Nilesh Mali, The Man Behind India's Biggest Mobile Accessory Company, KDM, Shares How The Idea Came To Him

The real transformation of life begins when you decide to do anything required to achieve success. The will to remain unstoppable no matter what the challenge is makes you successful. KDM India's founder, Nilesh Mali's beginnings were also very humble but thanks to his hard work and dedication, he now stands tall as a self-made successful man.

Nilesh founded KDM in 2011 without any strong financial support. He wanted to provide easy access to quality mobile accessories to Indians and gave his 100% to the idea. 10 years down the line, KDM is one of the biggest mobile accessory companies in India.

Talking about the germination of the idea, Nilesh Mali said during an interview with SMBStory, "I still remember the day when my friend suggested trading mobile accessories as they were hot selling then and that changed my life.”

Interestingly, Nilesh Mali was just 18 when he came to Mumbai from Jalore, a small district in Rajasthan. Despite coming to the city of dreams with starry eyes, Nilesh didn't mind taking up small and odd jobs initially. He did all the struggles with the right spirit and moved towards success step by step. Back in the early 2000s, Nilesh worked in retail shops and then moved to selling electronic goods such as walkmans and radios.

Now cut to the present, all his hard work has paid off. Nilesh doesn't work for money anymore but to bring an impact in the nation. By 2021, KDM India had over 1000 distributors, backed by a huge channel network of over 25000 dealers. As the brand celebrated its 10th anniversary, it announced the aim of reaching over a 1 lakh dealer network by 2025 with a vision of ‘Har Ghar KDM’.

According to Nilesh, KDM gives a lifestyle choice to people living in tier 2 and 3 cities. It manufactures affordable mobile chargers, earphones, speakers, and neck bands among others.

KDM has also been honoured with several prestigious honours. In Oct 2021, the company bagged ‘Rising Brand of the Decade’ award at the prestigious and acclaimed ZEE Business Excellence Awards 2021.

Speaking about the honour, Nilesh said, “We are honoured to receive the Rising Brand of a Decade award from a prestigious platform like Zee Business. KDM as a brand has been established as a leading lifestyle and mobile accessories brand for a decade. We are extremely proud to have developed a wide variety of products under mobile accessories and lifestyle segments which ranges from mobile chargers, earphones, speakers to headphones. We have a strong distribution network spread across India that has enhanced our journey of building India's largest and most innovative mobile accessories and lifestyle brand.”