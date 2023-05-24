Best Online Casino Saudi Arabia: Top 15 Real Money Casinos

Top 15 Saudi Arabia casino sites

Betfinal - Best in class

Lucky Dreams - Most deposit options

Cosmoswin - Best Bitcoin Casino

Betplay.io - Fastest Crypto Casino

Bigwins - Best Bitcoin Cashback

Vave - Best Crypo Highroller Promotions

BC.game - Most Lively Crypto Casino

Blizz.io - Best Crypto Tournaments

Mirax - Best Payment Options

7bit casino - Best Design

Tsars - Best Free Spin Bonus

Katsubet - Best Responsible Gambling Sources

Betplays - Best Sportsbook Section

Bets.io - Best Races

Bitstarz - Best VIP Program

These casino sites are exceptional for many reasons, meaning we’ve got a lot to cover here. Keep reading about the 15 best online casinos in Saudi Arabia and we’ll make it worth your while.

Disclaimer: Online gambling, betting and casinos are illegal in Saudi Arabia, this guide aims to guide punters visiting Saudi Arabia or passing through. Remember to always check with local laws before creating a casino account and that all gambling sites are +18 or older. Gambling is highly addictive and if you, or someone you know needs help, continue reading and check the last headline “Always gamble responsible” for guidance.

Betfinal

Betfinal is among the Saudi Arabia online casinos that provide great betting options. There’s no shortage of things to explore at Betfinal. So, there’s no surprise the brand reached the top of our list - after all, the easiest way to provide a great online gambling experience is to offer a wide variety.

When it comes to Saudi casino games, Betfinal offers a great collection powered by top developers. However, the betting site is primarily known for sports betting - this is a field where Betfinal takes the gambling experience for online gamblers to another level.

Pros

A wide variety of sports tournaments and leagues

A lot of online online slots

Fast-responding and friendly live chat representatives

Excellent welcome bonus and generous promotions

Cons

Betfinal doesn’t offer a mobile app

Live chat support isn’t available 24/7

Betfinal Deposit Bonuses and VIP-Programs

Betfinal offers a generous welcome bonus package that allows players to claim each bonus with at least a $10 deposit. There are four deposit bonuses. The first is a 100% bonus up to $500, the next two are 50% up to $1,000, the fourth is 100% up to $500

After the $3,000 welcome bonus, you can get various bonuses depending on your deposits and lost bets.

You’ll find lots of bonuses and promotions at Betfinal every day of the week.

Online Slots and Casino Games at Betfinal

We’ve already mentioned that the game variety is among the most significant advantages of this Saudi Arabia casino site. Betfinal has a vast collection of high-quality games. You can choose between over 3500 slots and tens of baccarat, roulette, and blackjack variations.

The live game providers are Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, and other leading game providers. The likes of Spinomenal, Pragmatic Play, and Microgaming power the thousands of slot games on this Saudi online casino.

Saudi Arabia Deposit and Withdrawal Options at Betfinal

Betfinal accepts traditional payment options, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. Supported payment options include Visa, Mastercard, Scardu, Ecopayz, and MuchBetter as well as cryptocurrencies. If you’re choosing cryptocurrencies, the casino suggests using Tether or Eutaria.

Please note that at Betfinal, you should have one payment option for deposits and withdrawals. That being said, we recommend choosing the right payment option. Thankfully, the casino gives players from Saudi Arabia a wide variety of options.

Lucky Dreams ( www.luckydreams.com )

Lucky Dreams

Lucky Dreams can well be the Saudi Arabia online casino site of your dreams! With a wide range of themes and games, the casino offers slots with amazing jackpots.

Apart from the games and jackpots, there are several reasons why the casino ranks so high on our list. For example, Lucky Dreams has 24/7 customer support, showing dedication to its customers. Additionally, the casino has a VIP club where VIP members can get unique rewards and personalised offers.

Pros

Wonderful jackpots on slot games

An extensive collection of games

24/7 customer support

Valuable rewards and promotions, including VIP

Cons

Unavailable in some countries

There’s a maximum daily win limit

Lucky Dreams Deposit Bonuses and VIP-Programs

The casino has a generous welcome offer. On the first deposit, you’ll get a 100% bonus of up to $500 and 100 free spins. It’s followed by the same bonus with 50 free spins on your second deposit.

