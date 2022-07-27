Online Psychic Reading - Best Psychic Reader Sites for Free Readings by Phone or Online Chat

What comes to mind when you hear the words "online psychic readings"?

For most people, the first thing that pops into their head is a seer sitting in a dark room with a crystal ball, trying to tell them their future. They think of a psychic reader as someone who can read minds or predict the future.

While some psychics may be able to do those things, there is so much more that they can offer! From tarot readings to dream analysis, past life readings, love readings, career forecasts, and spiritual readings, there are many different types of psychic readings that can help you gain insight into your life.

In other words, psychic readings can be used for many purposes, such as gaining insight into past relationships or experiences, discovering your life's purpose, or simply getting guidance in your current situation.

Thanks to the rise of the digital world, you don't even have to step out of your home to get a psychic reading. Live psychics are available online to deliver sessions via chat, phone, and video readings.



The Best Online Psychic Reading Sites of 2022



1. Psychic Source – Users favorite destination for love readings & relationship advice (3 Free Trial Minutes + 75% Off for First Time Users)



2. Kasamba – A time-tested platform for life-changing forecasts, career prospects and astrology readings (3 Free Minutes + 70% Off for New Users)



3. Purple Garden – Best for tarot readings, fortune-telling, and dream analysis ($10 Worth of Free Credit with Any Purchase)

Why Are These Platforms Considered the Best Psychic Reading Online Destinations?



If you type "online psychic readings", in the Google search bar, a long list of psychic reading sites will come in front of you. You may even find some individual psychic readers offering clairvoyant services online.

So, what makes the sites mentioned above so special?

Well, for starters, these platforms have decades of experience delivering accurate and personalized psychic predictions to users worldwide. Over the years, they have established a massive network of the best online psychics from different backgrounds, cultures, and countries – all with an exceptional passion for psychic readings.

As a beginner, you must also know that not all online psychics you come across are legit. Some of them may lure you into a psychic reading session where they'll share nothing but generalized predictions and pre-programmed revelations. They'll try their best to connect the dots so that all predictions seem relevant to your situation, but you won't gain anything from these sessions.

It may be difficult to tell the difference between an authentic psychic reader and a scammer. Hence, it's best to head to reliable psychic reading sites that thousands and millions of users trust and rave about.

In this section, we'll provide a detailed review of our chosen platforms so you have a better idea of why they may be the best out there.

1. Psychic Source : Prepare to Take Big Steps in Life With the Advice from the Best Love Psychics

Psychic Source is another prominent name in the online psychic reading world. It has a global reader and user base that speaks volumes of its reputation and track record. If you're looking for a psychic online that you can trust for major life decisions, this is the place to be.

Here are a few convincing reasons to consider obtaining a psychic reading online at Psychic Source.

Straightforward Navigation



The simple and user-friendly interface of the website promises a seamless process of finding your ideal psychic reader. Once you register on the platform, you'll have two options:

Search by psychic reading type

Search by reader type

The first option's results will reveal the explanation of angel and tarot card readings, dream interpretation , love readings, spiritual readings, numerology readings, and astrology readings, followed by different online psychics offering them.

The second option allows you to apply filters like specialties, reading style, and tools when searching for a psychic online. The results will show the readers' photos, fees per minute, availability, and star ratings.

You can click on a reader's name to visit their profile, displaying detailed information. Moreover, the "Listen to Message" feature lets you get an in-depth idea of what to expect from a reading.

Get the Smart Algorithm to Assist You



For users that struggle with finding the right psychic reader even after going through profiles and using search filters, Psychic Source has the perfect tool: the Psychic Finding Tool.

It'll ask you a few questions regarding your situation, feelings, and the type of guidance you're seeking. It'll then show a list of the most relevant psychics. This helps narrow down your options when confusion overshadows judgment so you can make an informed decision quickly.

Sign Up in Minutes



Once you've chosen an advisor to get a psychic reading from, you must create an account on Psychic Source. This involves sharing your name and address and creating a password.

