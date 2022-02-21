No Time To Meet Investors, Focusing On Revenue And Amp: Amit B Wadhwani

When asked about a fundraising spree, Indian companies/startups are busy with, Amit replied, I think raising money against your company shares is like giving a part of something away you truly believe in. Unless I really need the money to fuel real growth, I don't think it's wise to keep raising monies. Sai and Buffering are both hugely profitable, even more, profitable than the top 10 unicorns declared in 2021. We don't wish to be a unicorn, we dream of giving the world something it doesn't have. We don't want to be a passing cloud. We wish to raise businesses to last a minimum of 150 years.

On criticism, most businesses under your group are hugely dependent on Amit's involvement.

This is really unfair for my team, a team that has been with me for over 12 years now. Right from head of HR, to CTO, to every team member, they toil every day to help us grow. Remember we don't choose free money pumped in by investors, we majorly work with our own capital. Our job is way toucher! But we love what we do amp; as I said, the team is incredibly talented and me being around or not really makes little difference in well-established businesses like Sai and buffering media and chartered services.

Amit B Wadhwani is known to disturb and disrupt pricing in sectors he enters?

Yes, I agree. I have always been consumer-centric. I love end-users, real beneficiaries. Not fake ones. I failed at luring investors to real estate because I never believed in the returns my peers were promising back then in 2015. I held my ground and focused on end-users. Similarly, today when I simply sell media assets, technology and chartered planes, I look at how a small start-up can use outdoor Hoardings to look like a big one. I try to reduce pricing for aircraft operations for our chartered business. India is price sensitive. Because my pricing is so unbelievable and unbeatable, I don't need to burn cash on advertising. Clients know our numbers.

How is the real estate technology business doing today - Brand Sai?

Honestly, because I have investor pressure. So I can speak the truth. The last 2 years were challenging for us too like many others but we adapted well to move to a lead-based - walk-in generating technology that has huge traffic to our portal www.iamsai.in. We have over 135 crores receivable from our real estate clients, I am sure as the industry heals cash flows for the sector will become better-provided focus

remains on selling unsold inventory.

You are like the OYO of Indian real estate speaking about SAI. Explain the model a little bit.

We have data from almost every India on the internet. That makes us a huge player in the data mining space. There is 9 lac crore of unsold inventory, which needs buyers and real ones. We at SAI, rebrand the project with our brand, get in our data technology to generate sales and recover old dues. We are very effective in tier 2 to 5 cities where ticket size is 50 lacs or less and developer category is B or B+. The A & A+ players have huge problems, which we don't wish to touch at this point in time!

We have seen you as a creative thinker, your style is also unique, straight talker, now what is next on the cards, are investing in startups, are you coming up with newer ventures?

See, I don't believe in betting on a horse if I am not the jokey. I like control. I cant feel like a spectator. I love the thrill, the game. Hence I haven't invested in many startups, maybe I am not good at spotting talent ( smiles ). Yes, I am eyeing the predictive healthcare space, the aggregator - media tech space, pet wellness has been on my mind, technology for Bollywood to attract viewers to theatres, covert unutilised real estate into theatres, making land available at nearly zero cost, providing homes cheaper than cars, application to detect, heal mental health are few ideas on my mind apart from auto tech,

Bharat Bazaar, SEMSI are in the pipeline. Amit B Wadhwani, 37, is the founder of Proptech brand IamSai and media tech venture Buffering which caters to data amplification for Bollywood, sports and politics. Pre 2009, Amit worked with Jet Airways as a flight steward. In 2018 - 19, he hired 134 employees when 9W shut operations. Amit is married to Swati Rakesh Nanda & they have a son named Shawnak, who turned 3 in Jan 2022. Amit B Wadhwani's valuation, net assets including equity in his businesses and tangible assets stands at Rs.1890 crores as on January 2022.