1 Non UK Casinos Not On GamStop (That Actually Work)

Being on GamStop’s self-exclusion list means that you’re entirely cut off from online gambling—in the UK, at least. Luckily for you, there are several other legitimate online casinos not on Gamstop you can play at with great offers.
This guide has compiled the top five non UK casino sites not on Gamstop to provide you with amazing, uninterrupted play. Besides having amazing game libraries, the listed titles are totally safe and licensed by the relevant regulatory bodies with fast payouts, great customer service and amazing bonuses. Can’t wait to see them? Well, here’s what we’ve got!
Casino
Best Features
Biggest slots library
Great casino lobby with professional live dealers
Fastest withdrawals
Best welcome bonus
Best user interface
This online casino non UK players can access all year round ranks top among the growing list of adult-themed casinos, with a plethora of table games and other casino titles specifically designed to appeal to an 18+ audience. Playhub Casino first opened its online doors to customers in 2017 and has since recorded consistent growth despite its rather unusual niche.
Adding to its appeal, Playhub Casino is one of the many non Gamstop casinos UK players will find not actually listed on Gamstop. This means players registered on the self-exclusion program are welcome to sign up and start playing for real money on Playhub. The website is also filled with amazing offers, including the welcome bonus and other weekly promotions, plus a variety of payment methods, attentive customer support, and more. With these features, it is a wonder Playhub isn’t overrun with excited gamblers eager to start playing for real money.
Pros
Cons
Good welcome bonus
No live chat feature
Professional live dealers
No mobile app
Massive slots library
Low wagering requirements
Bonus and promotional offers
The first thing we’ll touch on in this review is Playhub Casino’s bonuses and promotions. If you’re worried about not getting the most out of this site’s offers, then don’t be. Playhub Casino has a plethora of bonuses you can claim, starting from the welcome bonus of 100% up to $500 on your first deposit. Other offers available include Playhub’s weekly promotions that double your deposit of up to $200 every Monday and $300 every Friday.
Table game enthusiasts can also cash out on over $100,000 worth of prizes by logging on and playing live blackjack and roulette games on the platform. If you decide not to claim any of Playhub’s offers, the site has a lucrative loyalty scheme that grants its members more rewards and perks as they climb levels.
Software and Games
It should come as no surprise to you that Playhub has hundreds of online casino games in its lobby, from slots to table games, speciality games, and even video poker. The platform has partnered with several leading game providers over the years to make this possible, including Red Tiger Gaming, Ezugi, Betsoft, Soft Gaming, Vivo Gaming, and more.
Playhub’s video slots collection is definitely one of the biggest we’ve seen, with options like 3D, 3/5 reels, and progressive jackpot slots among them. Some titles we tried out include Temple Cats, Disco Funk, Treasure Room, Fairy Tale, Jumpin’ Pot, and more.
The table game section is just as impressive, with baccarat, Caribbean Stud Poker, blackjack, and roulette among Playhub’s options. These popular titles all have multiple variants and were brought to life via the efforts of various top software developers.
Playhub Casino’s live dealer section is definitely the highlight of the platform, and for good reason. This section has a flurry of attractive dealers ready to take you on the most fascinating gambling journey. All the action is streamed with HD live images from every angle, allowing players to experience a truly immersive gaming session. If you’re curious about the available games, we counted over 20 titles, some of which are Keno, baccarat, roulette, blackjack, and dragon tiger.
Deposit and Withdrawal Options
We made sure to scope out Playhub’s banking section; sure enough, they didn’t disappoint. Players have more than enough deposit and withdrawal options at their disposal, from traditional options like credit/debit cards to newer methods like e-Wallets.
You can also use cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin to make payments and request withdrawals. Each option has its respective minimum and maximum deposit amounts and processing times, so make sure to read the fine print before making a decision.
Security and Customer Support
While the UKGC does not regulate Playhub, this does not mean the platform is operating without observing the proper protocols. In fact, Playhub holds one of the most respected online gambling licenses around– a permit from the Curacao eGaming Authority. It also uses 128-bit SSL encryption technology to protect all its users’ personal and private information.
