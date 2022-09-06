Opa Bar And Café Is Mumbai's First To Integrate NFT Into Its Event

Mumbai is known for its vibrant nightlife and highly-animated clubs. Among a myriad of clubs and lounges standing in the heart of this city, Opa Bar and Café are amongst the most cherished. This authentic place celebrates the glory of Middle Eastern culture with savoury delicacies, an intricate interior and an energetic event night. After all this virtue, Opa Bar and Café is the first nightclub in Mumbai that was devised to integrate NFT into its event.

Yes, you read it right! On August 13th, 2022, Opa Bar & Café, located at The Peninsula Grand Hotel in Andheri East, hosted the 4th edition of ERROR with a Metaverse twist. ERROR is a pop-up party that is usually known for its mistakes made on purpose! The show was conceptualised by Rock Age Ent. LLP, which not only happens to be one of the leading event agencies in Mumbai but is also renowned for its curation of experiential events.

It was an extraordinary experience where exclusive VIPs gathered to grab a drink and view this unique experience of stunning visual and audio performances accompanied by exotic, international dancers. Moreover, ERROR featured Madoc, who is Mumbai's top celebrity DJ.



Opa Bar & Café, in collaboration with Rock Age, dropped ERROR NFT and gave their holders a one-time utility at the event. To grab this NFT, the guests had to participate in a promotional contest that was posted on the organisers' Instagram handles, and winners were announced for the same, wherein they were asked to share their METAMASK wallet addresses in their direct messages and the NFTs were transferred to their wallets! The holders of said NFTs were eligible for VIP table access, 2 complimentary imported drinks, and a traditional celebratory champagne shower. All they had to do was present their NFT to the bartender!



As interesting as this sounds, it was indeed an enticing event for the admirers to enjoy drinks and food while understanding the portrayal of the unique NFTs. Overall, it was a tremendous success and a unique experience of a one-of-a-kind event. Opa Bar and Café happens to be the first in Mumbai's nightlife space to choose to integrate NFTs into its ecosystem. Can this be a start to something revolutionary? What are your thoughts?

