Nolvadex PCT Tamoxifen Citrate PCT Benefits, Dosage, Side Effects

Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) Review

If you are searching for the best post-cycle therapy drug, then you will find this article incredibly valuable because we are about to mention the detailed review on Tamoxifen (Nolvadex).

Tamoxifen usuallysells in the market with the brand name Nolvadex. Therefore, some health practitioner uses the term Nolvadex, which refers to the generic drug name, Tamoxifen.

Tamoxifen is a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM). It is often used as a post-cycle therapy drug or an anti-estrogen by bodybuilders and athletes. The steroid users will not be concerned about the specific side effects of using Tamoxifen as it is responsible for targeting certain body parts.

Moreover, Tamoxifen is appreciated in both categories, i.e., medically and for steroid users. Its main objective is to block selective estrogen receptors of the breast tissues. Therefore, the estrogen is unable to attach to the breast cells, and the chances of increasing estrogen will reduce.

In addition, Tamoxifen is also used in the treatment of gynecomastia. Although, Aromatase Inhibitors (AIs) are also beneficial in curing gynecomastia and other estrogen-related problems. Therefore, Tamoxifen is popularly used for Post cycle therapy.

Furthermore, Clomid is commonly used with Tamoxifen during the PCT plan. The reason behind using both of the drugs is they safe to use with lower doses and provide significant effects. However, if you don’t like to combine Clomid with Tamoxifen, you may skip Clomid and use the other one only for your PCT.

What Is Tamoxifen (Nolvadex)?

Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) is a Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERM) commonly used as a Post Cycle Therapy when any bodybuilder finishes running a steroid cycle. Nolvadex is sometimes referred to or categorized as an Estrogen antagonist. Its key responsibility is to negate the adverse effects of estrogen in your body.

However, as an estrogen agonist, Nolvadex works similarly to Estrogen works in the human body. Nolvadex is a brand name of Tamoxifen Citrate. Despite being used in the PCT cycle, Tamoxifen is also used to treat breast cancer. It works effectively by preventing the increase of estrogen levels that allows the spreading of cancer around the breast area.

Tamoxifen can also be popularly used combined with Clomid for PCT. However, Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) consider more potent as compared to Clomid. But still, both drugs are sometimes stacked and used together with one another as a PCT cycle. They often work synergically and bring the best result to its user.

How Does Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) Works?

Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) works by binding to estrogen receptors in a specific part of the body. After that, the estrogen is doesn't bind and the effects of estrogen on breast tissues reduced. This particular effect is a looking by the steroid users as they want to prevent the increase of estrogen activity during their use of the anabolic steroid.

Although, Tamoxifen doesn't decrease the estrogen activity directly in your body. In contrast, it binds to specific estrogen receptors; therefore, these estrogens don't try to attach, and it stops working as it does.

This drug is used as a part of post-cycle therapy, but it doesn't mean that it is a part of anabolic steroid as it is not. This drug is advantageous in restoring your body's natural hormone level after you finish a steroid cycle. It is beneficial in preventing harmful adverse like testosterone suppression and gynecomastia, and it also works potentially in saving a life.

Why Tamoxifen (Nolvadex)?

Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) is advantageous in preventing gyno, aromatizing testosterone into the estrogen, and other adverse effects. Clomid is also beneficial to avoid common adverse effects in a steroid cycle; nonetheless, if we talk about gynecomastia, Tamoxifen is considered best.

What Are The Benefits Of Tamoxifen (Nolvadex)?

Now that you have understood how Tamoxifen is advantageous in gyno. We will now see how beneficial it is if steroid users use it in a PCT cycle. Some of the expected benefits of using Tamoxifen are as follows:

Prevents Gynecomastia:

Restore Hormone

Easy To Consume

Stress Releaser

Prevent From Other Steroid related adverse effects

There are many other steroid-related side effects that Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) can help prevent.

Tamoxifen is advantageous in preventing acne on your face and body.

It is beneficial in maintaining your body's blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Your skin will never become greasy.

No hair loss problem could occur during your PCT cycle.

You can possibly feel healthy and fit by using Tamoxifen in the steroid cycle.

Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) for Gyno:

Gynecomastia is one of the common adverse effects of following anabolic steroids. Although it is not a dangerous disease, conversely, it can have devastating consequences for one’s self-esteem.

You know that gyno could be caused by steroids; therefore, the result will be the aromatization of testosterone into estrogen. The excess estrogen level in a male body promotes female characteristics like the increase in breast tissues.

Yes, that’s right, steroids can sometimes result in an increase in breasts in men.

In many cases, it was seen that gynecomastia simply results in males storing tiny lumps of fat above or around their nipples, or sometimes they experience puffy nipples. People often try to spread the false claim that this problem can be reversed by burning fat and toning your pectoral muscles.

But this is not the case,

The truth is, if you are suffering from gynecomastia as a result of using steroids, the only way to get out of this condition you need to undergo surgery.