The third deposit awards a 50% bonus of up to $1000 and 50 free spins. Finally, the fourth deposit gives a 25% bonus of up to $2000 and 100 free spins. You get the second, third, and fourth bonuses using the bonus codes LUCKY2, LUCKY3, and LUCKY4.

Games at Lucky Dreams

Lucky Dreams has a vast collection of slots and live casino games. You can discover new games or find your favourite ones by scrolling down the “Casino” page or searching with the name or the provider.

Table games, including roulette, blackjack, and baccarat are also available. Live casino games are another field where Lucky Dream excels, providing a wide variety of games and game shows for Saudi Arabian online casino fans.

Saudi Arabia Deposit and Withdrawal Options at Lucky Dreams

Lucky Dreams accepts Visa, Mastercard, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies as deposit and withdrawal options. The supported methods are Interac, MiFinity, Astropay, EcoPayz, Flexepin, MuchBetter, Jeton, and iDebit. As for the cryptocurrencies, you can deposit and withdraw with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Binance, Ethereum, Tether, and Ripple.

Lucky Dreams doesn’t apply any fees on deposits and withdrawals, which is great.

Cosmoswin

Cosmoswin is another excellent gambling site on our Saudi Arabian online casino list. Owned by Final Enterprises N.V., the casino has a legal licence issued in Curacao. Cosmoswin offers an incredible welcome bonus that Saudi Arabian gamblers wouldn’t want to miss out on.

Apart from the welcome offer, Cosmoswin has other admirable qualities, too. The online casino Saudi Arabia offers a good selection of games and accepts cryptocurrencies. The site has an impressive design as well.

Let’s discuss the pros and cons of Cosmoswin, the casino’s welcome bonus, and game variety.

Pros

A generous welcome bonus

A lot of games

Classy design

A wide variety of cryptocurrencies

Cons

Live chat support isn’t available

No sportsbook section

Cosmoswin Deposit Bonuses and VIP-Programs

The Saudi Arabia online casino offers a welcome bonus called Supernova. Supernova offers a 100% bonus of up to $20,000 and 100 free spins. The minimum deposit for this offer is $100 and you can withdraw your winnings after fulfilling the wagering requirement of 40 times within two weeks.

When fulfilling the requirement, online slots provide a 100% stake contribution. Several exceptional slot games have a 20% stake contribution, while video poker and pai gow have 10%. Table and live casino games have a 1% stake contribution.

Games at Cosmoswin

Cosmoswin offers a good selection of games for all online gamblers, including video slot machines, board games and live dealer games. The casino has over 2,500 slots and tens of live casino games. The online casino Saudi Arabia even boasts 400 Blackjack titles.

The games on the website are listed conveniently, helping you find your favourites. Hot and newly added slots are listed separately as well as high RTP games.

Saudi Arabia Deposit and Withdrawal Options at Cosmoswin

There are a lot of cryptocurrencies supported at Cosmoswin. You can easily choose your favourite and start depositing into your account. Let’s discuss the cryptocurrencies you can use as your payment options at Cosmoswin.

A total of nine cryptocurrencies are accepted at Cosmoswin. Those are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin , Tether, DAI, USD Coin, and Shiba Inu. With so many options, you’re sure to find a suitable one for you.

Betplay

Betplay.io is among the best crypto casinos with plenty to offer. The casino supports the Bitcoin Lightning network, a technology that enables cheaper and faster transactions. Betplay.io is the fastest crypto casino on our list with this unique feature.

Thanks to the Bitcoin Lightning network, Betplay.io players can deposit instantly with almost no fees. The Bitcoin Lightning wallet enables cash out in next to no time, adding a layer of convenience to the gambling experience.

Pros

Instant deposits and quick cash out

A lot of crypto options

Live chat is available

Around 6,000 game titles

Cons

Payment methods other than crypto aren’t accepted

10% cashback is only available for VIP members

Betplay Deposit Bonuses and VIP-Programs

Betplay.io has a generous 100% welcome bonus on your first deposit. You need to fulfil the wagering requirements to get the bonus.