If you’d like to reach out to a Playhub personnel, there is a contact form available to help you with this. Unfortunately, this is the only way to contact PlayHub, as the casino site does not have a live chat option or a phone number.
Do you love playing casino games without worrying about restrictions imposed by Gamstop? Well, PH Casino has the best offers for you, with just enough spice to keep you interested. Like its sister site, Playhub Casino, PH Casino was designed for an adult audience and has several scantily clad dealers littering its homepage. The website is one of the few non UK casinos, so creating an account and kicking off your gambling journey will be a breeze.
Pros
Cons
Available in multiple languages
Only offers contact form as customer support
Great bonuses
Restricted in some countries
Variety of banking options
Luxrative loyalty program
Bonus and Promotional Offers
Unsurprisingly, PH casino has a great many offers for both its new and returning players. In addition to a welcome bonus that doubles your first deposit up to $500, the platform has several other weekly bonuses older players can use to increase their bankroll.
PH Casino’s loyalty program certainly deserves a mention; it provides users with multiple rewards the more they play and ascend tiers. In addition to its considerable casino bonus offers, PH Casino notably has a bonus for its sports betting audience. Using the code “SPORTS,” you can double your sports deposit of up to $100 after creating an account. This offer has no expiry date; however, you are required to wager the deposit and bonus up to 5x before you can request a payout.
Software and Games
Slots, table games and live dealer titles are merely a fraction of the kind of casino games you can find on PH Casino. The site has a massive library of all the best titles with high Return to Player percentages and jaw-dropping graphics.
In addition to a large collection of slot titles, PH Casino also has table games, progressive games, live dealer titles and progressive games. You can try your hand at these games in demo mode before committing to one and playing for real money.
Deposit and Withdrawal Options
PH Casino certainly displayed how highly they placed their customers’ needs by the amount of detail put in this section. Not only can you claim its numerous bonuses and promotions, but the site also has hordes of payment options to facilitate quick and problem-free withdrawals.
After meeting the wagering requirements, you can request a withdrawal via Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Neteller, PaySafeCard, Skrill, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. Your requested funds will be deposited into your account after the specified processing period of your chosen method.
Security and Customer Support
PH Casino is in possession of a Curacao eGaming licence, which allows the site to offer online gambling products under the strict supervision of the regulatory body. All the games on the website are fair and regularly audited by third-party entities. You also don’t have to worry about the safety of your information, as PH Casino utilises industry-standard 128-bit SSL encryption software to safeguard player data.
PH Casino’s customer support is yet another highlight of the platform. They have a fully equipped casino support centre with well-trained professional staff to address your concerns and queries.
Despite being established less than four years ago, Hustles Casino has grown to be a known figure in the online gambling scene. The site is a top spot for gamblers searching for non-UK registered casino sites to get away from gambling-restrictive programs like Gamstop.
After spending hours on the platform, we put together a detailed guide on how you can get the best out of your Hustles Casino experience. This includes its bonus offers, game offerings, customer support and more. Here’s all you need to know about Hustles Casino:
Pros
Cons
Speedy withdrawals
Limited live dealer games
Partnered with top software developers
Restricted in some countries
Impressive bonuses and promotions
Great sportsbook offering
Bonus and Promotional Offers
Handing out considerable bonuses to new users is a practice prevalent in most online casinos and Hustles Casino is no different. You can claim several live casino bonuses, welcome bonuses, sports bonuses and free spins as both a new player and a regular face on the website.
The welcome bonus doubles your deposit pay up to $1000 and dispenses up to 40 free spins on Hustles Casino’s slot machines. The offer can be claimed with the “LUCK” bonus code and has a 15x wagering requirement. Another bonus offer you can claim is Hustles Casino’s bonus double offer, which grants new users 100% up to $1000 plus 60 free spins.
On the topic of weekly promotions, Hustles Casino distributed up to $300 and 40 free spins to players every Saturday. This offer, like the rest on the platform, has a 15x bonus requirement. The site also has live dealer bonuses, which grant users over $100,000 in casino prizes when they play live roulette and live baccarat. For sports lovers, there are numerous offers made solely for Hustles’ sportsbook you can take advantage of.