Moreover, Tamoxifen works by targeting the breast tissue to treat anti-estrogen breast cancer. Nolvadex binds to estrogen receptors in the breast area and effectively halts the working of estrogen there. It is highly beneficial to prevent dreaded gyno in male anabolic steroids users.

Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) is the best drug we need to stop gyno from spreading during a steroid cycle. This is why many bodybuilders prefer to use alongside steroids and after steroids. This drug works mostly great for any people using it for this purpose, but sometimes it doesn't provide positive results to some users. In that case, you need to turn to aromatase inhibitor drugs as a substitute.

What are the side effects of Tamoxifen (Nolvadex)?

Tamoxifen is considered extremely good and beneficial to use. Like other medications, there are some side effects that anyone will have to be wary of:

Stomach Problem

Acne

Headache

Hot Flushes

Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) Dosage

For Anabolic Steroid Use:

The main reason to use Tamoxifen during the steroid cycle is to prevent the development of male breast tissue, called gynecomastia. Not just this, if you are consuming any anabolic-androgen steroid that contains aromatizing properties, you are likely to face this problem. Therefore, Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) is the best product to protect you from gyno cheaply, simply, and safely.

Moreover, you have to consume Tamoxifen in a low dosage, about 10mg, at the start of your PCT cycle. You can also increase the dose to 20 mg if you feel positive. It starts working by binding with receptors in the breast tissue and preventing the estrogen to not exerting its effects.

In contrast, if you find that the steroid's aromatic effect is too strong for Tamoxifen to be effective in this dosage, you may need aromatase inhibitor drugs instead.

For Females:

When women use Tamoxifen for performance enhancement, it is often used for the same reason: to increase performance as an outcome of improved testosterone levels.This could make this drug a sustainable alternative for women who do not needsteroids' more potent effects that contain a greater danger of male side effects.

In addition to enhancing performance, women can use Tamoxifen to improve their body composition with this drug which brings a tighter and leaner beautiful body without any type of steroid danger.

If you are a female and need all these effects, you require a very low dosage of Tamoxifen, with only 10 mg being enough daily.

For Post Cycle Therapy

We use the higher doses of Tamoxifen during PCT, which helps stimulate the natural release of testosterone. This natural release of testosterone follows severe restrain of natural function during and after the steroid cycle.

Furthermore, it is suggested to follow for four to eight weeks of post-cycle therapy. Alongside Tamoxifen, some other compounds will be utilized, including an aromatase inhibitor and sometimes (hCG).

If we talk about men, they are recommended to take 40 mg daily for the first half of the Tamoxifen PCT cycle. For the second half of Tamoxifen post-cycle therapy, the dose will drop to 20 mg per day. Otherwise, it's up to whether you like to follow a four-week cycle or want an eight-week process or something in between.

And when to start your Tamoxifen PCT? Well, the time to begin your PCT ultimately depends on the active life of your steroids.

If it is a short ester steroid, you have to start your PCT about when your steroid cycle is ending. On the other hand, if it is a long-acting steroid, you need to wait up to two weeks before starting PCT with Tamoxifen and other compounds.

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) VS Aromatase Inhibitors (AIs)

Most bodybuilders and athletes (steroid users) talk about two categories of drugs: SERMs and Aromatase Inhibitors (AIs). They valued both products and used them for advantageous effects like decreasing and preventing estrogen-related adverse effects that occur during a steroid cycle. These products are also used to back up testosterone function as part of PCT.

What Are The Difference Between The Both? Which One Is Better?

The critical difference between Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) and Aromatase Inhibitors (AIs) is their performance on the body and how they affect estrogen. The working mechanism of AIs is to decrease estrogen levels in the body. On the other hand, SERMs work by binding to estrogen receptors in certain body parts instead of dropping serum estrogen levels.

You know that SERMs are highly effective in controlling a vast range of steroid-induced estrogenic adverse effects. However, SERMs like Tamoxifen, Toremifene, and Clomid help manage gynecomastia as they are made to prevent the development of breast tissue estrogen receptors.

Moreover, AIs are beneficial in water retention, whereas SERMs are not. Therefore, AIs products like Arimistane, Aromasin, and Arimidex are often ideal for bodybuilders. But still, SERMs have their own place and are still used by steroid users for a specific purpose like gyno. Tamoxifen, therefore, is best for steroid users who are concerned about gynecomastia.

What to do if Tamoxifen doesn’t work?

If Tamoxifen doesn't suit you or does not provide the desired results, AIs are best. AIs target the dropping of complete estrogen with an additional bonus, and the bonus is that you will be able to control all the estrogen-related side effects and gyno.

Like the name Aromatase Inhibitors, it really inhibits aromatize activity like reducing gyno's effects and increasing testosterone levels. Conversely, they also contain some downsides, like they impact a terrible impact on your cholesterol levels when used with the steroid cycle.

Therefore, AIs are not suitable to use during the steroid cycle, just like Tamoxifen or other SERMs. Moreover, Tamoxifen has a positive impact on your cholesterol level.

Final Verdict

Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) is undoubtedly the best product for post cycle therapy and can be used during or after the steroid cycle. You can also use it alongside Clomid.

