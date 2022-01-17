Born and brought up in Kota, Nitin Vijay received a degree in Engineering from IIT-BHU. But, unlike his peers, who were avaricious for fat salaries in multinational corporations, he was determined to reinvent India’s education industry with ingenious ideas and cutting-edge technologies. He decided to nurture Indian talent by infusing quality knowledge and competitive skills among wannabe engineers, doctors, and scientists. Hence, to provide them with the best coaching experience, Nitin Vijay founded Motion Education in December 2007.



Nitin Vijay started his entrepreneurial journey with only 10, 000 rupees when he was just 23-year-old. After 14 years of indomitable efforts, Motion Education along with its study centres in 44 cities across India, is all set to achieve over Rs 100 crores revenue in the current fiscal (FY 2021-22). Recently, on Motion Education’s 15th Foundation Day, Nitin Vijay announced the opening of more than 50 centres all over India in the coming financial year to bring the total to 100 and revenue to around Rs 300 crore.



Under Nitin Vijay’s avid leadership, the institution evolved into an enviable Ed-tech brand and had set many new benchmarks and standards in the industry. In 2021, he came up with a very unique idea, MyBizKid. He felt that kids need a different approach to understand subjects of a much higher level. To fill this gap, he developed, MyBizKid, an online MBA program for kids, which not only discovers hidden entrepreneurial qualities in children but also sharpens their knowledge and soft skills, required to ensure success in whatever field they ultimately choose.



Being an engineer by qualification and tech-savvy by aptitude, Nitin Vijay always wants to exploit cutting-edge technologies to enrich the learning experience. He said, “Edtech can do wonders for modern educational institutions. Be it the task of curtailing administrative costs, synchronization of various departments, or quantifiable measurement of various outcomes and results, AI and ML-enabled technologies do great help at all fronts.”



With the spirit of a technocrat and the vision of an entrepreneur, Nitin Vijay tried to cultivate corporate culture in Motion Education. And, in a bid to make his dream true, he restructured the organisation where all the departments are seamlessly connected through advanced ICT technologies. Using Pattern Analysis and Trend Algorithms, teachers are better equipped with assessment tools that give a comprehensive analysis of every student. Later, researchers and content developers prepare customised study material for the aspirants of JEE, NEET, NTSE, KVPY, Olympiads and other competitive exams.



“The COVID-19 crisis hit revenue of the industry. However, we swiftly adapted to the Ed-Tech and students enthusiastically welcome the change. Thereby we made up our revenue by increasing the number of students by 32 per cent. Based on this trend, we are expecting the top line growth by Rs 100 crores in the current fiscal with 15-20 per cent profit,” said Mr Nitin Vijay, Founder & Managing Director of Motion Education.