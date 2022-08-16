NicoBloc Reviews (Legit Or Scam) - Is NicoBloc Really Helps To Quit Smoking? Does Nicobloc Ingredients Safe? Any Side Effects? What Do Other Customers Say? Where You Can Buy Nicobloc? Read Before You Buy!

You’re definitely going to die from those cigarettes.” Why don’t you just stop smoking today, and save yourself the pain of death?”

Having this question asked by someone who isn’t a smoker is a bit frustrating. The other person simply does not understand! Despite knowing that this bad habit is deadly, you continue to follow it.

Even scientists do not understand why quitting smoking is so challenging.

Smoking cigarettes is the most deadly invention in human history, according to the tobacco industry, which claims that they are equally addictive and more deadly than heroin and cocaine.

The number of Americans dying of lung cancer each year rises, not falls, due to the effects of smoking.

People continue to smoke despite the fact that they will die from their habit.

It’s impossible to escape addiction once it takes over.

Recovery can only be achieved through rehabilitation. But finding that help isn’t as simple as it looks…

They don’t know how to stop smoking, even though they want to stop. Most of them have not had access to all the choices…but this is about to change.

Scientists disagree on how to help people break their addictions to smoking – an addiction that is dangerous and difficult to break.

The problem is that everyone is different. Certain methods don’t work for everyone!

It is possible for some people to quit cold turkey.

The pack of cigarettes should be thrown away. This is highly unlikely, but it does happen.

It is NOT a good idea to smoke cold turkey after a long period of smoking. You’ll start smoking again as soon as you can handle the withdrawals as soon as you have an excuse (any excuse will do).

3-5% of people who quit cold turkey succeed in doing so. In virtually all cases, smokers who attempt to quit cold turkey end up resuming their smoking habits!

Alternatively, nicotine replacement products like patches, gum, pills, or e-cigarettes are available. But these products aren’t long-term solutions.

The fact remains that nicotine is addictive, regardless of its form. Because you’re still addicted to nicotine, you’re more likely to smoke after a rough day.

Thus, lifelong smokers are caught in a downward spiral. First comes giving up, then comes feeling miserable, then comes feeling more ashamed than ever. The more failures you have, the harder it is to imagine quitting.

A new technique developed in the UK has enthralled researchers. Several studies have demonstrated incredible results.

NicoBloc, a long-suppressed product, is finally out in the open… already it is helping thousands stop smoking.

Nicotine

The chemical substance nicotine, which is colorless and oily, is one of the deadliest poisons on earth. A person would die immediately if injected with or placed on their tongue six cigarettes’ worth of nicotine.

Similarly, nicotine in cigarettes enters the brain within seven seconds (two times faster than injection) and is more addictive than heroin or cocaine. It causes adverse effects on the heart, blood pressure, and digestive system due to its effect on adrenaline production. Insects are also controlled with cannabis.

What is NicoBloc?

NicoBloc is a stop-smoking aid that helps you stop using nicotine before you cease smoking.

Liquid Formula is applied directly to the cigarette filters before smoking. Using NicoBloc liquid, you can block nicotine and tar from entering your lungs.

NicoBloc blocks 99% of nicotine and tar in three drops. Tar can be blocked by one drop up to 33%. Adding more drops the next week after you drop your first drop will indicate that you are ready for the next step.

This method has the following two main advantages:

The stress of withdrawal symptoms is significantly reduced, reducing the likelihood of future failure

It’s easier to gradually quit than to quit cold turkey. With NicoBloc, you can quit smoking for good by simply continuing to smoke as usual while NicoBloc reduces your dependency on nicotine.

You can wean yourself off nicotine with NicoBloc on your schedule. During the first two weeks of using NicoBloc, I applied only a single drop. With time, I progressed from one to two to three drops.

Having control of the journey and the ability to travel at my own pace gave me confidence and peace of mind. The last time I tried cold turkey, I ate everything I saw and bit my nails. NicoBloc gave me the control I needed to quit nicotine – until I realized I no longer needed it.

Where does NicoBloc come from?

NicoBloc’s properties were first discovered in America in the 1980s.

The Rosen Programme was introduced in Ireland and the UK in the 1990s to encourage corporations to stop smoking. Within participating companies, NicoBloc has assisted hundreds of smokers in quitting smoking. Because of the success of this program, NicoBloc is now a retail product.

NicoBloc: how does it work? – Does Nicobloc Work?