On your first deposit, you get a 100% bonus of up to 50,000 micro-bitcoins, 200 milli-Ethereum, 3,000 dogecoins, 1,000 USDT/BUSD/USDC, 5 BNB, 10 XMR, 2,000 XPR, 90,000,000 Shiba Inu and 1,500 SAND. You have a week to claim the bonus and 30 days to fulfil the requirements.

Games at Betplay

As we’ve already mentioned, Betplay.io has around 6,000 titles. That includes slots, table games, and live casino games. The games are sorted into categories like most popular, new, provably fair, and casino favourites.

The online casino partners with the best game providers in the online gambling industry. The providers include Betsoft, NetEnt, Spinomenal, and more.

Saudi Arabia Deposit and Withdrawal Options at Betplay

You won’t find traditional payment methods at Betplay.io, but if you’re looking for cryptocurrencies, you will find the most convenient options here. The crypto options include Bitcoin, Binance, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, TRON, Monero, and Tether. Combined with the Bitcoin Lightning network, you can deposit and cash out in next to no time at this fantastic online casino.

Bigwins

Bigwins is another unique online casino on our list. As you can see, each of these casinos has something that makes them stand out in the competition, and Big Wins is no exception. This online casino Saudi Arabia offers up to 20% cashback, making the gambling experience even more fun!

Pros

Up to 20% cashback

100% welcome bonus

A lot of supported cryptocurrencies

Live chat support available

Cons

Only cryptocurrencies are accepted

Relatively less game variety than other casinos on the list

Bigwins Deposit Bonuses and VIP-Programs

Bigwins crypto casino has a superb welcome bonus offer. New players can get a 100% bonus of up to 250 USDT or the equivalent of that in another currency. You immediately get this bonus after making your first deposit on the website.

The wagering requirement for the bonus is 35x on slots specifically. This requirement is to be completed within seven days.

Games at Bigwins

Although we mentioned a slightly less variety of games, you can still find a lot of unique and exciting games at Bigwins. Those games include slot titles, table games, crash, and many more. The games are categorised into Top, Win Big, Megaways, Bonus buy, and Drops and Wins.

Saudi Arabia Deposit and Withdrawal Options at Bigwins

There’s no shortage of payment options at Bigwins. Like many of the online casinos in Saudi Arabia it offers the majority of renowned and well-established cryptocurrencies as deposit and withdrawal options. These options are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Binance, Binance USD, Ethereum, Ripple, Tron, Dai, Cardano, USD Coin, and Tether.

Vave

The next online casino Saudi Arabia on our list is Vave.com. Vave offers the best regular promotions, including a 100% cashback on Sundays, up to 50% bonus on Thursdays, and more. That’s something deserving of our attention, and there’s no surprise Vave.com made it high on our list of the best Saudi Arabian online casinos.

Vave.com focuses on slots and live casino games and sports betting alike. The casino section has as a wide variety of options as the sportsbook section.

Pros

Great regular promotions

Most major cryptocurrencies are available

Wide variety in both casino and sportsbook sections

Website interface is available in 19 languages

Cons

Doesn’t have a mobile app

Live chat support isn’t available in all the languages site interface is available in

Vave.com Deposit Bonuses and VIP-Programs

The online casino’s welcome bonus offer involves a 100% cashback bonus. This is an exciting offer, considering most of the casinos on our list don’t offer cashback as a part of their high roller bonuses.

Once you sign up and make your first deposit of at least 20 USDT on Vave, you can start playing slots and live casino games. On the first Sunday after your first deposit, you can get a 100% cashback of up to 1 BTC.

Games at Vave.com

Vave.com allows players to explore various games, including slots, live dealer games, game shows, and more.

The games are present conveniently and you can also search or sort by providers. More importantly, players can play demo versions of the game before they decide to start betting real money on this Saudi Arabia online casino.

Saudi Arabia Deposit and Withdrawal Options at Vave.com

Vave supports most of the major cryptocurrencies as payment options. These include Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Tether, and more. With so many deposit options, amazing regular promotions, and a generous welcome cashback offer, Vave is among the best Saudi Arabia online casino sites.

