of laboratory testing does not inspire much confidence in the product. But, several other scientific studies show the effectiveness of its ingredients. Many of these studies have been cited above when discussing the primary elements of Organifi's Green Juice.

Many people prefer to take green superfood supplements/powders. They are believed to be more bioavailable. Furthermore, studies have also shown that consuming leafy green vegetables may reduce inflammation.

All ingredients in the green juice supplement are endorsed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

So, while no national health body has endorsed the supplement, it contains ingredients backed by government approval and scientific studies.

Purchasing Organifi Green Juice

Organifi Green Juice is available on the official website. It comes in two delicious flavors, Original Mint and Crisp Apple. There are several ordering options available based on how much you want to buy, whether you want travel packs to take "on-the-go" or a large canister for home use, or if you wish to enroll in the subscribe and save service and get a delivery every month.

A one-time purchase is offered for $69.95; the monthly subscription price is $62.96.

All orders come with a 60-day money-back guarantee. You can contact customer service to discuss the return policy.

Telephone: 1-760-487-8587

Email: support@organifi.com

Conclusion

Organifi Green Juice is an organic superfood powder with potent detoxifying properties. Also, it has the perfect mixture of rare natural ingredients with many benefits. These ingredients include spirulina, matcha tea, turmeric, red beet, lemon powder, and more.

The company claims it is the ideal drink to help you start your day and to get through it in the best mood possible. Similarly, green juice is believed to have ingredients that facilitate weight loss by helping you cut calories and unhealthy food cravings.

Numerous studies have proven the effectiveness and potency of some of its ingredients. Green juice may be capable of delivering on its promises and has countless positive reviews from happy customers. Visit the official website to order Organifi Green Juice today!

