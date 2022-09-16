Nootropics For ADHD: Best Natural Stack

If you are suffering from ADHD and looking for a natural remedy, you can consider Nootropics.

Amphetamines like Ritalin and Adderall are known to be prescribed to adults with ADHD. These and other stimulants raise dopamine levels in the brain, a neurotransmitter that is believed to control attention, alertness, and energy.

Stimulants have a long history of usage in occupations like flying and surgery where sustained concentration and quick reflexes are essential, and they are most effective in people with ADHD.

As a result of the above, caffeine is one of the best nootropic ingredients for you can find in natural nootropic supplements. Read on to learn everything you need to know about how nootropics can help increase the quality of life of those living with ADHD.

*If you're in a rush, CLICK HERE to see our top rated nootropic for ADHD

Quick Intro to ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder)

ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) is a condition in which a person is unable to focus on a single task for an extended period of time. This disorder can be a serious problem for children and adults, and it can affect the patient's career, relationships, and even their mental health.

The symptoms of ADHD include:

What's the cause of ADHD?

Although the exact cause of ADHD is not fully understood, many studies suggest that genetics play a significant role. Many other factors, including social environments, brain injuries, and nutrition, may also contribute to ADHD.

There is no single test for ADHD, but a comprehensive evaluation is needed to accurately diagnose the disorder. Moreover, it can help identify potential co-occurring conditions and mental health problems that may also cause the symptoms.

Ultimately, dealing with ADHD requires long term commitment. Many people are prescribed drugs such as Adderall (Vyvanse), but these drugs often come with side effects. And that's the reason many adults with ADHD often turn to adderall alternatives.

What are Nootropics?

Nootropics are natural or synthetic supplements that help increase brain function and memory. These supplements may help with symptoms of ADHD, but they should be taken with the help of a healthcare provider.

Some nootropics work by increasing dopamine levels, which control energy, alertness, and attention. Stimulants have a long history of use, especially in professions that require fast reaction times and sustained attention. However, nootropics are not intended to be a direct replacement for prescription drugs, instead being a natural alternative option.

The effectiveness of nootropic supplements differs due to each product containing different ingredients. As a result, some can cause side effects, and others can interact negatively with other prescription medications. While others are perfectly safe, effective and recommended for those living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

How nootropics can help ADHD symptoms

Nootropics work by improving brain function by increasing the number of neurotransmitters in the brain. Specifically, they improve cognitive functions, including memory and attention.

They also promote healthy nerve cell growth and boost the brain's ability to process information more quickly.

Nootropics can help children and adults with ADHD. They improve focus and alertness by increasing dopamine levels in the brain. These neurotransmitters are responsible for attention, alertness, and energy.

Why Stimulants are perfect for natural treatment of ADHD

Dopamine and norepinephrine imbalance in the brain is considered to be the cause of ADHD symptoms. The levels of those neurotransmitters are increased by stimulants, thus persons with ADHD don't require as much external stimulation. Therefore, the three main symptoms of ADHD—hyperactivity, inattention, and impulsivity—are decreased by having adequate amounts of these neurotransmitters.

Caffeine has been given a hard time by some companies that sell non-stimulant products. However, 80% of adults in the USA consume caffeine (via coffee, tea and other products) without ever suffering any negative side effects, which goes to show just how safe caffeine really is [1].

Due to stimulants being able to combat the direct cause of ADHD symptoms, it's clear that caffeine is among the best nootropics for ADHD. And you shouldn't trust anyone who tries to argue otherwise.

Best Nootropics for ADHD: Top 5 Cognitive Enhancers

Nootropics can help with ADHD symptoms by improving concentration and focus. Many individual ingredients are often stacked with other nootropic ingredients to form effective natural nootropic stacks.

Pre-made nootropic stacks and caffeine pills such as Alpha Brain, Genius Consciousness and VyvaMind are getting more and more popular, due to being very convenient and saving people from ordering many individual ingredients and popping dozens of pills.

This leads us perfectly onto the best nootropic stack for ADHD. We mentioned l-theanine briefly in our intro - well, this is the section where we'll expand on that and inform you of a few more natural nootropics that are proven to help ADHD symptoms.

Caffeine

Caffeine is one of the most traded and consumed commodities in the world for one reason: it works.

Everyone who has ever enjoyed a cup of coffee or tea (or energy drink) will know for a fact that it is able to boost energy levels single-handedly. And if you're like us, you won't go a day without it.

However, while caffeine is perfectly safe in sensible dosages, it can also have side effects when consumed in super large dosages.

Caffeine can increase alertness and help adults with ADHD focus. In fact, there are countless clinical studies that concluded by stating that caffeine is an effective active treatment for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder [2].

As a result, caffeine is the very first ingredient you should look for in a natural nootropic stack for ADHD; a dosage of around 75-100 mg of caffeine is known to be effective while keeping you safe from side effects.

Tyrosine

L-tyrosine is an amino acid that is required for the creation of the neurotransmitters dopamine and norepinephrine, which are crucial for attention and concentration.

In particular, working memory and cognitive function under stress have both been proven to be enhanced by L-tyrosine. In a clinical study, it was shown that L-tyrosine helped patients with ADHD perform better on a working memory test in the lab [3].