BC.game

BC.game is another impressive gambling site on our list. The casino is among the most lively crypto betting websites thanks to a live chat on the home page. The chat is always busy with players discussing their experiences, so it’s a great way of communicating with people while playing.

BC.game also provides a lively gambling experience with a wide array of cryptocurrencies available as payment options. Keep reading about BC.game and its features!

Pros

Live chat where you can communicate with other players

Wonderful welcome bonus

A long list of accepted cryptocurrencies

Many responsible gaming tools and sources

Cons

The menu is a little hard to navigate

A limited number of live casino game

BC.game Deposit Bonuses and VIP-Programs

The online casino offers a welcome package that involves the first four deposits you make on the website. The minimum deposit for the first bonus is $10 and you can get a 180% bonus of up to 20,000 BCD. The second bonus, activated with a deposit of at least $50, is a 240% bonus of up to 40,000 BCD.

The third deposit of $100 awards a 300% bonus up to 60,000. The fourth and final deposit of $200 grants a 360% bonus of up to a whopping 100,000 BCD.

Games at BC.game

BC offers a variety of slots, table games, and live dealer casino games. The games are divided into categories: new releases, hot games, BC originals, and more. If you scroll down a bit, you’ll find the recent big wins section showing the recent massive wins on the games you can play at BC.

Saudi Arabia Deposit and Withdrawal Options at BC.game

Let’s list the supported deposit and withdrawal options at BC online casino. These options are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple, Cardano, Polkadot, BSC, Tron, Solana, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Polygon, Cronos, Optimism, Fantom, Thorchain, Near, and Cosmos. It’s evident that BC offers the widest choice of cryptocurrencies among the best online casinos we’ve listed so far.

Blizz.io

We’re moving on to Blizz - one of the best online gambling sites with fantastic tournaments and opportunities to win massive prizes. Blizz allows players to take place in monthly races with amazing rewards.

You can participate and get a chance to win the prize money as you play your favourite games.

Blizz has a distinguished website interface with a blue background and cyan design cues. With a wide variety of live dealer games and an impressive welcome offer, Blizz.io deserves your attention.

Pros

Amazing tournaments such as monthly races

A 100% welcome bonus of up to 1 BTC

Up to 5,000 game titles

VIP program

Cons

Not many responsible gaming resources listed

Table games could use more variations

Blizz.io Deposit Bonuses and VIP-Programs

Blizz online casino Saudi Arabia offers a generous bonus for the first two deposits on the website. On your first deposit, you can get a 100% bonus of up to 1 BTC. On the second deposit, you’ll get a 50% of up to 1.2 BTC!

The expiry date for the welcome offer is 30 days after registration. There’s a wagering requirement applied to the offer, which is 40 times the bonus amount.

Games at Blizz.io

Blizz offers up to 5,000 games in Saudi Arabia, of which more than 3500 are slots. The games you can play at the online casino are powered by 41 well-established providers. There’s no shortage of jackpot slots as well.

The casino has a fairly good number of live casino games. With such a wide variety, Blizz can match the needs and expectations of players with different tastes when gambling online.

Saudi Arabia Deposit and Withdrawal Options at Blizz.io

Blizz online casino Saudi Arabia supports bank transfers as well as cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies available at Blizz include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Tether. You can choose your desired payment option and enjoy the wonderful welcome bonus and promotions at Blizz.

Mirax

Mirax is a Saudi Arabian casino with the most extended list of available payment options. If you’re looking for an online casino Saudi Arabia with a lot of payment options or if you’re going to use multiple payment methods, check Mirax out. Mirax has all the qualities to be considered one of the most adequate and pleasant crypto casinos.

Pros

Extended list of supported cryptocurrencies

A fair number of games available

Great bonuses and promotions

VIP program offers 10 levels with valuable perks

Cons

No live chat support

Achieving the highest levels in the VIP program can be really hard

Mirax Deposit Bonuses and VIP-Programs

The welcome bonus package at Mirax involves four deposits. The first one is a 100% bonus of up to 200 CAD and 50 free spins. The second is a 50% bonus of up to 300 CAD spins while the third is a 75% up to 400 CAD.