Software and Games
The first thing we noticed upon logging onto Hustles Casino was its spread of live dealer games on the site’s main banner. There are several professional dealers on ground to give users the best and most authentic casino experience. Hustles Casino’s live dealer games include Poker, baccarat, blackjack and more from top providers like Vivo Gaming, Evolution Gaming, and Ezugi.
Other games you can try out on the website include video slots, speciality games, and more by providers like BetSoft, Pragmatic Play, and Wazdan. The games are grouped by different criteria, such as popular, new releases, and the like. Some slots on Hustles include Sword of Khans, Pink Elephants, Midas Golden Touch, and more.
Hustles Casino also has a sportsbook where you can bet on all the major sports and over 3000 betting markets. There are live events you can bet on, such as tennis, ice hockey, horse racing and more, as well as pre-match betting events and niche activities like esports. You can also place wagers on virtual sports, as well as horse and greyhound racing.
Deposit and Withdrawal Options
Making the first deposit into our newly opened Hustles account was a breeze due to the numerous payment methods available. The website supports almost every type of payment method, from credit/debit cards to bank transfers, e-Wallets, and even crypto payments.
The minimum payout you can request is $40, while the most the casino can issue out at a time is $20,000. We’d also like to point out that, unlike most platforms, Hustles Casino allows its users to withdraw their winnings via credit cards.
Security and Customer Support
Hustles Casino is notably licensed by the Curacao gambling authority and belongs to the group of Curacao online casinos not on Gamstop. Customer information is top priority on the site as it partners with several top payment system providers to ensure player safety and security.
We tried out Hustles Casino’s customer support services and found them to be helpful, thorough, and, best of all, fast. While there is no live chat or phone option, we were provided with a contact form which served as the site’s email option to address issues.
Next on our list of non UK gambling sites is one of our personal favourites, GodsOdds Casino. The platform boasts a massive casino offering with games from some of the best developers and even better bonus offers. GodsOdds also has an online sportsbook for players who want to try their hand at wagering on popular sports as well as niche activities and virtual sports.
Pros
Cons
Massive welcome bonus
Limited live dealer games
High-rated games
No live chat customer support
Non Gamstop casino
Advanced sports section
Bonus and Promotional Offers
Off the bat, we were blown away by GodsOdds bonus offers which extended to both new and existing players. Upon making our first deposit, we claimed a welcome bonus of 100% up to $2000 plus 50 free spins on any real money slot machine. This bonus can only be used on casino slots and live casino blackjack tables and has a 15x wagering requirement.
Another deposit bonus we stumbled on is GodsOdds’ 100% up to $300 weekly offer plus 50 free spins. Other weekly bonuses on the platform include a Sunday 100% up to $300 bonus, as well as a 100% up to $200 Wednesday offer. You can also claim GodsOdds’ 100% up to $500 sports bonus which has a 5x wagering requirement and a maximum bet amount of $200.
Software and Games
If GodsOdds’ bonus section didn't impress you, which we seriously doubt, then the sheer number of casino games will be sure to snag your attention. The gaming section has a long list of offers grouped into popular, new, and other categories to help your search. There are slots, bingo, lottery, and table games available from top software providers.
Aside from classic slots, GodsOdds has 3-reel, 5-reel, and other slot formats we tried out. GodsOdds’ live casino was also a site to behold and boasts multiple variations of roulette, blackjack and several other games. They are all supported and have professional dealers streamed in HD quality.
In the sports betting section, you can wager on major events, leagues and championships worldwide. Available sports include table tennis, greyhounds, baseball, esports, darts and football, to name a few. GodsOdds Casino also offers virtual sports, so you can choose between the traditional or virtual options to bet and cash out.
Deposit and Withdrawal Options
Deposits and withdrawals are a breeze on GodsOdds Casino as the site has both traditional and more modern options to carry out transactions. Bitcoin, Ethereum, PayPal, debit/credit cards, bank transfers, plus other web and e-Wallet payment options are available for use on the platform.
