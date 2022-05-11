On This Mother's Day, These Doctors Sparked A Ray Of Hope For Mothers-To-Be

Mother’s Day is a celebration of motherhood held on May 8 to recognize a mother's contributions and unconditional love. . It is one that lets the most important woman in our lives know just how greatly she is appreciated. Mothers of all generations have worked hard to make everyone happy without their efforts being noticed.

On this Mother’s Day, these renowned doctors have shared their advices that have helped many women to achieve the ‘Gift of Being a Mother’. These doctors have an absolute dedication to create a happy family for every woman who wants to be a mother.

Dr. Archana Shah - MBBS, MD, Celebrity Gynecologist

Director - Sannidhya Multispeciality Hospital, Ahmedabad

It takes someone brave to be a mother, someone strong to raise a child, and someone special to love others more than herself. As a women’s health specialist and a celebrity gynecologist, I believe that new moms must prepare their bodies even before their pregnancy. Schedule your pre-conception visit with your gynecologist so the prenatal tests and vitamins can be started. Attend your antenatal visits and checks regularly while pregnant. Trust your doctor during this time as he/she is the captain of your ship for the next year. Avoid Google; ask your doctor if you have any questions.

You should also be prepared to go with the flow. Remember, obstetrics and child birth are unpredictable, so do not get upset when things don’t go as planned specially at time of delivery.

So hold on to the good, breathe through the bad and enjoy the most beautiful journey of motherhood!

Dr. Harpreet Kaur - Gynecologist, Obstetrician and Infertility Specialist

Apollo Craddle Miracles Spectra

DLC Multi Specialty Clinic, Gurugram

Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful ladies!

Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year, but it should celebrate every day to respect our mothers. We cannot measure the depth of sacrifice every mother makes, and we cannot repay her priceless love. As a gynecologist and obstetrician, I want to spread general awareness about the most beautiful creation of God, Mother—the creator and savior of the world.

We need to educate our supermoms about taking care of their own health through diet, exercise, and a routine checkup like BP, Pap smear, routine breast examination and screening for gynae cancers. A piece of advice to every mother is to eat veggies and fruits, lentils, and protein-rich foods, especially at their menopausal age, and hydrate themselves with fluids.

Remember, you are the leading ladies of not only your house but also of the society.

Prof. Dr. Deepika Verma

Gynecologist and Obstetrician, Consultant Sewa Clinic - Verma Nursing Home, Indore

Being a mother is considered to be a gift from God. As it is said that God cannot be everywhere, so he created mothers, similarly, doctors are reincarnations of God. Patients see God in doctors, so it is a great blessing to be a mother and a doctor. There may be many problems, but there is immense satisfaction in being a mother and a doctor. Sometimes giving time to work makes you feel like you're not doing enough as a mother, but when you reach home and see your children's smiles, all the stress will goes away. There's no other joy as joyful as being a mother. During my childhood, I used to think that my mother was so selfless and so caring. What made her so? I realized all these emotions can only be understood when you become a mother. Just a reminder for every mom that you should enjoy each and every moment of your pregnancy and motherhood.

Dr. Yesha Chokshi

DNB - Obstetrics & Gynecology, MBBS, Laparoscopic Surgeon, Infertility Specialist, Surat

Our mothers spend most of their time worrying about everyone else and ignoring their health. Although we can't repay her for what she has done for us, we can surely take care of her. So on this Mother’s Day, let’s try to gift her something meaningful and long-lasting. With increasing age, our mothers are often at risk of developing health conditions including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, or may have cancer of the breast, cervix, ovaries, or uterus. So make sure on this Mother’s Day she gets a full body checkup and blood test. Make sure she is following a good diet plan and staying physically active with exercise and yoga.

At our center, we believe in comprehensive care for women, including their mental and physical health. A healthy world starts with a healthy mother. I'm wishing you all a very happy Mother's Day!!

Dr. Dhwani Mago

MBBS, DGO, MRCOG

Obstetrician, Gynecologist & Endoscopist, Delhi

On this special occasion, I just want to share that the whole process from trying to conceive, to the pregnancy time, to delivery, and to your post-partum till one year is a very important and special time in a woman's life. During this period, she needs the utmost care, love, and compassion. We, as doctors, stand with you at this time as pillars of strength, supporting you throughout this beautiful journey. As our reward, we get to bid you a happy goodbye with your bundle of joy. My message to all the mothers out there is that while taking care of their children, they should also nourish their own bodies, take care of their minds, keep learning and keep growing. Let your true color shine!

Mother’s day is a joyous occasion for all the women irrespective of their role. Due to the increasing competition in the modern world and unhealthy lifestyle, many women couldn’t pay attention on starting their own family. These expert advices, on this mother’s day, will surely encourage you to not lose hope – “because motherhood is a beautiful journey”.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the women!