You'll also have to pick one of the following packages to move forward.

10 minutes for $10

20 minutes for $20

30 minutes for $30

To receive a $5 bonus, don't forget to sign up for the Membership Rewards program.

Payment Options



You can top up your account using your debit card, credit card, or PayPal to start receiving psychic readings. Rest assured that the transaction will be secure. Also, no amount will be deducted until you schedule a session with one of the psychics online. In fact, you'll only be charged after the reader has joined the meeting.

Converse How You Like



Unlike Kasamba, Psychic Source enables users to talk to their psychics via video call in addition to the standard live chat and audio call features.

You can check which options a reader gives on their profile, so you don't feel uncomfortable at any point. If your chosen advisor is online, you can connect with them instantly by clicking the "Chat" or "Schedule a Call" button.

You'll be able to see the time duration for which a reader is available, so you plan your session accordingly.

Tick, Tock, Tick, Tock!



Another thing we like about getting a psychic reading on this platform is that a countdown clock keeps ticking at the top of the screen. This means you can keep an eye on the minutes that have passed.

Once you're out of credits, you can end the session or add more money to your account.

Welcome Gifts



All newbies receive three minutes for a free psychic reading online. They can use this time to talk to any psychic they like.

Make sure you make the most of this session by asking the right questions and evaluating the reader's style, approach, and talents.

Once you're ready for a paid reading, you'll receive a 75% discount. This makes the experience super affordable and rewarding for beginners.

Low Fees



Psychic Source has tons of cheap psychics with a starting rate of $1 per minute. The fees vary greatly depending on how qualified, experienced, and well-rated a reader is.

If you're okay with spending more on a session, you can look for the best psychics online with slightly higher rates.

Satisfaction Guarantee



Right on the website's home page, you'll find the promise of refunds for unhappy customers. This is how much Psychic Source values your satisfaction.

The reimbursement will be in the form of credits you can use for future readings on the platform.

Psychic Source also ensures that your personal information and billing details remain confidential and secure by storing everything on the website only. No third parties are involved at any step of the transaction or psychic reading.

Positive Feedback from Users



Over the last three decades, Psychic Source has gathered numerous positive reviews from users worldwide. Since the platform doesn't clarify how it chooses readers, the customer reviews will be your guide for choosing the best psychics.

Some of the best readers on the site include:

Valerie (specializes in love readings and tarot readings)

Mackenzie (specializes in tarot and angel card readings and general psychic readings)

Tivon (specializes in energy readings and clairvoyant services)



>> Connect with a Gifted Advisor at Psychic Source for FREE



2. Kasamba : Get Insights into Your Personality and Professional Life from Trusted Psychics

Thanks to Kasamba's 20 years of experience and strict psychic screening policies, you can expect to connect with the best psychics from anywhere in the world. While many of its readers specialize in career revelations, numerology, and astrological readings, they are also open to discussing matters related to your spiritual journey, past life, dreams, and relationships.

Here are a few convincing reasons to consider obtaining a psychic reading online at Kasamba.

A Well-Maintained and Optimized Website



Kasamba's website design is simple and aesthetic. Once you land on the home page, you'll find it easy to navigate without any cues.

First, you must register on the platform to access psychic readings online. You'll have to provide your email address and create a username and password.

Once your account is ready for use, you can look into different reader profiles to find the perfect mystic advisor for your problems.

When you click the "Let's chat" button to start a conversation with a psychic reader, a new window will appear, asking you to enter your credit card details. This step is a prerequisite for getting a psychic reading at Kasamba.

2000+ Psychic Readers at Your Disposal



It wouldn't be wrong to say that Kasamba is the hub of online psychics. Here, you have access to more than 2000 readers. Each expert specializes in particular psychic mediums and types of psychic readings.

These mystic specialists are thoroughly screened to ensure they have the proper qualifications, credentials, and experience to deliver psychic readings online. You can check their bios to make sense of their reading style and personality. Reviews and ratings from customers are also highlighted, so you know what you're getting yourself into before making a decision.