Both second and third deposit bonuses also include 50 free spins. Finally, the fourth deposit bonus is a 100% bonus of up to 600 CAD. You can claim the last three bonuses using the bonus codes - W2, W3, and W4.

Games at Mirax

Mirax has many slots and casino games available. You can search through the inventory with the game themes that cover a lot of topics from Animals to Egypt to Vikings.

Cryptocurrency-theme games are also available at Mirax, including Blockchain Megaways.

Saudi Arabia Deposit and Withdrawal Options at Mirax

As you already know, Mirax has the most extended list of deposit methods. Apart from crypto, you can deposit or withdraw with Visa, Mastercard, Flexepin, Neosurf, MiFinity, Muchbetter, emerchantpay, EcoPayz, Piastrix, Neteller, Skrill, Interac, and Sofort.

Supported cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Dogecoin, Ripple, Binance Chain, Cardano, and Tron.

7bit Casino ( www.7bitcasino.com )

7bit Casino

7bit Casino stands out in the competition with its classy and distinguished design. It’s really easy to navigate through the website and get started. 7bit Casino offers an amazing welcome bonus and regular tournaments you wouldn’t want to miss.

You'll find the menu on the left side of the 7bit Casino website. The log-in and sign-up buttons are in the top right corner.

Pros

Classiest design of the online casino sites

VIP program with valuable features and promotions

You can get up to 1.5 BTC from the welcome bonus

You can subscribe to the casino’s social network page and get additional bonuses

Cons

Only email support is available

Not many responsible gaming resources are listed

7bit Casino Deposit Bonuses and VIP-Programs

The 7bit Casino welcome bonus consists of four deposit bonuses. On the first deposit, you get a 100% bonus of up to $300 or 1.5 BTC or 100 free spins. The second deposit awards a 50% bonus of up to $400 or, alternatively, 1.25 BTC.

The third deposit gives the player a choice of a 50% bonus of up to $800 or 1.25 BTC. The final deposit bonus is 100% up to $3500 or 1 BTC.

Games at 7bit Casino

Much like the majority of the online casinos on our list, 7bit Casino offers a wide variety of games. You can easily switch between the categories from the menu in the centre of the home page. There are slots, instant, jackpots, live casino games, and table games on the menu.

Saudi Arabia Deposit and Withdrawal Options at 7bit Casino

7bit Casino accepts a lot of payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, and several widely popular e-wallets. When it comes to cryptocurrencies, 7bit Casino accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. You can use the same cryptocurrencies for withdrawals alongside Visa, Mastercard, and e-wallets.

Tsars

Tsars encourages you to “spin your way to the skies,” which isn’t a surprise since the online casino offers 200 free spins in deposit bonuses. You can also get 3,000 CAD with the deposit bonuses on Tsars.

Enjoy instant deposits and withdrawals as well as various payment options and generous promotions on Tsars.

Pros

3,000 CAD and 200 free spins in deposit bonuses

24/7 live support

A lot of payment options

Many games from a lot of top game providers

Cons

No mobile app

A lot of games can not be played with a bonus

Tsars Deposit Bonuses and VIP-Programs

The dukes of Tsars are generous and award new players with deposit bonuses. The first two deposit bonuses are 150% and 50% of up to 450 CAD plus 100 free spins.

The third deposit awards a 40% bonus of up to 600 CAD. The final deposit bonus is 25% of up to 1,500 CAD.

Games at Tsars

Tsars offers hundreds of high-quality games from the most famous game developers. In Tsars games, you’ll find various themes, backgrounds, and design cues. Although you can’t play blackjack, baccarat, and certain slots with a bonus, there’s always something new to try at Tsars online casino.

Saudi Arabia Deposit and Withdrawal Options at Tsars

Tsars turns out to be one of the leading crypto casinos on our list in terms of payment options. Apart from bank transfers and various e-wallets, several popular cryptocurrencies are supported. Those cryptos include Litecoin, Bitcoin, Tether, and Ethereum.

Katsubet

Katsubet provides the most responsible gambling tools and sources which is essential. These sources help players keep their gambling experience healthy and under control. With Katsubet, you can safely play your favourite games.

Katsubet also partners with numerous game providers and offers exciting games. Let’s see the pros and cons of Katsubet.

