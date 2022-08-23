Online Casino India: Top Casinos in India for Real Money

If searching for the best online casino in India, you've come to the right place. The truth is that there are countless online casinos to choose from, making it tough to choose a platform where you can wager your hard-earned money. This post ranks, reviews, and compiles a list of the best online Indian casinos where you can play and bet with Indian Rupees.

It is worth noting that not every casino might not suit you. Therefore, as you kickstart your betting career, you must start slowly and wager wisely. After discovering that the casino is legit, you can start placing your bets.

When looking for the best online casino in the country, your aim should be to find a fair casino that offers good returns, bonuses, and easy payouts. Remember that not all online casinos are legit; some are scams.

To make it easy to join legit casinos, this list offers you the best Indian online casinos. Keep on reading to learn more about India's top-rated online casinos.

Our 5 best online casinos India

RickyCasino - The best Online Casino in India

22bet - Best for playing Teen Patti and bet on Sports

CasinoNic - Huge ₹100000 Bonus

20Bet - Well known brand in India

QueenSpins - New Indian Online Casino

Below is a list of five of the best casinos in India that we are going to dive deeply in to what they offer and what makes the best of the best.

RickyCasino - The best online casino India

Overall rating: 9/10

After a thorough examination, RickyCasino deserves an excellent reputation rating, meaning it's one of the best online casinos India offers. Some factors assessed to determine the casino's great ranking include estimated revenues, player complaints, customer support quality, fairness of terms and conditions, games uniqueness, withdrawal and win limits, and a couple of other factors.

The casino gets games from many software developers to ensure you have a favourite game for your needs and budget. Here, you will easily find many genres, such as video poker, roulette, blackjack, scratch cards, baccarat, craps, and keno.

Gaming variety rating: 9.3/10



RickyCasino gets games and software from reputable software developers, such as NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger Gaming, and Quickspin. In addition to the game's genre described above, you can play slot machines in this casino. Furthermore, there is a live casino section. All the games in this casino live up to players' high expectations.

Bonuses and offers

New players can get the welcome bonus with a mix of free spins and deposit match funds. You can get a reward of up to ₹ 20,000 or 150 free spins if you meet the promotion requirements. However, remember to assess the wagering requirements before using the bonus. On the casino's website, you will find the offers' terms and conditions you need to adhere to.

Currently, it's pretty standard for most online casinos in India to offer real money bonuses that don't necessitate making a deposit. Unfortunately, RickyCasino does not provide this type of bonus.

Payment review

RickyCasino offers several payment methods to ensure you have a method that suits you best. The casino accepts certified and encrypted payment methods, such as:

· RippleBank wire transfer

· Bitcoin

· CashtoCode

· EcoPayz

· Ethereum

· MasterCard

· Maestro

· MiFinity

· Neosurf

· Neteller

· PaySafeCard

· Rapid Transfer

· Skrill

· Visa

. Paytm and UPI

Is RickyCasino secure?

Yes. It has Curacao gaming licenses. These guarantee that your private info remains secure and inaccessible by third parties. Also, all payment transactions are encrypted. The best thing about this online casino is that they don't use your data for other purposes or hit you with unexpected bank card charges.

22bet - Best for Teen Patti

The platform 22Bet is devoted to sports betting but has a fantastic Online Casino and Live Casino, where you can play the popular game Teen Patti.

Overall rating 9.3/10

This casino has a wide selection of betting options for gamblers interested in wagering on different sports, such as tennis, cricket, kabaddi, football, chess, wrestling, martial arts, and others. It provides a wide variety of games, and most punters love it for having great odds and user-friendly features.

You will appreciate the site's outstanding selection of live tables, slots, bingo, and TV games as a bettor. The fun doesn't end here because you can even play on the go, thanks to the mobile casino apps for ios and Android operating systems.

Game rating variety 9.6/10

This casino provides you with more than 1,000 games to bet on daily, including athletics, American Football (NFL), badminton, Australian rules, boxing, chess, cycling, darts, eSports, golf, snooker, volleyball, UFC, and others. Besides, the platform offers various special bets ranging from politics and world news to celebrities.



Like other betting platforms, 22Bet offers a live betting segment where you can place wagers on sports like horse racing, cricket, ice hockey, basketball, and football. At any particular moment, the site has over 100 active live events.

The casino betting section is the most important because it gives you several options to make money. It includes baccarat, poker, blackjack, and roulette. On the casino's roulette section, you will find popular variations like American roulette and European roulette. Additionally, the blackjack category has the double Exposure Blackjack, Multihand blackjack, and Surrender variations.

The 22Bet site is home to the best iconic games, such as teen Patti, dice, and three-card poker. If you are into slots, you can benefit from Bonanza, Starburst, and Leovegas.

