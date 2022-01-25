Marriage is a wonderful thing. Marriage can be lovely and beautiful, whether it is under one roof or across countries, all that is required is the understanding of how to make it work and the application of the same. As they say, “Distance makes the heart grow fonder.” Long-Distance Marriage is not a new phenomenon for the world, however, it is still considered a taboo in most Indian cultures. It is, nevertheless, becoming a reality for many modern people due to the fast-changing circumstances. Career transfers, military deployments, gradual family relocations, a spouse with a job that requires a lot of travel, family emergencies, and other factors all play a role. Distance can indeed be a challenge to the vitality of marriage, but when perceived and managed right, it can build both partners and relationships stronger than ever!

Tanu Garg Mehta an Indian, born and raised in Karnal, Haryana now living in USA is a real-life example of how a woman can hustle, aim and achieve her goals while successfully managing a long-distance relationship with her husband living in Canada. To share some key pieces of life which evolved her and gave her a larger purpose in life, Tanu formerly worked as a flight attendant with a well-known British Airline, Virgin Atlantic Airways. She now works in the IT field for a non-profit organisation Greenpeace, that fights to protect our environment, which perfectly aligns with her belief of a green and sustainable environment.



Tanu strongly believes that dreams don't work until one works to fulfil those dreams. One must adapt and perform their best in order to achieve what they want. Coming from a traditional family, Tanu had to and still faces several implicit judgements from the society. Since ages now women are expected to sacrifice their dreams and focus on being a homemaker, Tanu has proved that a woman is more than a homemaker, she can support her family and work on their dreams. She says, “Communication and trust are two key factors in maintaining any relationship. For me and my husband it is also the years that we spent together investing in each other which plays a huge role in having a successful long distance relationship”.



Drawing inspiration from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen, Tanu now aims to gear up for Mrs India World 2021-2022! When asked about her expectations about participating in the beauty pageant, she said, “I have set realistic goals. Besides the rigorous practice, I had a lot of fun during the entire time of the preparations. Without any complaints, I have got incredible support from my family.” While signing off, Tanu Garg Mehta stated that her undying passion to fulfil her dream kept her going. And that’s what she suggests to everyone - "Follow your dreams rather than following people’s opinion."