Chat or Phone – It's Up to You!



All live psychics on the platform are available via chat. However, some readers also offer phone psychic readings for users who wish to connect on a deeper level.

You'll find the respective button on a psychic reader's profile. This means you can choose to consult with someone who offers readings via your preferred communication method.

You can simply click on "Chat" or "Call" to begin your psychic reading session. If a reader is "Busy", you'll have the option to receive a notification when they're back online by tapping "Notify Me".

Connect With an Advisor before a Session



This distinctive feature allows you to send a message to a psychic reader before scheduling a psychic reading.

Under the "Let's Chat" button, you'll find an option that says "Request a Reading". A new window will open when you click on it, prompting you to send a message to the reader. You can take this opportunity to explain what kind of reading you're looking for or how much you're willing to pay per minute.

This means you can get a psychic reading at your desired rate at Kasamba. Of course, it'll be up to the reader to accept or decline your offer. You can also mention a deadline for your session if you want to talk about an urgent matter.

Three Minutes for a Free Psychic Reading Online + Introductory Discount



As a first-timer, you can enjoy three-minute free psychic readings with every reader on the platform. But keep in mind that you must enter your billing details before availing yourself of this offer.

As soon as your trial is over, the platform will charge your card per minute. If you don't like the psychic predictions shared during this time, you can call off the session immediately so that you don't have to pay for unsatisfactory service. Otherwise, you can continue with the paid session.

On your first paid reading, you'll receive a 70% discount.

Psychic Readings on Your Phone



Whether you're on your way home from work or sitting on your couch with your laptop in another room, you can get psychic readings at Kasamba using the official app on your phone.

This app is compatible with Android and iOS devices. You can download it free to enjoy sessions with your favorite psychics whenever you like.

The app shows much more user reviews than you can access on the desktop site. Besides, the flexibility and convenience are always greater when using your phone.

There Are Psychic Readings for Every Occasion



Kasamba psychics are trained to give readings on various topics using a psychic medium they specialize in. These could be tarot cards, astrology charts, numerology tools, crystal balls, or oracle cards.

Whether you're tensed about your relationship on the rock, want to improve your financial situation, or just wish to know what the coming days will bring, Kasamba readers have got you covered.

Cheap Psychic Readings



This platform was originally designed to help more and more people benefit from psychic readings. If someone couldn't find a local psychic or didn't have the money to see a reader in person, they would visit the Kasamba website and find a psychic online offering a rate they could afford.

Besides, the option of requesting a rate makes the experience more affordable. You can use a search filter to weed out expensive psychics to save time when looking for reliable cheap psychics.

A typical cheap session would start at less than a two dollars per minute. The most experienced readers, however, may charge up to $7.

Easy Refunds (Up to 50%)



Suppose you pay for a psychic reading but don't like the outcomes or realize compatibility issues with the psychic reader. In that case, you can request the customer service representatives return your money.

They won't threaten or embarrass you; your amount will be refunded without delay. This is a promise to all users from Kasamba because it believes in the quality of its readers and their predictions.

Make sure you submit your request within 24 hours of booking a session to qualify for a refund.

Lots of Positive Reviews for the Top Psychics



Kasamba has a 93% user satisfaction rate per the reviews people leave on the site.

Some of the best online psychics on the site include:

Master Enigma (specializes in dream analysis and astrology readings)

Immense Spark n Aura (specializes in tarot readings, spell casting, relationship advice, and spiritual readings)

Love Specialist Isabelle (specializes in love readings)



>> Get a Risk-Free Psychic Reading Online at Kasamba!



3. Purple Garden : Explore Your Destiny Offerings with an Insightful Psychic Reading Online

This modern site has recently gained a lot of popularity because of its mobile app designed to meet all needs of smartphone users. However, the desktop site is also an excellent place to look for the perfect psychic online for your needs.

