Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight
Outlook for Brands

One Factor That Brands And Influencers Have To Focus On Is Being True To Their Values, Says Tech Influencer Sachin Bishnoi

Bishnoi, who dropped out of medical school to pursue his career dream, is the founder of Gogo Capital International. This company designs and builds mobile apps for Fortune 500 companies.

One factor that brands and influencers have to focus on is being true to their values
One factor that brands and influencers have to focus on is being true to their values

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 1:33 pm

November 14: India is an emerging market that offers a wealth of opportunities to entrepreneurs. One of their financial advisors, Sachin Bishnoi, stresses the importance of brands being “trustworthy” in order to create a great consumer experience. 

Brands need to be authentic. If your customers feel that you’re disingenuous, they won’t come back to your store. Young influencers have been promising the moon recently, but are often unaware of the consequences if things don’t work out. 

Bishnoi, who dropped out of medical school to pursue his career dream, is the founder of Gogo Capital International. This company designs and builds mobile apps for Fortune 500 companies. 

“The trend of influencers speaking from a tele-prompter is extremely harmful. It’s important for a successful influencer to know about the topics that they speak about so that they can communicate them effectively to their audience. As such, I want to strike a direct chord with all potential consumers across all possible platforms to guide them,” Bishnoi narrated. 

The young entrepreneur is already an accomplished investor, social entrepreneur, and trader. “Retainer-ship and word-of-mouth as references have always been what helps start-ups grow faster than the competition,” Bishnoi asserted. “But for that, we need to connect,” he said. “My conscience has always been asking me -‘Is it right to just deliver a product and move on? What next?’ I’m here because I want to make sure that people join us,” he continued. “Unless I am there with the consumer, things will get stagnated soon.” 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Sachin Bishnoi Investors Investor Portfolio Gogo Capital International
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Wholesale Inflation Eases To 19-Month Low Of 8.39% In October

Wholesale Inflation Eases To 19-Month Low Of 8.39% In October

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 8 Dead, 4 Feared Trapped; Rescue Operations Underway

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 8 Dead, 4 Feared Trapped; Rescue Operations Underway