Bonuses and offers

The sportsbooks also offer customers regular free bets and other offers to keep them entertained and ensure they keep on returning. After registering at 22Bet India, you get a welcome bonus of up to ₹ 10,000 and 22 bet points. However, you have to wager the bonus 5x, meaning you need a rollover of ₹50,000 to withdraw the bonus.

Payment review

22Bet accepts Indian rupees, so it caters to Indian players. The site offers countless payment methods. They include:

· Airtel Money

· AstroPay India

· Bank transfer

· Credit and debit cards

· EcoPayz deposits

· Entropay

· Jeton Wallet

· Neteller

· Paytm deposits

· Skrill

· Sofort

· UPI deposits

. Webpay

You can also make money transfers via cryptocurrencies, such as:

· Bitcoin

· DASH.

· Litecoin

Is the casino secure?

The 22Bet is one of the best online Casino India market offers, thanks to the sophisticated security mechanisms. It also offers fair games and software because it has a Curacao e-Gaming license.

CasinoNic - Huge INR100000 bonus

Since its launch in 2020, CasinoNic has remained a reputable Indian casino online platform.

Overall rating 8.9/10

CasinoNic prioritizes quality over quantity. So, you will find a few games in the catalogue with high-quality gameplay and graphics. Additionally, the casino has profitable bonuses and lets you make transactions via cryptocurrency. The customer support's quick and quality responsiveness is worth a mention.

Game variety rating 8.5/10

The casino has all the most popular table games, such as blackjack, slots, roulette, jackpots, and bonus buy. Top-rated software developers like Microgaming, Yggdrasil, NetEnt, Play n Go, Evolution Gaming, iSoftBet, BoomingGames, Playson, ELK, Boogo, Amatic, Gamomat, Thunderkick, and others provide these games.

The casino strives to offer players a wide selection of unique and thrilling slots. Several casino games and new places are added daily to further improve your gaming experience on the platform. Here, there are hundreds of real money online slots to play. CasinoNic has an incredible range of slot machines: 3 reels, 5 reels, 7 reels, 9 reel slots, themed slots, slots with wilds, and several bonus features. You can also play blackjack, jackpots, roulette, and live casino games.

Bonuses and offers

New customers receive a welcome bonus immediately after signing up. Here is how the casino categorizes this bonus.

· You get a 100% amount on the first deposit up to ₹ 16,000.

· The second and subsequent deposits get you 50% of up to ₹16,000.

You need to deposit at least ₹ 1,000 to activate these offers. It is also worth remembering that you must wager the deposit 50x. The good news is that the bonuses apply to almost all slots in the casino.

After exhausting the welcome bonus, you can use these bonuses:

· The Tuesday bonus gives you 100% for deposits of up to ₹8,000.

· Friday bonus: A weekly bonus offers 50% for deposits of up to ₹ 16,000.

· Birthday bonus: It gives you 50% on deposits of up to ₹12,000.

· The VIP bonus: It's a deposit bonus that offers a 30% bonus on deposits that range between ₹ 80,000 and ₹ 160,000.

Payment review

CasinoNic lets you pay via Indian rupees and popular cryptocurrencies, such as USDT, ETH, and BTC. The common payment methods for deposits and withdrawals include:

· Bank transfers

· Coinspaid.

· EcoPayz

· Maestro

· MasterCard

· Neosurf

· Neteller

· PaySafeCard

· Skrill

· Visa

Is the casino safe?

Yes, they use 128-bit SSL protection to protect your data and payments. It is also fully licensed by the government of Curacao, meaning they offer fair games and software and pay players their winnings.

20bet - All payment methods available for Indian Players

A smooth betting platform 20bet India offers all the necessary features and belongs to the top brands.

Overall Rating 8.3/10

TechSolutions Group N.Vand owns 20bet India and operates under the Curacao Gaming Authority license. This platform isn't your ordinary sports betting, as it enhances your betting experience by offering live casino gaming, regular casino games, and live betting. The sports coverage section is stunning, with over 50,000 events monthly.

Gaming variety rating 8.7/10

As mentioned above, 20Bet India has many betting events, including basketball, football, cricket, ice hockey, tennis, kabaddi, snooker, MMA, boxing, and others. It also has top video games like Overwatch challenges and e-sports tournaments. In addition to sports betting, 20Bet has a live betting section where you can bet on several live game outcomes.

20Bet casino section has over 6,000 games from renowned software providers, such as Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Hacksaw, Microgaming, Fugaso, ELK, and Endorphins. This section flaunts a detailed collection of roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and poker. Some games you can play in this section include slots, jackpots, live casino titles, and table games.

Bonuses and offers

The casino offers excellent bonuses and offers to players. First, there's the welcome bonus offered to new casino players who deposit a maximum of ₹ 900. Anything above this deposit gets a bonus of 100% up to ₹9,000. However, you have to wager it 5x on bets with an odd of 1.5 or higher.

