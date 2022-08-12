One Entertainment Is All Set To Treat Cinema Lovers With Their Upcoming Horror Comedy, Khalli Balli

After a long wait, One Entertainment's much-talked-about horror comedy, Khalli Balli is all set to hit cinemas. The makers always wanted cinema lovers to have a big screen experience while watching the film, hence they kept it away from OTT. But now D-Day is almost here as the film is set to release on September 16.

Khalli Balli is the story of a model named Sanjana who wants to become a top Bollywood actress. To make her dream come true, she gets into a relationship with Rohit, who is the owner of an ad agency. Rohit tries to produce films starring her, but none of it completes. The situation gets weird when strange things start happening with Sanjana. To solve the mystery, Rohit and Sanjana seek the help of Inspector Singh, Dr. Anushka, and Prof. Gurpal.

The film has an exciting star cast loaded with some of the most talented and reputed names like Dharmendra, Madhoo, Yasmeen Khan, Rajneesh Duggal, Kainaat Arora, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Rohan Mehra, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala and more. Manoj Sharma, a highly respected name in the industry, has directed the film. Manoj Sharma has been an integral part of several Bollywood films in the past. From working as an Assistant Director for acclaimed filmmaker Anil Sharma to writing and directing for Swaha, Bin Phere Free Mein Tere, Life Mein Time Nahi Hai, and more, Manoj's portfolio has great variety.

Khalli Balli has been produced by Kamal Kishor Mishra, who became a producer in 2019 and quickly gained a great reputation thanks to his work ethics. His first movie was Sharma Ji Ki Lag Gayi and soon after that, he started One Entertainment Film Productions, which is now gearing up for the release of more films like Bhootiyapa and Dehati Disco after Khalli Balli.

Khalli Balli also boasts of great music as some of the top names in the music industry have collaborated to produce its songs and tunes. Legendary singer, Kumar Sanu has lent his voice to the songs of the film along with other talented singers like Altamash, Yasir Desai & Mithu Ahmad who have sung for the movie. The music of the film has been composed by Poonam and Shivam Bagchi while the lyrics have been given by Sabbir Ahmad.