Purple Garden entered the online psychic reading world in 2006. So far, it has earned a large customer base of loyal users.

Here are a few convincing reasons to consider obtaining a psychic reading online at Purple Garden.

Thorough Psychic Screening



This site claims to vet each psychic by reviewing their resumes and evaluating their clairvoyant skills, past work experience, and achievements. It then goes the extra mile to perform a test video reading to ensure the applicant is 100% authentic, qualified, and talented.

Accurate Psychic Readings across Subjects



Purple Garden accommodates users looking for a wide variety of psychic readings, from fortune-telling to past life readings, spiritual readings, and other clairvoyant services.

If you're at a crossroads and want to gain clarity in life regarding any matter, psychics on this platform will gladly help you.

Multilingual Services



You don't need to look for a local psychic if you want to obtain a psychic reading in a language other than English.

Purple Garden has mystic advisors from all corners of the world. On top of this, it makes it a point to offer readings in multiple languages to embrace diversity. These include but are not limited to French, Swedish, Dutch, Chinese, Japanese, Italian, and German.

Easy to Find the Ideal Reader



Like other psychic reading platforms, Purple Garden displays elaborate profiles of its psychics on the website. You can either go through these bios manually or use search filters to shortlist the most appropriate readers.

You can check each psychic's credentials, ratings, specialties, and track records on their profile. It'll show their preferred mode of communication (live chat, voice call, or video session). The rates for each reading type will also be highlighted to help you make an informed decision.

Wide Price Range



One of the pros of this site is that its readers offer psychic readings in different price ranges. You can enjoy sessions for as low as $0.99 if you have money constraints. Otherwise, readings may go up to $6.99 per minute. This allows all users to obtain psychic predictions within their budgets.

Since this platform doesn't offer introductory discounts or free psychic readings, you must do proper research on a psychic reader, double-check their fees, and ensure they suit you before committing to a session.

Cashback Offer + Referral Bonus



Newcomers on this platform qualify for a one-off bonus of $10 instead of free minutes.

Furthermore, Purple Garden offers incentives for all users through cashback on each purchase. It also promises a referral bonus for inviting people to the platform. You can use the money from the former to book future readings.

Unlike the introductory offers on other psychic reading sites, the cashback ensures a long-term reward for new and loyal customers.

High-performing Mobile App



Purple Garden's application provides more functionality than the desktop site. It has a pleasant interface with user-friendly features. It puts the top-rated psychics in the spotlight so that you know which readers are the most popular among users.

Refund Policy



While this site doesn't offer a money-back guarantee for unsatisfied users, it does give refunds to users that face technical issues during a psychic reading. For this, you must email the customer support staff explaining the issue within three days.

Nevertheless, the site reserves the right to accept or reject your claim and give a partial or full refund. You may either get credits for future readings or cash in your account.

Overwhelmingly Positive User Response



Purple Garden encourages users to leave reviews online after spending five minutes in a psychic reading session. You can read these testimonials on the profiles of the respective psychics.

Some of the best online psychics on the site include:

Paul85 (specializes in numerology readings)

Readings.by.Steph (specializes in tarot card readings)

mr10ofcups (specializes in love and relationship readings)



>> Find your True Path with Psychic Readings at Purple Garden

Best Online Psychic Readings Services - Your Questions Answered





Is it Better to Obtain Psychic Readings Via Mobile App than Desktop Site?



There are a few things to consider when deciding which platform is best for you.

First, what is your preferred method of communication? Do you prefer to chat with someone online or talk on the phone?

The mobile app might be a better option for you if you prefer to chat. You can also get readings through video chat on the mobile app, which can be a fun and unique way to connect with your psychic reader.

Another thing to consider is the type of reading you're looking for. Some psychics offer readings via email, while others only do phone or chat psychic readings. It may be better to use a laptop or desktop computer for emails. Otherwise, both platforms would do.

It is also important to note that a psychic platform's smartphone application usually offers greater flexibility, convenience, and functionality than its desktop site.

