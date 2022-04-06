Obello Life: A Beauty And Wellness Paradise

When it comes to the hallmark of most glamorous and luxurious salons in Delhi, Obello Life has become quite a yardstick. Situated in the heart of the city, the salon has been a leader in the market with an unbiased approach to luxury experiences through their expertise, innovation and entrepreneurial

spirit.

In this decadent salon, captivating interiors and elegant furniture create a relaxing, luxury experience. There is a private in-house café for the guests because coffee is always a good idea while guests rejuvenate and delve into the refreshing aroma of coffee beans. Priding themselves on remaining at the forefront of high fashion, technologies, and techniques, Obello offers the most exhilarating beauty and wellness treatments that pamper and preen you from head to toe delivered with a masterful touch. Apart from this, Obello fitness embodies a contemporary, state-of-the-art gym which is well equipped with the most modern machines including fully stacked weights.

Obello Life is a hot district when it comes to all things grooming oriented. It’s a game changer in the beauty and wellness world, thriving for a physical space for clients to explore all forms of beauty and a world for endless discovery and personalization.

Obello is not about only luxury salon our aim to provide best services to customer an experience to recall the brand with current trends style and innovation in beaty segment our vision to redefine the experience of luxury along with wellness and care of customers with well trained professionals.

Their team of experienced professionals aim to de-stress, balance and rejuvenate your sense of wellbeing by providing a personalised experience. The founders Mohit Gogia and Suman Bhandari are the sculptors of this extravagant salon and fitness centre and the minds behind bestowing the clients with a fine taste of luxury.

Obello Life aspires to redefine the luxury salon and fitness market with their unique and groundbreaking services and premium aesthetics. In addition to providing top-notch services, their expertise in hair, beauty and fitness has earned them a reputation for excellence.