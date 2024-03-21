Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, India has maintained what some have called a “strategic ambivalence” towards Russia. We have abstained from numerous UN votes on the issue of using force to occupy another nation’s territory, while separately calling for “respect for the sovereignty of states.” We have emphasized the humanitarian costs of the war but failed to act against the aggressor. In September 2022, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Prime Minister Modi even told Putin that “democracy, diplomacy and dialogue” were important, but we have not backed this up in practice. Given India’s global ambitions, it is time to change this policy. It’s time to support Ukraine.