As a viscous fluid, NicoBloc is applied directly to the filter prior to smoking. As a result, nicotine and tar are caught by the filter. With one drop, as much as 33% of the fly will be trapped, with two drops, as much as 66%, and with three drops, as much as 99%. When the directions on the bottle are followed, the smoker can gradually wean himself or herself off of nicotine dependence and reduce their intake up until the point at which they can quit smoking without experiencing any of the severe withdrawal symptoms typically associated with quitting.

Symptoms of nicotine withdrawal

People who quit smoking can experience withdrawal symptoms, particularly if they do it cold turkey (without any assistance). Various other symptoms can also occur such as lethargy, dizziness, nausea, headaches, aching joints, constipation, nausea, short temper, difficulties sleeping, and food cravings. These symptoms often cause people to give up on giving up. NicoBloc helps manage or reduce these symptoms.

Is NicoBloc effective in preventing withdrawal symptoms?

NicoBloc slowly reduces the nicotine and tar content in cigarettes over a period of weeks. This allows the body to gradually adapt to lower nicotine levels and recover from the adverse effects of tar.

NicoBloc is made up of what ingredients? – What Are The Nicobloc Ingredients?

NicoBloc is a natural product that contains three principal ingredients, namely water, sugar, and citric acid. However, the way these ingredients are blended and processed is the key to NicoBloc’s success. Colors and preservatives approved for food use are also included.

Can pregnant women take Nicobloc?

With Natural NicoBloc, women can successfully stop smoking during pregnancy in a safe and effective manner. Smokers do not consume this medication since it is not a drug. Thus, it can be used by anyone who wants to quit smoking, including expectant mothers.

How to Use NicoBloc

1. Before you start smoking, pre-treat the filter with NicoBloc.

2. Apply one drop to the filter after making a small indentation with the tip of the bottle.

3. Use the bottle tip to gently move the filter tip.

4. Squeeze the filter several times to let it absorb the fluid.

Two or three drops will make the indent bigger.



What makes NicoBloc so effective? How does it compare to other stop-smoking methods?

At first, I didn’t expect NicoBloc to work. I now have a much better understanding of the method after using it.

Like gum or patches, NicoBloc doesn’t replace a bad habit. To combat addiction, it uses a variety of techniques.

It’s well known to anyone who has ever smoked that smoking isn’t just a physical addiction – it’s a mental, social, and behavioral one as well. This is why NicoBloc works so well.

Feelings when quitting NicoBloc – Are There Any Nicobloc Side Effects?

NicoBloc is a strange one – you effectively quit before you realize you have done so.

When someone has tried to quit before, it is difficult to describe… It sounds impossible. Quitting is extremely simple and effective.

Your cigarettes won’t taste different when you use NicoBloc. That wouldn’t make sense. Quitting should be difficult and frustrating, right? The NicoBloc app makes quitting simple.

After some time, you realize that it’s been a while since your last cigarette… Thus, you go out and smoke, satisfying your craving.

Here’s where it all happens. It’s like a gap between cigarettes that gets bigger over time. Thus, your desire for cigarettes declines, which naturally leads to you smoking less. You quit all by yourself!

It should take a week or two for your breathing to return to normal. It’ll soon become obvious how nasty ashtrays smell!)))

Around week 3, you will be able to delay your morning cigarette more easily. As a result, you can now avoid smoking in the morning, which allows you to space out the rest of your cigarettes easier…and thus smoke less.

At this point, you choose when to discard the pack. For myself, I gave up after six weeks, mostly because I was smoking only one cigarette a day.

As soon as the trash man came, I threw out my pack – still containing cigarettes (unthinkable just a few weeks earlier).

My life has never been more powerful than that moment.

I realized then that I had quit being able to hold my granddaughter. I had the right support and that was all I needed. I quit for my own sake. Having the right support was all I needed. NicoBloc gave me that support.

Is NicoBloc the right place for you?

If you have tried and failed to quit smoking repeatedly, NicoBloc is the answer to your problems.

I am here to help, I understand! There is a comparison between quitting smoking and quitting heroin2. You’re literally separated from everyone you love by this habit, but you still can’t break it.

NicoBloc may be the answer after trying every product and almost giving up. Various clinical trials have shown NicoBloc to help 58% of smokers quit, while other studies have shown that users have reduced their smoking by up to 77%.

How does this product compare with other products? Over half of smokers (55%) fail to quit for good each year, but 5% succeed. By using NicoBloc, you are 10 times more likely to quit!

Set Your Targets — Then Reach Them

Reduce your cigarette consumption every other day. Smokers who smoke 20 cigarettes a day can cut their smoking by four cigarettes a week during the first four weeks – an achievable goal.