Second, there is a 100% deposit bonus of up to ₹ 10,000, but you must deposit a minimum of ₹ 1,700. Also, you can win 120 free spins distributed across four days, where you get 30 spins daily.

Payment review

The site provides various payment methods to players, including popular cryptocurrencies. These methods include:

· MastercardBank transfer.

· Bitcoin

· Discover

· Ethereum

· Jeton

· Interac

· Litecoin

· Much Better

· Neteller

· Perfect Money

· Skrill

· UPI

· Visa

Is the casino secure?

Yes. It offers complex security measures to guarantee safety as you play and transact. Also, the Curacao Gaming Authority licenses the casino to ensure it offers fair games.

Queenspins - New casino in India

Although it's a new player in the field, Queenspins has quickly established itself as a reputable online casino in India real money casino gaming industry.

Overall rating 8.1/10

It offers a great library of online slot games and a stunning selection of jackpot slot games, including the renowned Mega Moolah.

Gaming variety rating 8.4/10

Queenspins casino flaunts over 2,000 games from more than 30 software developers. The suppliers include Microgaming, NetEnt, Play n Go, Betsoft, and others. The casino is instantly accessible from your desktop or smartphone browser. Best of all, the content is well-sectioned to make it easier to navigate your preferred games.

Here, you will find many online slots, including Ways to Win slots, Fruit slots, 7 days slots, Buy Feature slots, and video slots. Also, there is an impressive selection of jackpot and progressive jackpot slot games. Lucky Clover, 20 SuperStars, and Bank Robbers are some progressive jackpot games that let you win huge money.

Queenspins also hosts a solid selection of popular table games like the Red Dog, Caribbean Hold 'em, and the Caribbean Stud. The classic blackjack party, speed blackjack, and pontoon are also available.

Bonuses and offers

Queenspins has a lucrative welcome bonus for your first seven deposits. The first deposit gives you a 100% bonus of up to ₹ 16,000. The subsequent six deposits have a 50% bonus of up to 16,000. Additionally, Tuesday and Friday's bonuses offer 100% of up to ₹ 8,000. High rollers can benefit from the VIP bonus that gives a 30% bonus on deposits of ₹ 80,000 to ₹ 160,000.

Payment review

Players can choose from many payment methods, including bitcoin. The standard payment methods include:

· Bank transfers.

· Debit and credit cards

· e-wallets

· Prepaid vouchers

Deposits don't incur charges and are processed instantly. However, when withdrawing via bank transfers, the process takes up to three business days.

Is the casino secure?

Yes. The government of Curacao licenses and regulates the Queenspins casino. Also, the casino utilizes SSL technology to improve players' data further.

How we test the best casinos and determine their safety

When writing this review, all factors were considered. Independent casino reviews undergo the same criteria, meaning this review offers a fair assessment. We followed a stringent process to ensure you get a professional review of the best online casinos in India without omitting the necessary information about your preferred casino. The crucial factors examined include:

Payment methods

Knowing how you will fund your account and withdraw your winnings is one of the essential things to consider when choosing a casino to join. Luckily, this review has greatly ensured you know more about the casinos' payment methods.

When it comes to payment methods, it is worth choosing a casino that offers e-wallet methods, thanks to their reliability and efficiency. Based on your banking option, the debit cards can be a hit or miss; the same applies to bank transfers.

Payment methods with no processing fees will improve your gaming experience. The best casino for Indian players is the one that provides Indian payment methods, such as UPI and Paytm. Also, low withdrawal and deposit limits are a consideration that leisure gamblers need to examine.

Withdrawals should be easy and fast. If the casino requires verification during withdrawal, it should be handled seamlessly without unnecessary hassles. Luckily, most casinos on this list offer instant withdrawals.

Games library

Most experienced players prioritize quality over quantity when choosing online casinos. It is easy to bombard a casino platform with countless games, but filling a casino site with a host of top-rated and quality casino games is tough.

These online Indian casinos in this list have the perfect balance between timeless classic and brand-new casino games spread across live casino tables and slots. Other games, such as sports betting, scratchcards, jackpots, and progressive jackpots, are also available. When writing this review, the reviewers examined whether the casinos offer the most renowned games in India, such as Teen Patti, cricket, and kabaddi.

Customer support

Quick, knowledgeable, and responsive customer support is crucial, as is live chat support and 24-hour support. Few things are as annoying as waiting hours for an answer, yet you have invested much in the casino. The casinos are checked to determine if they offer local payment options, local language support, and local currency.

When choosing a casino, selecting the one with localized support is essential. Several elements like casino bonus offer, mobile casino games, casino's legality in India, whether the casino accepts Indian rupees, and whether they provide accurate money casino services are checked. Indians love these options, which is why they are considered when creating this review.

