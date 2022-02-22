Once Unsure About Content Creation, Rachit Rojha Has 10 Million Subscribers And 2 Billion Views On YouTube

What social media has provided us is not much less than a revolution. We can talk to anyone residing anywhere, and we can be entertained any time, be updated with trendy happenings around the world, and much more. Going further, what it has done for talented personnel worldwide is nothing

short of magical. Innumerous examples of people before us who were nothing until a few years ago, but their talent and the social media as the right platform to showcase talent have transformed their lives outright. People who used to work for just 5-10 thousand rupees per month have been so blessed with embryonic social media that they live a better life and even own luxurious cars. Most importantly, they have massive followers to appreciate

their work.

With the rising popularity of social media, artists are looking up to the social platforms with prospects that their art will find admirers. Rachit Rojha also decided to plunge into the digital world and try it. Today, he is one of the top YouTubers in India, with over 10 million followers on his YouTube channel, and has collaborated with famous YouTube personalities and brands. His videos have garnered millions of views from all over India and abroad. His most popular video is Bhai Behan Aur Chudail, which has garnered more than 110 million views. Rachit also has more than 2.2 million followers on Facebook, where he shares his content.

In his five years of YouTube career, Rachit Rojha has created 142 videos, and his channel has received more than two billion views so far. Rachit has also produced content for Hotstar, including Momos Lovers, Chai Lovers, Angry Papa, and Type Of People On Birthday. He has also been a part of Bollywood

movies such as Doordarshan and Bhangra Pa Le. He was featured in an MX Player web series called Hero Varrdiwala too. Sure, the numbers mentioned above are big. So was his decision to venture into content creation. Rachit Rojha is a young boy belonging to a middle-class family who was a

studious and hard-working student in his high-school days. He did exceptionally well in academics and prepared for the IIT entrance exam, considered a prestigious career in India.

However, Rachit realized that there must be something else he could accomplish during IIT preparation days, something far more significant than being just another cog in the wheel. He felt something lacking, and it was a call for him to do something that could give him a sense of satisfaction that would be different from the conventional life. He was more of the creative kind and wanted some medium to express his creativity.

With this thought in mind, Rachit took a break from academics to pursue something different from the conventional life and productive. Having seen the vast changes brought about by social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, Rachit saw an opportunity to try something new, something that came naturally to him.

While many students who excel in high school and college decide to take the safe, lucrative route by going into IITs or the Medical field, Rachit was able to see the potential he had for creating popular content on YouTube. Rachit's channel on YouTube - Rachit Rojha, is focused on his view of everyday life. The videos he uploads are usually humorous and showcase funny incidents to him or people around him. He has a very casual tone in his videos, and the content he creates helps him connect with the audience quickly. His videos eventually became extremely popular on YouTube and fetched him many subscribers.