By the end of week 1, smokers should be using one fifth fewer cigarettes.

A smoker should smoke 16 cigarettes by the end of week 1 if they smoke 20 cigarettes per day.

Smoking should be reduced by 1/4 after 2 weeks. Those who smoked 16 cigarettes a day at the end of week one should be smoking 12 cigarettes a day.

After three weeks of quitting smoking, the smoker should have consumed 1/3 less cigarettes.

After two weeks, the smoker smoked 12 cigarettes a day. Three weeks later, they should be smoking 8 cigarettes daily. A smoker should have cut down on his smoking by half by the end of week 4. In the third week, if they smoked 8 cigarettes a day, they should now smoke 4 cigarettes a day. By the end of week five, the smoker should be smoking 1/2 less. After week 4, they should be smoking no more than two cigarettes a day. The ideal situation is that they will have stopped by the end of week 6, but if they have not yet, now is a good time to stop.

NicoBloc Real Consumer Reviews – Does Nicobloc Work?

“I’ve tried quitting for years and nothing ever worked. I did the patch, gum, vaping. E-cigarettes just made my addiction to nicotine worse. NicoBloc was the key. Easy to use, no change in the taste of the cigarette, and I experienced no withdrawal symptoms. I went from 20 cigarettes a day to 0 in six weeks. I have no desire to smoke anymore, and I can’t even describe the improvement my life has experienced because I don’t smoke. And I owe it all to NicoBloc. Thank you so much!” – Peter L.

“This product works! One drop the first week, two drops the second week, then three drops the third week. The more drops you put, the more crap it traps, you can see the filter turn black. Every few days you start to notice that it’s been awhile since your last cigarette and the time gaps grow longer. I would wait longer when I woke up to have my first to the point where it wasn’t until after lunch. Then I started having my last one at night earlier and earlier. So the time before bed and until lunch grew longer then after four weeks I quit bc I was down to one a day”. – Nick D.

“Highly Recommended! Started with one drop, then worked up to 2 and then 3 drops. Lasts forever. Works without the water that nicotine blocking filters have that are like vaping and made me cough a lot! Did not cough at all using the NicoBloc. Considering how many packs of cigarettes it covers, it’s really a great buy.” – D. Ahrens

“Highly Recommend! Started with one drop, then worked up to 2 and than 3 drops. Lasts forever. Works without the water that nicotine blocking filters have that are like vaping and made me cough allot! Did not cough at all using the Nico Bloc. Considering how many packs of cigarettes it covers, it’s really a great buy.” – L. Covington

“OMG, IT REALLY WORKS! I’ve cut my smoking in 1/2. I did feel some minor withdrawals, but so worth it!!! I no longer have that hacking cough. I can breathe better and I feel better. You’ll save a lot of money on cigs…I use 1 bottle a month. I love this product!” – Terrie G.

“Came quick & as described. Currently using off & on. Along with nicotine/tar reducer filters. The idea is to help lower over all levels. Just make sure to read the directions. And may be little more time consuming. But satisfied with everthing so far.” – Rob

NicoBloc Pricing –NicoBloc Cost

NicoBloc is priced at $39.99 for 1 bottle (4 week supply) when purchased through official website. However, the price drops as low as $15 per bottle when ordering multiple units.

Here’s how pricing breaks down (Prices In USD*):

1 x NicoBloc (4 Weeks Supply): $39.99 + $4.95 Shipping

3 x NicoBlocs (12 Weeks Supply): $99.98 + Free US Shipping

5 x NicoBlocs (20 Weeks Supply): $149.97 + Free US Shipping

**Please note that the above prices and discounts are available only for a limited time. The manufacturer may change these without prior notice.

NicoBloc Refund Policy

NicoBloc comes with a 1-year warranty and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

If you’re not 100% satisfied with NicoBloc, then you are entitled to a refund within 60 days. If there is a manufacturing problem with your NicoBloc bottle, then you can request a refund within 365 days.

NicoBloc helps you kick the smoking habit for good

NicoBloc is an excellent product to try if you want to quit smoking. If you feel frustrated after trying yet another program, trust me – this program is unlike any patch or step-by-step program you have used in the past. I regret not trying NicoBloc sooner – I would have been able to hold my granddaughter the day she was born!

NicoBloc offers a much more flexible method of quitting than other products. Cigarette smoke slowly removes nicotine and tar from your body, and you’ll be ready to stop smoking forever before you know it.

