Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Numerology Can Help You In Discovering Your Soul Mate -  Valentine’s Day Special With JC Chaudhry

The Guinness World Record winning Numerologist explains about the 5000 year old science of numerology for discovering meaningful relationships and love in life on this Valentines Day. 

Numerologist JC Chaudhury

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 5:01 pm

JC Chaudhry is the iconic brand in India’s education sector. He is also a world renowned numerologist with a cult following across the globe. The Guinness World Record winning Numerologist explains about the 5000 year old science of numerology for discovering meaningful relationships and love in life on this Valentines Day. 

 JC Chaudhry Ji, we have seen you help many corporates with your ‘numerology audit’ and other tools. What would be your insight in this day for lovers ?

Human life is mainly about relationships. We often say ‘life is who you go through with’. This means what we call journey of life is defined by the people with whom we travel with. It is is very important to know the ‘compatibility quotient’ of people who we live, love and take this voyage with. The notions of dating and ‘seeing each other’ are becoming popular now, people are thinking about expressing your feelings to him/her. It is crucial to first get your harmony checked between you and your partner.

How can we check the compatibility, can you explain ?

Numerology points out to the existence of something termed as ‘Psychic Number’. Compatibility between 2 human beings can be found out through this with a great deal of accuracy. We must know ‘Psychic number’ which is the single number of the total of the birthday date of the person.
For example, if someone’s birthday is on 21st of any month, then the total of these two numbers is 2+1=3, so the Psychic number will be 3. 

How can we check the relationship compatibility with Valentine in detail for all numbers. It would be very useful for all ?

To check the relationship compatibility, we will match your Psychic number with your partner’s Psychic number. For example. 
If you are born on 5th of any month, your Psychic number is 5. Your partner born on 21st of any month, his/her Psychic number is 3

5 and 3, both are compatible with each other. So, you have a good match and your Valentine is compatible with you for dating and marriage. 
Based on your and your partner’s Psychic number, you can also check your love relationship compatibility. Below is the table to check if your Psychic number is friendly with your Valentine or not. And also check the non-friendly numbers, to whom you should avoid choosing your Valentine, as your relation can’t go far with that person or will face issues in married life. 

People born on dates 1, 10, 19, 28 will have Psychic Number 1 

Friendly Numbers - 1,2,3,4,5,7,9
Non-Friendly Numbers – 6, 8
So, if you have Psychic Number 1, you can choose your partner with Psychic Number 1,2,3,4,5,7,9 and avoid having any relation with people Psychic Number 6,8. 

People born on dates 2, 11, 20, 29 will have Psychic Number 2
Friendly Numbers - 1,3,4,7,8,9
Non-Friendly Numbers – 2,5,6
So, if you have Psychic Number 2, you can choose your partner with Psychic Number 1,3,4,7,8,9 and avoid having any relation with people Psychic Number 2,5,6.

People born on dates 3, 12, 21, 30 will have Psychic Number 3

Friendly Numbers - 1,2,3,5,6,8,9
Non-Friendly Numbers – 4,7
So, if you have Psychic Number 3, you can choose your partner with Psychic Number 1,2,3,5,6,8,9 and avoid having any relation with people Psychic Number 4,7.

People born on dates 4, 13, 22, 31 will have Psychic Number 4

Friendly Numbers- 1,2,5,6,7,9
Non-Friendly Numbers – 3,4,8
So, if you have Psychic Number 4, you can choose your partner with Psychic Number 1,2,5,6,7,9 and avoid having any relation with people Psychic Number 3,4,8.

People born on dates 5, 14, 23 will have Psychic Number 5

Friendly Numbers - 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9
Non-Friendly Numbers – 2
So, if you have Psychic Number 5, you can choose your partner with Psychic Number 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 and avoid having any relation with people Psychic Number 2.

People born on dates 6, 15, 24 will have Psychic Number 6

Friendly Numbers - 3,4,5,8,9
Non-Friendly Numbers – 1,2,6,7  
So, if you have Psychic Number 6, you can choose your partner with Psychic Number 3,4,5,8,9 and avoid having any relation with people Psychic Number 1,2,6,7.

People born on dates 7, 16, 25 will have Psychic Number 7

Friendly Numbers - 1,2,4,5
Non-Friendly Numbers – 3,6,7,8,9  
So, if you have Psychic Number 7, you can choose your partner with Psychic Number 1,2,4,5 and avoid having any relation with people Psychic Number 3,6,7,8,9.

People born on dates 8, 17, 26 will have Psychic Number 8

Friendly Numbers – 2,3,5,6
Non-Friendly Numbers – 1,4,7,8,9  
So, if you have Psychic Number 8, you can choose your partner with Psychic Number 2,3,5,6 and avoid having any relation with people Psychic Number 1,4,7,8,9.

People born on dates 9, 18, 27 will have Psychic Number 9

Friendly Numbers - 1,2,3,4,5,6,9
Non-Friendly Numbers – 7,8  

So, if you have Psychic Number 9, you can choose your partner with Psychic Number 1,2,3,4,5,6,9 and avoid having any relation with people Psychic Number 7,8.
You can also check your Relationship Compatibility and your Personal Numerology Reading FREE with JC Nummerro App.


 