Pros

Partnering with a lot of authoritative game providers

A lot of responsible gambling resources

Multiple traditional payment options

Good-looking and well-organised website

Cons

Limited choice of cryptocurrencies

A limited number of live games

Katsubet Deposit Bonuses and VIP-Programs

Much like many other Saudi Arabian casino sites on the list, Katsubet offers a welcome bonus that includes the first four deposits. The first is 100% up to 400 CAD and 100 free spins, while the second is 75% up to 500 CAD. The third awards a 50% bonus of up to 1000 CAD and the fourth gives 100% up to 4100 CAD.

The first deposit bonus doesn’t require any promo code. The second, third, and fourth deposit bonuses can be claimed with bonus codes: 2DEP, 3DEP, and 4DEP.

Games at Katsubet

Katsubet offers a lot of slots with various designs and paylines as well as a fair number of table games. Thankfully, you can play demo versions of the games before playing with real money.

Saudi Arabia Deposit and Withdrawal Options at Katsubet

We’ve already mentioned that Katsubet provides only a couple of crypto options. You can deposit and withdraw with Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Tether. E-wallets and bank transfers are supported.

Betplays

Betplays.com is a casino and sportsbook that offers the most comprehensive sports betting section. You can place bets on a wide array of sports and tournaments, including the English Premier League of football, the National Basketball Association, and more. Virtual sports are also available.

Apart from sports betting, Betplays.com excels at slots and casino games. Keep reading to learn about the pros and cons.

Pros

Great sportsbook section

Fair welcome bonus

Three ways of contacting customer support

Withdrawals take less than half an hour

Cons

Blackjack could have more options

Only a limited number of baccarat variations

Betplays.com Deposit Bonuses and VIP-Programs

Betplays online casino welcome bonus includes a 100% bonus of up to $500. The minimum deposit requirement for this offer is $10 and the wagering requirement is 35x. Remember to fulfil the requirement within 30 days, otherwise, the bonus will expire.

Games at Betplays.com

Betplays.com offers only the best games for online gambling. Some of the leading providers like Spinomenal and Yggdrasil have more than 100 titles present at Betplays.com. With various providers and themes, you can be confident you’ll find your new favourites here.

Saudi Arabia Deposit and Withdrawal Options at Betplays.com

Betplays.com supports bank transfers, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. Cryptos accepted at this online casino Saudi Arabia includes BTC, BNB, LTC, BUSD, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Dash, Shiba Inu, Monero, Ripple, Solana, USDC, and USDT.

Bets.io has plenty to offer to its players. We believe one of this online casino’s greatest strengths is the regular races and tournaments. The casino hosts weekly races where players can win valuable prizes, including free spins.

Apart from the exciting races, Bets.io also offers a variety of games and a loyalty program. You get loyalty points for your bets, and the loyalty points unlock new levels of the program. The higher your level, the better the perks.

Pros

Great weekly races

Exciting loyalty program with many perks

More than 60 renowned game providers

Fast-responding live chat support representatives

Cons

Bets.io live chat support is not available for every language the website’s available in

Only cryptocurrencies are available

Bets.io Deposit Bonuses and VIP-Programs

Bets.io has a first deposit welcome bonus. If you deposit at least BTC 0.001 / BCH 0.16 / DOGE 250 / ETH 0.013 / LTC 0.3 / USDT 20 / XRP 40 / TRX 333 / ADA 50 / BNB 0.06 / BUSD 20, the casino will double your deposit and award you with 100 free spins on “Buffalo Dale: Grand Ways.”

The welcome bonus is claimed with the code BETSFTD. The wagering requirement is 40 times the bonus amount, and the bonus is valid for 14 days from the deposit.

Games at Bets.io

Bets.io offers more than 5,000 slot titles and more than 500 live casino games, which is decent. Players at Bets.io will always have new games to explore, and the variety proves the casino can meet the expectations of any customer.

Saudi Arabia Deposit and Withdrawal Options at Bets.io

Bets.io allows deposits and withdrawals using only cryptocurrencies for online gambling. While this might be a problem for those who prefer to switch from bank transfers to crypto, cryptocurrency users will be pleased with the list. Accepted currencies are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, ADA, XRP, TRX, BNB, and BUSD.