Remember, though, that not all psychic reading platforms have their official mobile apps. For those that do, considering all these factors can help you decide whether getting psychic readings on the mobile app or desktop site is a better idea.

How Do Numerology Readings Work and What Can You Expect from Them?



Numerology readings are a type of divination used to help people understand their life paths and choices. Numerology is the study of numbers and how they correspond to certain aspects of our lives. It typically deals with self-discovery and predictions.

Numerologists believe that the numbers in our lives can tell us a lot about our character, destiny, and even our future. In this context, a numerology reading can help you better understand yourself and your relationships with others.

To get a numerology reading , you must provide the numerologist with your full name and birth date. They will use this information to calculate your personal number vibration. This number will give them an overview of your life path and what you can expect.

The expert will perform multi-layered calculations and create a chart. They'll then use their intuitive powers to determine your strengths and weaknesses and gauge your possibility of becoming something.

If you're ready to explore the mysteries of your numerology chart, make sure you choose a reliable reader with sufficient knowledge of ancient art.

Are Your Chat Psychic Readings Saved on the Platform?



It depends on the website you're getting a reading from. Some psychic sites like Purple Garden save a transcript of your chat with a psychic reader. The sole purpose is to ensure you don't miss out on any advice, prediction, or revelation from the session.

You can access this transcript once the session is over. Select "My Orders" in the menu, choose your desired chat, and click on the "Transcript" button.

If you can't find a transcript from a particular reading or have trouble opening it, feel free to reach out to the customer service team. They'll fix the issue as soon as possible.

Rest assured that these transcripts are only accessible by you. They won't be leaked to third parties or be subjected to any other privacy risks.

You can review your chats whenever you like. Since you won't be busy taking down notes during the session, you'll find it easier to focus properly on the questions you want to ask and the answers given by the psychic reader.

What's the Best Way to Identify the Perfect Psychic Reading Expert for Your Situation?



There are endless options to find top online psychics . While this is a good thing, beginners often get confused about picking the right expert from a pool of highly qualified, experienced, and popular psychic readers – and rightly so.

However, it shouldn't be this tricky.

First, you must determine your preferred reading category and budget so that you only look for psychics that match your requirements. Use the search filters available on websites to shortlist potential readers.

Next, look for experts with five-star ratings and then go through their profiles to better understand their personality and reading style. If you don't feel a connection with someone, remove them from the list.

Once you find someone who seems to be the right match, check out the reviews other users have left on their profiles. They'll give you clarity on what to expect. Make sure your chosen reader has helped several clients in the same situation as you, so there's little to no risk of disappointment.

What Should You Do if a Psychic Reader Asks Personal Questions During a Session?



If you're having a reading with a psychic and they ask a personal question that you're not comfortable answering, it can be difficult to know how to react. However, it's important not to panic.

If you are uncomfortable with the questions the reader is asking, the best thing to do is politely decline to answer. You can say something like, "I'm sorry, but I don't feel comfortable answering that."

If the psychic persists, you can explain that you're not comfortable sharing personal information and end the reading. You do not have to provide any explanation; simply say "thank you for your time" and leave.

It's important to remember that you are in control of the reading. Don't hesitate to end the session if you feel like the psychic reader is crossing a line. You don't owe anyone an explanation; your privacy is more important.

Concluding Thoughts



Psychic readings can be a powerful tool in your life if you believe in mystic energies and can find a trustworthy psychic reader with clairvoyant gifts.

No matter how dark your future may seem right now, or if you're on the verge of quitting your goals due to persisting feelings of helplessness, a psychic reading online can be your savior.

So many people worldwide have tried psychic readings and continue relying on them to make major life decisions. Once you find your ideal reader, there'll be no turning back!

With their support, guidance, and advice, you can confidently overcome the biggest challenges and fight the worst situations. Just ensure you stay away from scammers and only book readings on reliable platforms.

Best of luck!