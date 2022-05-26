Nick Ponte Helps Local Businesses With Their Marketing

From the Hawaiian Islands in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Nick Ponte is revolutionizing the tech industry for small businesses and local entrepreneurs.

Before Nick Ponte started his digital marketing agency, many of the businesses across the island of Maui were relying on business to business referrals and word-of-mouth to bring in new customers. Those who had the foresight to invest in online advertising were subject to either large corporations that didn’t understand the state’s unique economy or inexperienced marketers just looking to make a name for themselves.

Growing up on Maui, Nick Ponte not only had an understanding of how to successfully build a business in this unique environment but a curiosity that led him to becoming the leading tech and marketing expert in the state.

This determination and perspective is what drove Nick Ponte Marketing to become the #1 ranked agency in Google for search terms like “Maui SEO” as well as

Ponte was named one of the Pacific Business News’ 2020 Business Leader Honoree’s of the Year.

Nick Ponte and his team have proven to be the go to for local businesses and large corporations alike when it comes to driving massive amounts of traffic, leads, and sales online. They are at the forefront of the latest innovations in services like Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click Advertising, and custom Website Design.

The results that Nick Ponte brings to his customers speak for themselves. Working closely over the years with both small businesses and household names like Maui Babe, Windward Aviation, and Timpone Surfboards, Ponte has achieved lasting relationships with his clientele by continuing to provide value through his agency’s unique marketing services.

Nick Ponte is not only a leading expert when it comes to digital marketing, but he and fellow marketer Tom Gaddis have made a name for themselves in the online education world too. Ponte’s second company Offline Sharks provides members of their community with the latest in cutting-edge software but also educates them on how to become marketing experts in their own right.

Featured in Forbes, INC., and honored by the Young Entrepreneur Council, Nick Ponte’s success is a result of a passion and drive that turned him from auto mechanic to tech entrepreneur. 2020 was a year that served testament to just that.

Instead of letting the massive decline in tourism that drove many businesses across the state and the majority of Nick Ponte Marketing’s clients to shut down, Ponte pivoted. Creating resources that allowed local businesses to gain free exposure as well as helping those same businesses, many who have little to no web presence, adapt and create premiere online assets allowing them to reach audiences they never had before.

If you want to learn more about the journey that Nick Ponte has gone on to become a leading tech expert and entrepreneur, visit Nick Ponte Marketing’s website or find them on Facebook.