Bitstarz

Although Bitstarz is ranked low on this list, the fact that it’s on the list means we consider it among the best Saudi Arabian online casinos. Bitstarz offers a wonderful VIP program with better bonuses, a dedicated VIP manager, fast cashouts, customised bonus plans, and other perks.

Pros

Great VIP program

Live chat is available

A lot of payment options

A lot of games

Cons

Some of the valuable perks are unavailable outside the VIP program

Table games could have more options to them

Bitstarz Deposit Bonuses and VIP-Programs

First deposit on Bitstarz will award a 100% bonus up to 1 BTC with 180 free spins. The second deposit will get you a 50% bonus of up to 1 BTC, while the third equals 50% up to 2 BTC. The final deposit awards a 100% bonus of up to 1 BTC.

This is an amazing welcome offer, especially considering that the minimum deposit for this offer is only 0.20 mBTC.

Games at Bitstarz

There’s no shortage of games at Bitstarz. It would’ve been nice if the website added the exact number of games available, but it’s evident that there are hundreds of slots. Live Saudi casino game fans will also find a fair number of exciting games.

Saudi Arabia Deposit and Withdrawal Options at Bitstarz

Bitstarz supports bank transfers, e-wallets, and several cryptos. These cryptos include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, ADA, TRX, XRP, BNB, and USDT.

How We Picked the Best Online casinos in Saudi Arabia

You need to check certain aspects of a website when trying to find the best casino sites in Saudi Arabia. There are a lot of qualities a Saudi Arabia online casino should have, including a well-designed website or the availability of mobile apps. However, in the end, it comes down to a few decisive factors.

High Roller Bonuses, VIP -Programs and Promotions

A generous welcome bonus is a great way to start your journey at a new betting site in Saudi Arabia. That’s why the best online casinos offer a valuable welcome bonus or even a whole welcome package. Some award the bonus at registration, while others have a bonus after your first deposit.

However, a welcome bonus is just the beginning. Gamblers should have a chance to enjoy regular bonuses and promotions to keep visiting the casino sites and earn more rewards as they continue gambling online.

The most common bonus programs and promotions include risk-free bets and free spins. Other types of bonuses you can get include cashback, no deposit bonus, etc.

Bonuses are essential as they’re among the best ways of attracting new Saudi Arabian gamblers.

Some online casinos also offer A VIP program. A VIP program can have several tiers and may or may not be invitation-only. The great thing about being a VIP member is that you can receive perks that would’ve been unavailable otherwise.

Being a VIP member means you may qualify for VIP promotions and bonuses. It can also mean you earn higher rewards from regular promotions than a regular member or you can get personalised offers. Some of the top online casinos offer a personal manager to VIP members.

Licences and Fair Gambling

So, you’re checking out a Saudi Arabia casino and you don’t know whether it’s reliable. One of the most obvious indicators of a trustworthy betting site is a legal licence. Licensing means the gambling site offers fair, high-quality service.

A legal licence is vital, but it’s also important which licence a casino owns. Visiting online gambling sites regulated by reputable licensing organisations is recommended. The most authoritative organisations in that regard include Malta Gaming Authority, the UK Gambling Commission, Curacao, etc.

Finding information about a casino’s licensing isn’t hard. All the trustworthy online casinos in Saudi Arabia usually have its licence details on the website's home page, so make sure to scroll down and check. If the information about the licence isn’t displayed on the first page, you’ll find it in the terms and conditions.

If you’re unable to find the licence info anywhere on the website, you can always contact customer support. Customer support is another essential aspect that we’ll cover shortly after. If you suspect the casino hides the official information somehow, this is an apparent reason to distrust it.

Licences are essential because they’re only given to the best gambling sites and the top online casinos that take safety, fairness, and high-quality service seriously. That might involve partnering with renowned game developers, using a random number generator in slots, etc.

Customer Support and Response Time

You can always experience some technical difficulties when playing at an Saudi Arabian online casino. Moreover, there can be occasions when you can’t completely understand the terms of a promotion or a bonus. In such cases, it’s vital to easily reach customer support, preferably in several ways.