Design and functionality

A great design can make or break an online casino. Remember that it is not about the casino's appearance because navigation, general software dependability, and loading times necessitate assessment. This way, it's assured you will have a smooth playing experience.

An excellent user-friendly interface and design are a plus, regardless of look and feel not being a priority. Unfortunately, most Online Indian casinos have the same look and functionality. Here, casinos with unique appearances are preferred as they stand out against the competition.

Bonuses and Promotions

A lucrative bonus and promotion can boost your gaming experience at online casinos in India. These promotions and bonuses come in many forms. First, there is a welcome bonus intended for new players who register at a casino, and it boosts your initial deposit so that you can explore what the casino offers.

Secondly, there are ongoing competitions and promotions, and they are designed to keep you glued to the casino. The casinos listed above offer easy-to-understand promotions, along with valuable prizes. The good thing about these promotions is that they offer you a chance to get free spins or win large jackpots.

When assessing the promotions and bonuses, an in-depth analysis of the wagering terms and conditions was undertaken to ensure you are getting a great deal.

Loyalty programs

For experienced players, VIP schemes and loyalty programs make a substantial difference in their gaming experience. The more you gamble, the more bonuses and promotions you get. Luckily, most casinos here offer Indian high rollers lucrative bonuses and loyalty programs for playing.

Security, safety, and license

A legit gambling license, regular independent auditing, and sophisticated SSL encryption differentiate a legitimate online Indian casino from a sham. You only find licensed, regulated, and genuine online Indian casinos in this list.

Trustable online casinos never shy away from publishing their license information. Additionally, they use HTTPS and are transparent with payment gateways and game fairness.

App support

You will have an easy time playing in a casino that provides app support. Following the increase of smartphones, most casino players bet straight from their devices, necessitating the need to offer app support. Since some players prefer to bet on the go, it is advisable to consider this feature.

Device compatibility

As mentioned above, most Indian punters prefer to wager via mobile devices. Therefore, you should be confident that these casinos work on iOS and Android devices. Although a fully optimized mobile casino is advantageous, it is sensible if the online casino is compatible with old smartphones, laptops, tablets, and desktops.

While the casino apps are not obligatory for a mobile casino to be great, it will help if there is an optional casino app that you can download. All in all, an optimized web-based online casino works proficiently, too.

Review of the existing players

Examining what the current players love and hate about the casino is one of the best ways to identify if the casino suits your preference. Instead of searching the reviews for inspiration, this review carefully assesses the common problems faced by players and for how long. Suppose that a particular problem has persisted for an extended period. In that case, it is not worth joining the casino.

Casino bonuses for Indian players

Almost all online Indian casinos offer some type of bonus or promotion, offering you a chance to get extra money from your deposits. Here are the primary rewards in most online casinos in India:

Welcome offer

After registering at the best online Indian casinos, you rest assured that you will get a welcome bonus with a hefty deposit match and tons of free spins. However, you must follow outlined wagering requirements before cashing out the bonus. The best casinos are the ones that offer high welcome bonuses and more than 100 free spins, along with sensible wagering requirements.

Reload bonus

This bonus takes after the first deposit bonus, but you can get it even after making your second deposit. While it is lower than the welcome bonus, it still gives you an incredible way of gambling without risking a lot of cash.

Free spins

Reputable online casinos offer this bonus on particular slot games. The spins are provided for free, but you can win them if you are lucky.

Cashback

The cashback bonus refunds you a certain percentage of your losses on select games or over a period.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best online casino in India to play for real money?

The best online casino in India has an excellent games selection, uses secure payment methods like Paytm and UPI, and lets you play with Indian rupees. So in our review we found RickyCasino to be the best

Can I win real money playing casino games in India?

Yes. All casinos in this list let you play with real money and win. Still, some online casinos allow players to play the demo games first to familiarize themselves with the game's rules and tactics.

What is the best casino for new games?

Usually, the best online casino for new games is the one that gets games from many reputable software providers because there is a chance to get a new game, especially slots daily.

What is the safest casino in India?

It is the one that offers fair games, is licensed and regulated by reputable gambling commissions, and uses 128 SSL technology to protect the customers' data against third-party access. 22bet is a well established brand and very trusted by many players in India

Is this list exclusively for Players from India?

Yes, we made this list specifically for Indian players. If you are from another country, you still can play in these Casinos. But we also have made a list with the best Australian Real Money Casinos and Brand New Casinos Australia in case you are there for a visit.

The final verdict

Although most real-money online casinos in India have a sport for gamblers, it's pretty challenging to find a casino that suits your preference. That said, whether you want a casino with the best sports betting, renowned slots, popular table games, or exceptional live casino games, there is a casino for you in the list above.

Please always gamble responsibly. Gambling should be fun not a burden. 18+