Opulent Power Duo Rishi & Vibhuti Talk About RV Homes' Wide Range Of  Tablescapes

Rishi & Vibhuti Homes came into existence in year 2020 after the outbreak of corona virus when house parties, intimate gatherings & hosting dinners became the new tradition and an ideal escape from masses. The main proposal for the launch was to give people an amazing dining experience with thoughtful ambience through tablescapes & candles which may add a mood to the meal.

"A tablescape is the first thing your guest will experience & it adds a comfort to the food that is served.” says Co founder Dr Vibhuti Dhaundiyal .

RV Homes offers the extensive and impressive range of tablescape & napkin rings. The linen, blended cotton & cotton fabrics are carefully chosen to construct the sets with an option of adding personalization with initials on the napkins to make it more inventive. The breakfast, high tea, calm dinner, countryside theme- the brand offers numerous options to the buyer .

The Oliver setup is immersed in the admixtures of hot pink and peach rendered with peonies print & compliments your high tea set up with hot pink napkins and peach mat embellished with dori edging. RV’s brew cocktail linens are crafted from grey canvas which is highlighted with the hot pink tiny frill. The teal meadow tablescapes bring a pinch of elegance to the table setting handcrafted with tassels.

“We being a clothing label, do not forget to add a little details & designs to the tablescape to make it more creative.”

RV Homes also offers multiple range of candles. They are made from natural essential oils & soy wax which serve as a reminder to revel in the slow life & enjoy the pleasures of life. The glazed textured glass beauties are perfect for your living rooms, console table, dining tables & the memorable gifts. It adds a gentle touch of fragrance to fill the space with oasis of calmness, serenity, peace & memories. It is blended with de-stressing oils in a 100% natural blend of soy based wax in our signature glass jar with a lid. Jasmine, raspberry, sea breeze,oud wood, wood spice, gulaab there are multiple options of scents & fragrance .

The tablescapes collection & candles are a wonder for having surmise meals at homes in the times of Covid when one couldn’t step out to fancy restaurants. The most powerful force behind the success of RV Homes is the designers’ philosophy to bring people an astonished dining experience and add positivity to the meals in the dark times. Customers have all been faithful to this range of label RV. The label believed in the happiness at home. It’s a feast to create a stylish layered tablescape set within the comfort of your home.

"With Stylish tabletop accessories, it’s been easier to make everyday moments special." concludes the doctor designer duo.