Some of the best online casinos offer various ways of reaching customer support. These ways include live chat support, e-mail, phone number, FAQ page, or a messaging app such as WhatsApp. The most common ways, however, are live chat and email.

Naturally, players contact live chat support for a fast response. That said, it’s always a good sign when a casino has live chat support available. It’s even better if the live chat is available at all times, freeing you from the need to wait for a specific time of day.

However, some players prefer emailing or calling to ask for help. That’s why it’s essential to have more than one way of contacting customer support. Alternatively, if a betting website has a comprehensive Frequently Asked Questions page, you won’t even need to contact a support team representative.

Having a knowledgeable and friendly customer support team is as essential as offering various ways of reaching the team. Moreover, it’s always great when you don’t have to wait too long for the online casino Saudi Arabia to respond.

Withdrawal Speed and Deposit Methods

Withdrawal speed is another decisive aspect when choosing the best online casino. It’s crucial to be able to withdraw your winnings quickly and easily. Some casinos offer faster withdrawals than others, so choose your next casino wisely.

The withdrawal process usually has two stages: firstly, the online casino must approve and process your withdrawal. The second stage concerns the payment system you choose upon withdrawing funds. Although the casino isn’t involved in the second stage, it has a decisive role in the first one.

Some of the best casinos can confirm your withdrawals within a couple of hours, while some may take up to 24 hours or a few days. Of course, we recommend choosing an online casino with the fastest withdrawal processing times.

Apart from choosing the best online casino Saudi Arabia when it comes to games, you should also choose the most suitable payment option. Different payment options offer different withdrawal times, so you should consider this when choosing a payment method. If you’re unsure about the details, contact customer support to ask about the withdrawal speed before you start gambling online.

Your withdrawals may be delayed or put on hold if you haven’t finished the verification process. If that’s the case, reach customer support to find out which documents are required for the process.

Slots, Live Dealer Games and Sports Betting

Another essential aspect of choosing the right online casino is the variety of games. Ideally, you’d want to choose a casino that offers a wide collection of games, because it makes the online gambling experience more fun. After all, online casinos have unlimited space as opposed to physical casinos that can only offer a small number of games due to space limitations.

Many players like to try new things and explore the variety as they gamble. Even if you’re not one of those players, having a wider array of games gives you a higher chance of finding your favourites. Unlimited space allows online casinos in Saudi Arabia to present hundreds or thousands of slots and a lot of baccarat, roulette, and blackjack variations.

Although most Saudi Arabian online casino games have simple rules and structures, different variations still contain unique qualities. For example, slots vary in the number of paylines, bonus features, jackpots, designs, and themes. If a casino offers a wide selection of slots, you’ll find everything from classic fruit-themed ones to adventures and mythological characters.

With a broader selection of games, it’s easy for players to stick to a betting site. If an online casino Saudi Arabia already offers hundreds of games of all genres and sorts, you’re less likely to start looking for another website. Offering a lot of games allows online casinos to meet the needs of players with different expectations.

FAQ

Are there any Crypto Casinos in Saudi Arabia?

Yes, there are many crypto casinos in Saudi Arabia. The best crypto gambling site according to our experts is Cosmoswin → .

How to Choose the Best Saudi Arabia Online Casino?

You should pay attention to several criteria when choosing an online casino. That includes the game variety, withdrawal speed, welcome bonuses and promotions, customer support, and licensing.

Do Saudi Arabian Casinos have Live Chat Support?

Some of the best Saudi Arabia casinos have live chat support available. The availability of live chat support is an important aspect of our ranking, so you can find out whether a casino offers it.

Do Saudi Arabia Casinos Offer Instant Withdrawals?

The majority of Saudi Arabian online casinos offer fast and instant withdrawals. Most of the casinos available in Saudi Arabia process and confirm withdrawals within 24 hours.

Always Gamble Responsibly

You should never forget to gamble responsibly and set healthy limits when betting. The most crucial thing to remember is that gambling is a form of entertainment and shouldn’t be treated as a source of income. Online gambling is also highly addictive, for professional help and guidance contact the organisations below or call 1-800-522-4700.

http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

http://www.ncpgambling.org/

http://www.gamblingtherapy.org/

https://www.begambleaware.org/

