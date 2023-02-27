NORDEK All Set To Revolutionize Payment And Gaming Blockchain As It Slated To Go Live On Coinstore Exchange

In a big move, NORDEK, a well-known blockchain infrastructure and ecosystem for payments and gaming solutions, has officially announced the move to go live on Singapore’s leading crypto exchange- Coinstore with their NRK token. As per the top management officials at NORDEK, the sale of the much-awaited NRK token is likely to leverage Coinstore’s launchpad on March 14th, this year. Priced economically at 0.025 USD, users can purchase NRK Token and become a part of the fastest growing NORDEK community. This move has created quite a buzz in the Crypto market and is aimed at breaking payment and gaming barriers.

NORDEK is designed to be user-friendly, interoperable, and compatible with both blockchain and non-blockchain developers. Its high-speed consensus mechanism, XPOS, enables digital assets to operate at unprecedented speed, providing dramatic improvements over the current systems without sacrificing security and decentralization in favor of scalability.

Simplifying things for Starters who are more eager to enter the fascinating world of Crypto trading and Exchanges, Norpay is a Nordek crypto (prepaid) MasterCard that allows users to pay via point of sale (POS), ATMs, and other payment channels. On the other hand, Norflix is a Nordek crypto voucher service that enables users to book flights, recharge airtime, bundle services and set up loyalty programs using the $NRK token. These services are set to disrupt the crypto industry and bridge the wide gap between Web3 and Web2 payments, paving the way for mainstream adoption of crypto.

Additionally, NORDEK also provides white-label infrastructures for custom swaps, exchanges, bridges, NFT marketplaces, launchpads, and wallets, enabling developers to launch their projects faster and minimize go-to-market time. The NORDEK gaming hub is also available to developers to provide fast throughput, development efficiency via solid infrastructure, templates, and funding, among other things.

With the latest move to go live on Coinstore, NORDEK is all set to be the gamechanger in the realm of payments and gaming solutions.