Security and Customer Support
On the topic of licensing and safety, we’d have you know that GodsOdds is licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gambling Commission. Checks are regularly carried out to ensure its gaming titles are fair and programmed with RNGs.
You can contact GodsOdds' customer support team 24 hours a day, every day of the week. A contact form is available; however, there is no live chat feature or phone contact option. We tried this option, heard back from the casino a short while later, and had our issue resolved without breaking a sweat.
Since launching in 2018, this betting platform has steadily increased its foothold in the online gambling world and is currently a top choice for gamblers and sports bettors alike. Betswagger Casino is one of the limited online casinos open for UK players with options and other great features to rival some of the top online casino brands.
While the platform has partnered with several software developers to bring its vision to life, Betswagger is mainly powered by industry-renowned developer Usoftgaming. After touring the sites and trying out Betswagger’s endless list of games, we compiled a review of some of the site’s best and less-than-impressive features to give you a holistic view of just what you’re getting into.
Pros
Cons
Low wagering requirements
Only contact form as customer support
Various payment methods
Limited casino game options
Attractive user interface
Lucrative loyalty program
Bonus and Promotional Offers
As expected, new players receive the best offers on Betswagger, starting from the welcome bonus of 100% up to $500 plus 20 free spins. The bonus has a 15x wagering requirement and can only be used on the casino slots and the live blackjack tables.
Older players can take advantage of Betswagger’s weekly promotions, including its 100% up to $200 offer on Mondays and $300 extra cash on Fridays. The offers are changed weekly, so make sure to check back and claim your preferred bonus. There is also a 100% up to $100 sports welcome bonus you can claim in the sports betting section.
Software and Games
The first thing we noticed after logging onto Betswagger Casino was the eye-catching user interface, which seemed explicitly designed to cater to the needs of its users. The casino, cashier and sportsbook sections were easy to locate on the menu tab, and the site has a search option to allow easy navigation when looking for a game.
On the topic of games, Betswagger is definitely one of the top names, with numerous titles from different providers. Around 300 casino games, including slots, table games, live dealer titles, and more, are available. Betswagger adds new titles to its collection pretty frequently, so you can always check back if you don’t see any game you like at first.
Some iGaming companies that have partnered with Betswagger Casino include Ezugi, 1X2 Gaming, Vivo Gaming, Evolution Gaming, Betsoft, and Leander Gaming. These software providers are responsible for slot games on Betswagger, such as Gold of Ra, The Vikings, Fat Rabbit, Treasure Room, Geisha, and more.
Betswagger’s table games options were also a sight to behold, boasting titles like Pai Gow Poker, Pontoon, Pirate 21, Baccarat, Red Dog, European Roulette, American Roulette, Caribbean Poker, Craps, and Blackjack Lucky Sevens, to mention a few. The live dealer section was also a great find, with professional dealers streamed in HD quality and games like Live Blackjack, Live Roulette, Dragon Tiger, Casino Hold ‘em, Three Card Poker, and Caribbean Stud Poker.
Betswagger has a sportsbook for bettors with up to 38 sports you can bet on. These games range from American sports to activities worldwide; however, horse racing is not part of its offers.
Deposits and Withdrawal Options
Betswagger’s banking section is another way the site showed that players' needs are always prioritised. From the most common payment methods like credit cards, bank transfers and more to the newer options like e-Wallets and cryptocurrency, Betswagger has something for every player.
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have speedy processing times, while bank transfers and credit cards take a bit longer. Betswagger’s minimum withdrawal limit is $10, with the maximum at $2000 per day.
Security and Customer Support
In terms of security, Betswagger ticks all the boxes, granting players a safe environment to gamble away. The Curacao eGaming Authority licenses the online casino and sportsbook, so you can be sure that its games are safe and regularly audited for fairness.
Betswagger took it a step further by protecting its website with 128-bit SSL encryption technology to protect players' financial and personal data from hackers.
The support section only revealed a contact form which served as the site’s email address. Betswagger does not have any live chat feature or phone number customers can reach out to resolve issues. However, this did not seriously affect the level of their service as the site responded to our concerns just a few hours after we reached out.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.