As a result, it is thought that L-tyrosine may lessen the symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), making it a great addition to any natural nootropic stack for ADHD.

L-Theanine

Naturally found in green tea, l-theanine is an amino acid that has been demonstrated to have a soothing effect and can aid in lowering anxiety and tension. L-theanine and caffeine used in combination has proven to be useful in treating ADHD, according to countless studies.

One particular study [4] concluded with: "L-theanine, caffeine and their combination seem to improve sustained attention and overall cognitive performance in children with ADHD, possibly via decreasing mind wandering during exertion of attention."

As a result, it can reliably be said that l-theanine and caffeine improve symptoms of ADHD in healthy adults; they help increase attention, impulse control, and overall cognition.

Although L-theanine may be an effective treatment for ADHD, there are also other potential side effects. Some people who suffer from ADHD should consult with their physician before taking it.

Citicoline

The most well-known benefits of citicoline are its brain-energizing properties, which may help anyone digest information clearly. Citicoline may provide more issue-specific assistance for ADHD, though, as it also boosts norepinephrine and dopamine.

Citicoline's bioactivities and research-supported advantages for attention seem to position it as a flexible and promising nootropic for ADHD and general mental function.

Because citicoline promotes the generation of brain cell energy, it may be able to reduce ADHD-related brain fog. In carefully planned human clinical studies, citicoline has been found to enhance attentional performance [5].

In addition to being a top nootropic for ADHD, citicoline is also an effective natural nootropic for general cognition and overall brain health. It is proposed to assist brain regeneration and provide the brain with neuroprotective action.

Adderall

If you live with ADHD, then you already know about Adderall. It's the most commonly prescribed medication to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Does it work? Yes, sometimes a little too much; what we mean by this is that Adderall is extremely powerful and potent, to the extent that many people can't take it daily without suffering from jittery side effects or insomnia.

Users can also start building up a tolerance to adderall, with Brain Johnson (PhD) of VagaRights stating: "If you’ve been using Adderall to manage your ADHD symptoms for a long time, then it is almost certain that you’ll eventually build a tolerance to the drug. This is a serious problem. After many months, your tolerance level may be much higher than the recommended dose for controlling ADHD. This means the medication no longer helps you manage the symptoms of ADHD."

In fact, this may be the exact reason why you're reading this article right now: to see nootropic alternatives to adderall to help manage ADHD symptoms. Well, look no further as we'll show you the best nootropic stack below...

Top Nootropic Stack for ADHD: VyvaMind

Vyvamind is a fairly new supplement that's really given the stagnant nootropic options on the market a run for their money.

It's become unofficially known as "natural Vyvanse" and the "best adderall alternative" by its customers to enhance focus, reduce anxiety and improve cognition. As a result, it's been rated extremely highly by countless respected publications online and by thousands of its real customers - including doctors, pilots and surgeons.

Dr Wil C (MD) left a review of VyvaMind on their website stating: "As someone who needs to stay focused for extended periods of time, sometimes having a little boost makes all the difference. Vyvamind’s supplement is a handy tool that was made with that purpose. The product is well made and you can tell it was designed with care. If you are trying to stay concentrated for longer and be mentally sharper, it might be worth looking more into this."

Quick Summary of VyvaMind

VyvaMind contains both Caffeine and L-Theanine as the base of its nootropic stack for ADHD, after the team behind it consulted neuroscientists and doctors while it was being formulated, who recommended this combination. VyvaMind also contains L-Tyrosine, Citicoline and B-Vitamins to further deliver cognitive enhancement too.

Vyvamind works by increasing acetylcholine availability in the brain. This leads to improved working memory and faster processing speeds. It also increases dopamine levels, which boosts motivation. Vyvamind also has no addictive properties, which makes it safe for daily use.

This nootropic stack for ADHD also doesn't take long to start working (typically around 30-45 minutes), so there's no waiting around to see if it works. The benefits of VyvaMind typically compound over time, with users experiencing its full effects after 2-3 months of use.

Why VyvaMind is our #1 Choice:

Tried and trusted by real customers with ADHD and Doctors - there's no better reassurance than seeing positive reviews from those most important to your use case.

Contains 75 mg caffeine along with 150 mg l-theanine to form the clinically proven 2:1 ratio for cognitive enhancement.

No risk of addiction & safe for daily use - VyvaMind is a nootropic solution that delivers natural ingredients with pharmaceutical power without any side effects.

Conclusion on Nootropics for ADHD

When it comes to ADHD, choosing a nootropic might be challenging. Due to individual differences in brain chemistry and the severity of the condition, people respond differently to products.

However, one thing to know is that stimulant nootropics are what you should be looking for; this is because ADHD symptoms are thought to be caused by an imbalance of the brain chemicals dopamine and norepinephrine, with stimulants being able to combat this.

It's for this reason that VyvaMind is our best nootropic option. Containing the perfect dosage of caffeine along with l-theanine and other natural nootropic ingredients, it offers the perfect high quality solution to help manage symptoms of ADHD.

To Buy VyvaMind, Visit:

>> www.VyvaMind.com <<

