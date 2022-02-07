Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Nishit Shaw Cited As One Of The Most Loved Youtubers To Make Content For Students

Nishit Shaw, an influencer and content creator has a strong bank of approximately 300 videos on his YouTube channel. His videos on overseas student and job life  has garnered a lot of attention making him one of the most loved content creators.

Nishit Shaw, YouTuber

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 2:49 pm

The past two years of pandemic have been difficult for everyone but more so for young students who didn’t have the necessary outlets available because of various Covid-19 norms. Apart from the learning loss that these students had to bear, the past months have also taken a toll on their mental health. However, despite all misgivings associated with Covid-19 and its impact on student education, Indians are still enthusiastic about studying abroad. As per the QS International Student Survey 2021,  91% of Indian students are interested in receiving education abroad. The Ministry of External Affairs recently revealed that 261,406 was the number of Indian students who studied abroad during 2020. Moreover, by February 28, 2021, more than 71,000 students had moved overseas for further studies.
 
Coming back to the limited physical movement out of homes, students interested in exploring overseas education as well as seeking help with preparations for the same have shifted to onlibe platforms such as YouTube, which is an influential platform for masses. Nishit Shaw, who was earlier known as an avid traveller and travel vlogger, identified the gap in this space and utilised his online avatar to create informative videos to offer help to a large number of students with foreign aspirations.
 
Nishit Shaw decided to utilize his talent and YouTube to create content fo such an audience who is looking for help to prepare to work or study abroad. The fact that he has already collaborated with celebrities from the YouTube fraternity has earned him a loyal base on social media.
 
Currently, Nishit Shaw is the CEO of Burlington Chocolate, which is India’s only luxury chocolate maker that makes fitness chocolate bars that are notable for its high protein and low sugar content. Keeping that aside, he is responsible for designing various marketing strategies and programmes for various companies across the globe, including Kolkata’s most renowned jeweller Shaw Jewellers which is situated in Bowbazar.

While explaining the purpose behind his channel “Nishit Shaw”, he says, “A lot of students ask about different universities. I try replying to almost every message, but students have booked appointments through my website as well as it makes it much easier to communicate.” Shaw talks in detail about the pros and cons of studying abroad while asking students  to keep themselves ready for today’s job market. And behind “Nishit Shaw Vlogs”, he wants his audience to see the real side of studying overseas in the form of lifestyle and travel videos.