Smoke clouds no longer isolate you from your family and friends. Join today!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

What ingredients are inside NicoBloc®?

NicoBloc® is made using a precise blend of Water, a Sugar Compound and Citric Acid. Some approved food grade coloring and preservative can be expected as well.

How to apply NicoBloc®?

First, a small indentation must be created in the filter with the top of the bottle. Then, it is as simple as applying one drop, gently covering the filter tip using the bottle tip, and squeezing the filter tip a few times. For people who arrive at their second week into this system, the indent must be slightly bigger before adding two or three drops. This has been recommended for maximum soaking before smoking a cigarette.

What is the Wean Machine app?

The Wean Machine app has been developed for smokers onboarding the NicoBloc® challenge. Individuals can perceive it as a way to keep track of progress and to comfortably reduce the number of cigarettes consumed by setting achievable weekly targets based on personal smoking habits/patterns. At the time of writing, the app can be downloaded via the Google Play and Apple App stores.

Does this mean that NicoBloc® makes cigarettes safer to smoke?

By no means does NicoBloc® encourage cigarette smoking or depict it as being safer. It merely traps tar and nicotine normally inhaled when smoking filter cigarettes. The purpose of this solution is to help individuals to come off cigarettes without any of its associated withdrawal symptoms.

How quickly can one expect to get off smoking with NicoBloc®?

Outcomes might vary from person to person, as individual circumstances and smoking habits must be accounted for. However, based on the findings of extensive trials (extending over a two-year period), smokers become more comfortable with the idea of quitting at the six-week mark. This timeframe is highlighted as a fundamental one that permits the body to adjust to the physical changes after it experiences less and less exposure to nicotine.

How long will one NicoBloc® purchase last?

On average, each NicoBloc® purchase might last two weeks. The latter is based on an average smoker who consumes about 20 cigarettes a day. Hence, for optimal results, three bottles should be purchased.

Is it ideal to put NicoBloc® drops on all cigarettes?

NicoBloc® drops must be administered to filters just before smoking it. The reason for this has to do with the fact that the formula will only be active for 15 minutes (upon application), after which the solution will have dried up, making it difficult to smoke the cigarette.

What taste does NicoBloc® have?

NicoBloc® has a sweet taste to it, but most people rarely detect it. Don’t be alarmed, as its mild taste is highly unlikely to alter the taste of a cigarette.

What withdrawal symptoms does NicoBloc® help to avoid?

NicoBloc® can protect individuals from the consequences of exhaustion, dizziness, nausea, headaches, aching joints, constipation, queasiness, anger issues, insomnia, stomach cramps and cravings. This is not to say that these symptoms will not be experienced. But one thing is probable; the NicoBloc® difference permits individuals to go about their lives without hindrance introduced by the former symptoms.

Is NicoBloc® safe for pregnant/expecting mothers?

Yes, NicoBloc® is safe for pregnant/expecting mothers because it is completely natural.

Will NicoBloc® work on roll ups?

Yes, NicoBloc® will work on roll ups as long as a mini filter is applied prior to rolling the cigarette. To reap the benefits, the mini filter must be facing the tobacco.

Will NicoBloc® make me gain weight?

The Bloc Enterprises team is convinced that NicoBloc® will allow smokers to smoke while reducing their nicotine intake. As a result, the likelihood that one might experience increased appetite is purportedly slim.

Is it helpful to increase vitamins intake while weaning off cigarettes?

Doctors normally suggest taking foods high in vitamin C because it can help the body to get rid of nicotine more effectively. To be completely sure of the exact types of vitamins to take, individuals are encouraged to reach out to either a pharmacist or a health professional.

Won’t NicoBloc® increase cravings if it blocks nicotine?

No. One drop can block up to 33% of nicotine, which alone supposedly suffices to commence the weaning off process. Furthermore, such a level of blockage also implies a restriction to nicotine withdrawal symptoms (i.e., cravings). Things will only get better with two, and eventually three drops.

Where To Buy NicoBloc?

You can buy NicoBloc at the best price from the official website.

Please note that there could be several duplicate products of this nature available online on different websites, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, or any other retail store. However, the Purchase of the genuine NicoBloc is guaranteed only by ordering from the product owners website.

How long will it take to receive my NicoBloc® order?

NicoBloc® orders will be shipped within 24 to 48 hours of receiving them. Once out for delivery, it can take anywhere between 3 and 5 business days for U.S. locations and up to 10 business days elsewhere. This is just an estimated timeframe; it could take far more time than expected for select countries.

