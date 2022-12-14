Only 28% Of Tokens Left In D2T Presale Stage 4 As New Listings Approach - Buy Now Before It's Too Late

Dash 2 Trade is a brand new crypto analytics and social trading platform that aims to make trading cryptocurrencies more straightforward and less risky. It will go live in early 2023, and its timing is perfect, as crypto markets have entered a new era of uncertainty and complexity.

The platform has been in presale for a month and has raised over $9.5 million, allowing developers to organize a beta launch for their unique all-in-one Dashboard. The public test will go live soon, which is why Dash 2 Trade attracts new investors daily. Let's look at why D2T should be on top of your investing priority list.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now<<<

Massive D2T Token Sale In the Past Week

The official Dash 2 Trade token presale has been open for at least five weeks. It was supposed to have nine stages, but the current market situation has changed the roadmap significantly. As a result, the project's developers decided to kick things into a higher gear, so instead of launching the platform with all features on day one, Dash 2 Trade will launch its all-in-one dashboard first, followed by other advanced tools in 2023 and beyond.

The news came after the FTX crash, which put even more strain on crypto markets. The FTX scandal increased fear and distrust among investors, especially those who don't understand how crypto markets work. However, since Dash 2 Trade's unique platform is designed to make investing in cryptos easier and less risky, the developers decided to launch some features early. They aim to help traders get the valuable insights they need to find the best buy and sell opportunities, resulting in higher returns.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now<<<

Exchanges Lining Up to List D2T Tokens

Dash 2 Trade's utility token, D2T, is already in talks with many significant exchanges eager to list the token as soon as possible. The platform already stuck a deal with two platforms - LBank and BitMart. However, these are just the first two listings that will offer the D2T token in 2023.

The IEO will come after the presale is over. Judging from the sudden increase in investments, it will likely end in the third week of December 2022. Therefore, you still have some time to invest early and get the highest returns after the listing. All news and details about the IEO and other listings are available on Dash 2 Trade's social media channels, so make sure to follow them to get the latest news in real-time.

The 70,000-strong community is hoping for 10x gains, but many crypto experts say the returns could be much higher. According to Duco Van Rooose, the CPO of Dash 2 Trade, the entire team is fully dedicated to creating a professional crypto analytics tool that provides the features it promises. The results are visible already, but the real boom will likely happen only after the IEO, as the news about Dash 2 Trade spread throughout the entire crypto community.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now<<<

Dashboard Beta Launch Sneak Peak

Dash 2 Trade will have a full suite of crypto-trading tools by Q3, 2023, available for everyone. However, the platform's crown jewel - the all-in-one dashboard will launch in beta mode after the presale ends. The beta will show users how the platform works and what it can do in a real-world environment.

That includes everything from scoring every individual project using key metrics such as team credentials behind the project, the security audit quality, tokenomics, and much more. The scoring system will have five main categories. Each one will have a score of 0 to 100. That will give investors a better feel about all cryptos on the market, allowing them to pinpoint the best investment opportunities with the highest return potential. The beta comes at the perfect time, as crypto investors need a versatile tool to help filter good crypto projects from the bad.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now<<<

Features That Will Become Available In the Future

Dash 2 Trade will add an entire arsenal of valuable tools to the platform in the next six months. All features will be integrated into the analytics and metrics dashboard to provide users with all details about any cryptocurrency. That includes everything from curated signals to social trading, technical details, auto-trading, backtesting, social sentiment analysis, and much more.

You might have recognized some of these features, as they are available on other platforms. However, similar platforms like Cryptohopper and Cointelegraph Markets Pro use less advanced analytics or provide users with multiple tools that can help cryptocurrency traders get better results.

Dash 2 Trade, on the other hand, offers two paid subscription models that provide accurate, relevant, and professional metrics at an affordable price. As a result, it has the potential to redefine the entire industry by providing users with valuable insights that will have a positive outcome on every trade they make.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now<<<

Don't Miss Your Chance to Invest

Dash 2 Trade presale is still open, so you still have time to invest early and get high returns in the future. Less than 28% of D2T tokens are on sale, so hurry up and invest in one of the most perspective cryptocurrency platforms of 2022. Dash 2 Trade will change how we think about trading digital currencies, making it an excellent long-term investment.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now<<<